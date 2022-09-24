ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Seahawks worked out three more free agents on Friday

By Tim Weaver
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28A4sU_0i95WAxD00

The Seahawks keep churning the free agent pool looking for depth at linebacker. They don’t seem to be finding what they’re searching for, though. Earlier is week the team brought in five free agents for tryouts, including three off-ball linebackers. They didn’t sign any of them, though.

On Friday, Seattle brought in three more free agents – including two linebackers. Here’s a quick review of who came in.

OLB Joe Schobert

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jkesf_0i95WAxD00
(Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

The biggest name of the three belongs to Joe Schobert, a veteran who has been in the league since the 2016 season when the Browns drafted him in fourth round (No. 99 overall). Schobert has appeared in 93 games, totaling 661 tackles (23 for a loss), 11 sacks and 26 quarterback hits.

LB Blake Lynch

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JS2RO_0i95WAxD00
Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Lynch is in his third year in the NFL after going undrafted out of Baylor. He appeared in 20 games with the Vikings over the last two seasons, posting 31 solo tackles and two sacks. Lynch saw heavy duty on special teams last year, playing 342 snaps, 75% of Minnesota’s total.

C Marcus Henry

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lzMRH_0i95WAxD00
(AP Photo/John McCoy)

The last name on the list is Henry, a third-year center out of Boise State. He went undrafted and spent the 2020 season with the Cowboys, then last year with the Cardinals. He has appeared in six games but only played 14 snaps.

Comments / 4

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Russell Wilson takes swipe at Pete Carroll after win

Russell Wilson made a great play to extend a key drive for the Denver Broncos in the fourth quarter of their win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night, and it seems like he wanted his former coach to take note. Wilson completed a beautiful 27-yard pass to Kendall...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
Football
State
Minnesota State
Local
Washington Football
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Terry Bradshaw Warning News

Terry Bradshaw had a notable warning for an NFL quarterback on Sunday afternoon. The legendary Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback turned Fox Sports analyst is warning Jameis Winston. Bradshaw believes that Winston could be at risk of losing his starting job. "Be careful, you might lose your job to Andy Dalton." Winston...
NFL
The Spun

Sunday Could Be Major Turning Point For Tom Brady, Gisele

Sunday is expected to be a potential turning point in the marriage of Tom Brady and Gisele. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and his supermodel wife have been going through some struggles as of late. Brady, 45, is continuing to play in the National Football League, despite Bundchen wishing he would be more present at home with their family.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Agents#Cowboys#American Football#Cardinals
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Jameis Winston News

Jameis Winston is battling through major pain. According to reports, the New Orleans Saints quarterback plans on playing, though he's been battling some serious injuries as of late. "Jameis Winston, who is expected to play vs #Panthers, has experienced discomfort from what’s considered a painful injury. Focused on getting healthier...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL fans were suspicious of the Dolphins' fishy explanation for an apparent Tua Tagovailoa concussion

The Dolphins came away from Sunday’s early afternoon action by beating the juggernaut Bills (+4.5) — one of the biggest wins in recent franchise memory. They even won despite a hilarious “Butt Punt” that might have played into their favor in the end. But their explanation for a Tua Tagovailoa injury might cloud what they accomplished after finishing a 3-0 start to their season.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Seahawks 2023 QB Watch: John Schneider was at Washington's win over Stanford

A lot of NFL personnel were on hand for Washington’s 40-22 win over Stanford on Saturday, including Seahawks GM John Schneider. Seattle has always shown interest in Huskies (4-0) cornerbacks, who use the same techniques the Seahawks have under coach Pete Carroll. Schneider likely had his eye on another spot, though. Going into 2023, no other team will have a greater need for a young quarterback and Washington (ranked No. 18) has an up-and-comer at the position.
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Pete Carroll on Seahawks QB Geno Smith: 'He can do things right'

The Seattle Seahawks ultimately fell to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 3 but not before the offense showed glimpses of what coach Pete Carroll has been looking for. “Offensive side, we had a lot of plays,” Carroll said after the game. “We converted on third down. We took care of the ball all the way to the last play. QB was on it. Geno had a really solid football game. Did a great job for us. Receivers came through and did their thing. We ran the ball a little bit like we like to. We like to do it better.
SEATTLE, WA
247Sports

BREAKING: Alexis DeBoer has committed to Washington

While the Stanford-Washington game was going on, Dawgman.com learned that Kalen DeBoer's daughter Alexis, a top 2024 softball prospect, has verbally committed to the Huskies. This is what Extra Inning Softball had to say about DeBoer as a prospect. DeBoer played for Clovis North High School in the Fresno area...
SEATTLE, WA
Larry Brown Sports

Referees make incredible mistake in Oregon-Washington State game

The officiating crew in Saturday’s game between the Oregon Ducks and Washington State Cougars made quite the mess after an intentional grounding penalty. The Cougars were called for intentional grounding on a first down play early in the second quarter, which should have come with a loss of down. Somehow, the officiating crew took away an extra down from Washington State, and the drive went directly to third down.
PULLMAN, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

155K+
Followers
205K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy