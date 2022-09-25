ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Warmer temperatures, storms loom for Sunday in Connecticut

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Michele Powers says there is potential for damaging winds, hail and heavy winds on Sunday afternoon and evening.

SUNDAY- WEATHER TO WATCH: Shower or two in the morning, strong storms or thundershowers possible in the afternoon. Highs in the 70s. Lows around 60. Breezy at times.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OiP0A_0i95a6aE00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UJcoB_0i95a6aE00

MONDAY: Sunny and breezy. Highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and fall-like. Highs in the 60s and lows around 50.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s and lows around 50.

FRIDAY: Sun and clouds. Highs in the 60s and lows around 50.

