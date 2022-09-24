Read full article on original website
DMD Cell Therapy Shows Promise in Early Clinical Trial Data
The 3 patients demonstrated a mean significant improvement of up to 200% of baseline in motor unit potential. Dystrogen Therapeutics’ DT-DEC01, an investigational chimeric cell therapy intended for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), has demonstrated promising safety and efficacy in 6-month data from 3 patients treated in an on-going clinical trial in Poland.1.
Vertex Continues Gene Therapy Momentum in Blood Disorders With Exa-Cel Submission
Bluebird bio’s ZYNTEGLO was the first gene therapy to be approved in the space in August 2022. Vertex Pharmaceuticals and CRISPR Therapeutics have announced that they will be submitting biologics license applications (BLA) for exagamglogene autotemcel (exa-cel) for rolling review for the treatments of sickle cell disease (SCD) and transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia (TDT) beginning in November 2022.1.
Optimizing CAR T Therapies for Gastric Cancer
Hong Ma, senior vice president, clinical development, cancer immunotherapy, CARSgen, discussed data from a phase 1 trial of CT041. “We are developing a technology called CycloCAR to try to address the challenges we are facing using CAR T targeting solid tumors, namely CAR T persistence. It also requires strong preconditioning and a lymphodepletion regimen. With CycloCAR, we arm the CAR T using interleukin-7 CCR 21. Hopefully this improves the T cell persistence, and we have some preclinical data that show in animal models, you may not require lymphodepletion anymore.”
