Warmer temperatures, storms loom for Sunday in Connecticut
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Michele Powers says there is potential for damaging winds, hail and heavy winds on Sunday afternoon and evening.
SUNDAY- WEATHER TO WATCH: Shower or two in the morning, strong storms or thundershowers possible in the afternoon. Highs in the 70s. Lows around 60. Breezy at times.
MONDAY: Sunny and breezy. Highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and fall-like. Highs in the 60s and lows around 50.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s and lows around 50.
FRIDAY: Sun and clouds. Highs in the 60s and lows around 50.
