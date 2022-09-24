Seahawks worked out three more free agents on Friday

The Seahawks keep churning the free agent pool looking for depth at linebacker. They don’t seem to be finding what they’re searching for, though. Earlier is week the team brought in five free agents for tryouts, including three off-ball linebackers. They didn’t sign any of them, though.

On Friday, Seattle brought in three more free agents – including two linebackers. Here’s a quick review of who came in.

OLB Joe Schobert

(Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

The biggest name of the three belongs to Joe Schobert, a veteran who has been in the league since the 2016 season when the Browns drafted him in fourth round (No. 99 overall). Schobert has appeared in 93 games, totaling 661 tackles (23 for a loss), 11 sacks and 26 quarterback hits.

LB Blake Lynch

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Lynch is in his third year in the NFL after going undrafted out of Baylor. He appeared in 20 games with the Vikings over the last two seasons, posting 31 solo tackles and two sacks. Lynch saw heavy duty on special teams last year, playing 342 snaps, 75% of Minnesota’s total.

C Marcus Henry

(AP Photo/John McCoy)

The last name on the list is Henry, a third-year center out of Boise State. He went undrafted and spent the 2020 season with the Cowboys, then last year with the Cardinals. He has appeared in six games but only played 14 snaps.