Hong Ma, senior vice president, clinical development, cancer immunotherapy, CARSgen, discussed data from a phase 1 trial of CT041. “We are developing a technology called CycloCAR to try to address the challenges we are facing using CAR T targeting solid tumors, namely CAR T persistence. It also requires strong preconditioning and a lymphodepletion regimen. With CycloCAR, we arm the CAR T using interleukin-7 CCR 21. Hopefully this improves the T cell persistence, and we have some preclinical data that show in animal models, you may not require lymphodepletion anymore.”

