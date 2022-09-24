Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WLWT 5
Sunday weather outlook: Cool air returns this week
CINCINNATI — After a breezy and fall-like Sunday afternoon, we'll keep nice conditions for this evening and tonight as well. Mostly clear skies will be with us as temperatures cool through the 60s and eventually down into the 50s overnight. Much cooler fall temperatures are expected to begin next...
WDTN
Windy with a spotty shower or storm this afternoon
A cold front has triggered some showers and isolated storms this morning. After the front passes, we dry out and the winds will kick up and may gust as high as 30 to 35 mph. Areas mainly north of I-70 still have a low chance of a shower or storm this afternoon due to a disturbance spinning across the Great Lakes. High temperatures range from the 60s north to the low 70s south.
Fox 19
Sunny & Below Normal Temperatures This Week
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The first full week of fall will feel like it, as we have a stretch a crisp mornings and below normal daytime highs setting up. Look for a high of 67 degrees on Monday with plenty of sunshine. We stay in the mid 60s for the entire...
Fox 19
Cool Sunshine Tuesday
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - We stay in the mid 60s for the entire week, we also stay dry. We are tracking no rainfall until Sunday. Morning lows will fall back into the 40s this week with highs by mid week even in the lower 60s. Watching Hurricane Ian: The storm remains...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLWT 5
5 scenic spots near Cincinnati to see peak fall foliage
CINCINNATI — Autumn has arrived, and that means fall foliage is right around the corner. If you're looking for a scene drive or spot to see the peak fall colors, here are the best places within driving distance of Cincinnati. 1. Hocking Hills State Park. Address: 19852 State Route...
Fox 19
Milford residents rally to rescue kitten trapped storm drain for days
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A kitten is safe and sound after a scary situation Sunday night at the UDF in Milford. The kitten, now dubbed Piper, got stuck in a storm drain. Melissa Gates was one of the Good Samaritans who responded. ”Her cries were letting us know that...
WLWT 5
Kroger Wellness Festival turns downtown Cincinnati into a centerpiece for health and wellness
CINCINNATI — For the fourth year, Kroger welcomed thousands to the heart of downtown, turning 2nd Street into a centerpiece of health and wellness. “It's been amazing two days welcoming thousands to the banks for health and wellness activities, cooking demos, samples. We’re just overjoyed,” said Jenifer Moore of Kroger.
Fox 19
Ohio Task Force 1 activated for deployment as Tropical Storm Ian strengthens
VANDALIA, Ohio (WXIX) - Ohio Task Force is being activated in preparation for Tropical Storm Ian hitting the Florida Gulf Coast. The 47-person team is gearing up to leave their Vandalia, Ohio, base around 3 p.m. Saturday, according to Task Force officials. Word came down that they were being activated...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wvxu.org
A special ingredient helps this Cincinnati road suck in pollution
Cincinnati is beginning to see the pollution-reducing effects of a common mineral that has long been used in Europe, Asia and Central America. On a single stretch of Montgomery Road between Cypress Way and Coleridge Avenue in Pleasant Ridge, the city of Cincinnati has invested (with the help of an OKI grant) in a titanium dioxide coating designed to suck in car emissions.
WLWT 5
Downed wires reported at Jerome and St. Gregory streets in Mount Adams
CINCINNATI — Downed wires reported at Jerome and St. Gregory streets in Mount Adams. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
solarpowerworldonline.com
Soltage begins 28-MW solar project on land owned by Cincinnati Zoo
Independent power producer Soltage announced the close of a 28 MW solar project that has started construction in Ohio on land owned by the Cincinnati Zoo. Soltage acquired the project from Melink Solar Development, a leader in pre-construction development services for large-scale solar PV projects. The Cincinnati Zoo entered into two Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) with Calpine Energy Solutions for all of the electricity generated from both phases of the project, which will be utilized to serve their customer’s electricity requirements.
Cincinnati CityBeat
The Most Miserable Places in Cincinnati
We love Cincinnati… most of the time (well some of the time). But there are definitely moments when the Queen City isn’t at its best. Whether it’s sitting in traffic, waiting in line for a bar in the freezing cold, trying to pee during Oktoberfest or dealing with a Bengals loss, there are some times when our city is truly miserable.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Zoo's cougar brothers celebrate 12th birthday
Cincinnati Zoo's cougar brothers celebrated their 12th birthday last week. Brothers Joseph and Tecumseh were born on Sept. 19, 2010. Zoo officials said the while the two are brothers, they definitely have their own distinct personalities. Tecumseh is more friendly toward new people whereas Joe needs a little bit of...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries at Reed Hartman Highway and Cornell Road in Blue Ash
BLUE ASH, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries at Reed Hartman Highway and Cornell Road in Blue Ash. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Fox 19
House fire evacuates Florence family
FLORENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - Fire evacuated a northern Kentucky family and their pet dog from their home early Tuesday. No injuries were reported when flames broke out in the 6100 block of Cedar Hill Lane in Florence shortly after 4 a.m., according to Boone County dispatchers. The fire is out,...
oxfordobserver.org
Hueston Woods to celebrate Apple Butter Festival
Volunteers will demonstrate old-fashioned techniques for making apple butter at the Hueston Woods Apple Butter Festival from 10 a.m to 4 p.m. Oct. 1 and 2 at Doty Homestead in Hueston Woods State Park. The Doty Homestead exhibits a broad display of pioneer and agricultural artifacts. Apple butter, apples, cider,...
WLWT 5
Crash blocks one lane on I-75 in Hartwell, causing delays
CINCINNATI — The left lane is blocked on southbound I-75 near Hartwell after a crash, Tuesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported by traffic cameras near the Ronald Reagan Highway interchange at 7:54 a.m. Traffic is...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on East Kemper Road in Springdale
SPRINGDALE, Ohio — Police are responding to reports of a crash with injuries at East Kemper Road and Tri County Parkway in Springdale. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
spectrumnews1.com
2022 BLINK: 'Largest mural in Ohio' headlines final wave of artists, installations for light and art festival
CINCINNATI — Organizers of the BLINK light-and-art extravaganza have promised for months that the 2022 event would be bigger than ever. And with its third and final wave of artists announcements, organizers proved they meant that literally. What You Need To Know. BLINK commissioned famed multidisciplinary artist Tristan Eaton...
Road Report: KYTC District 6 reports on projects this week in our region — be watchful for delays, closings
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 6 reports the following conditions and/or operations that are being reported for highways in the region. Motorists should be aware of possible delays or lane closures on the following projects:. DISTRICT WIDE. • Striping operations are in District 6 – Crews will be in Boone,...
Comments / 0