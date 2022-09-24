ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brotherly bonanza: Virginia man wins $3M lottery prize 2 years after brother wins $1M

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Luck rubbed off from one brother to another in the Virginia lottery.

Danny Mudd, of Sterling, bought a 50X the Money scratch-off ticket last month that yielded a $3 million payday, Virginia Lottery officials said in a news release.

Winning appears to be a family trait. Mudd’s brother, Terry Mudd, won $1 million in a scratch-off game he played in 2019.

“I couldn’t believe it!” Danny Mudd told Lottery officials as he claimed his prize on Aug. 29. “I was like, “No, this can’t be!”

Mudd bought his winning $3 million ticket at the Sheetz convenience store in Sterling, lottery officials said.

He decided to take a lump sum figure of $1,875,000 before taxes, rather than receiving the full $3 million in annual installments stretching over 30 years.

“It hasn’t sunk in yet,” Mudd told lottery officials. “I’m just smiling!”

The chances of winning the $3 million top prize are 1 in 1,836,000.

