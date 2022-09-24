ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eden, GA

Grice Connect

Bulloch County Schools is monitoring Hurricane Ian

Bulloch County Schools is monitoring weather conditions that may affect our area. As more accurate weather predictions become available later this week, we will communicate additional information. The school district has alerted its employees and families and asked them to remain alert and to monitor lines of communication and local...
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Celebrate our local agriculture industry with annual Ag Night Out

Agribusiness, one of Bulloch County’s top industries, will be on full display in Downtown Statesboro this October. The Statesboro-Bulloch County Chamber of Commerce is partnering with the Downtown Statesboro Development Authority to host the Boro’s annual First Friday Ag Night Out on October 7 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on East Main St. The event will take place rain or shine.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
eatitandlikeit.com

Savannah’s Hot Dog Man

In a city increasingly known for it’s great food, it is always nice to know that you don’t necessarily have to break the bank for a quick lunch. Half of the battle in navigating our food scene-particularly downtown- is knowing where to go and when is the best time to do so.
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Statesboro talks violence prevention at community forum

The Violence Prevention Task Force of the One Boro Commission hosted Securing Statesboro: Beyond the Numbers, a violence prevention forum, at the Statesboro Family YMCA on Saturday, September 10th. This was the second annual forum. The meeting was open to all who wished to come and focused on educating attendees...
STATESBORO, GA
vanishinggeorgia.com

Praise House, Circa 1930s, Long County

Driving the back roads of Long County the other day, I came across this gem and soon met Mr. Worthy, the landowner. He explained that this was an original praise house and that it was at least 80 years old. [This particular area has a long history of Black farmers and in earlier times, there was a large turpentine operation in the area. This likely explains its remote presence here]. To my knowledge, it’s the only surviving praise house in Long County.
LONG COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Law firm offers free lunch to first responders

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One organization decided to show its thanks to first responders by providing them free lunches and more on Friday. The Harris Lowry Manton law firm held their annual First Responders event back in person after two years due to COVID-19. They gave out free lunches and t-shirts.
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Georgia Southern Theatre opens the season with Fairview

This October, the Pulitzer Prize winning drama, Fairview, will come to life in Statesboro. In its first performance of the season, Georgia Southern Theatre will premiere Fairview on Wednesday, Oct. 5, at the Center for Art and Theatre Blackbox. This award winning drama was created by Jackie Sibblies Drury and...
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Friends of the Library store is a hidden gem for book lovers

Located in downtown Statesboro just off North College Street, lies Statesboro’s hidden gem for book lovers: The Friends of the Library Bookstore. From vintage classics to good as new best sellers, you will definitely walk out of the bookstore with a great find. They have a variety of books from children’s to adults’. Books sections include Fantasy/Sci Fi, History, Cookbooks, Inspirational, Self-Help, Romance and more. They also have a section dedicated to authors with 10 or more books.
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Peggy Anne Moore

Peggy Anne Owens Moore, age 87, passed away Friday September 23, 2022 at Hospice of the Golden Isles in Brunswick. Peggy was a lifelong native of Glynn County and graduated from Glynn Academy in 1952. She was raised as a member of Norwich Street Baptist Church where she served as the Young Adult Sunday School Teacher, held various Children’s Sunday school teacher positions, participated in the WMU (Woman’s Missionary Union) and was a Vacation Bible School teacher.
BRUNSWICK, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah NAACP to host Chatham County DA at mass meeting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Branch NAACP will hold an in-person meeting with a special presentation by Chatham County District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones on Sunday, Sept. 25. The mass meeting will start at 4 p.m. at First African Baptist Church located at 125 Montgomery Street. Guest speaker DA Cook Jones will discuss reforms […]
SAVANNAH, GA
