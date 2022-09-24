Read full article on original website
Amazon Is Holding Another Prime Day This October: Here’s Everything You Need to Know
Another Prime Day is coming. For the first time, Amazon is holding a second two-day deals event that will see huge sales on everything from tech, apparel, food, books and more. The event, which the retail behemoth is calling “Prime Early Access Sale,” will take place Oct. 11-12. Like its summer Prime Day event, the deals will be exclusively available to Prime Day members. If you want to take advantage of the limited-time sales, you’ll want to sign up for an Amazon Prime subscription, which currently costs $14.99/month. You can also sign up for a 30-day free trial here. Students...
moneytalksnews.com
Amazon to Host Another Prime Sale in October
For the first time, Amazon is taking the concept of its annual Prime Day sale and creating something similar for the holidays. The Prime Early Access Sale is a 48-hour holiday shopping event for Amazon Prime members that is scheduled to begin at 12 a.m. PT on Oct. 11 and to run throughout Oct. 12. Some savings are also available now.
ETOnline.com
A Second Amazon Prime Day Is Coming In October — Here’s Everything You Need To Know and Early Deals
This morning, Amazon announced there will be a second Amazon Prime Day and it's starting in two weeks. On Tuesday, October 11 and Wednesday, October 12, the Prime Early Access Sale will kick off the 2022 holiday shopping season with category-wide deals exclusively for Amazon Prime members. You can expect to see hundreds of thousands of Black Friday-level deals during the 48-hour sale event.
TVGuide.com
Everything to Know About Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale on October 11-12
Today, Amazon announced a new 48-hour shopping event, giving Prime members exclusive early access to deals to get a jump start on holiday shopping. If you missed any Prime Day deals in July, this is your chance to save on products across Amazon's wide variety of categories including electronics, fashion, home, kitchen, pets, toys, and Amazon devices like the Fire TV Stick 4K, Echo Show 5, and Eero Mesh WiFi system.
Amazon Prime Day Is Back — Here’s Everything You Need to Know Before It Returns Next Month
In addition to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Amazon Prime Day has become yet another Super Bowl for online deal hunters — and now the e-commerce giant hopes to compete with both with another two-day shopping event this year. After returning to its traditional July dates earlier this year, Amazon is introducing Prime Early Access, a new two-day pre-holiday shopping event that will take place Oct. 11 and 12 exclusively for members. The company says the fall blowout will include “a Top 100 list of some of the season’s most popular and giftable items” across every category.More from The Hollywood ReporterThe...
