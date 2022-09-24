Read full article on original website
Related
Service League will host 49th annual Attic Sale this Saturday; Shop online auction now
The Statesboro Service League, a non-profit organization located in Bulloch County, will host its annual fundraiser event, the Attic Sale, on Saturday, October 1st, at the Kiwanis Ogeechee Fairgrounds in Statesboro. This is the 49th year of the sale, and the 2022 event is presented by Whitfield Sign Co. “The...
Join Zeta Tau Alpha to ‘pink out’ the fountain downtown Oct. 3
October signals the beginning of Breast Cancer Education and Awareness Month. The Zeta Tau Alpha Statesboro Alumnae Chapter will “Pink Out the Fountain” in downtown Statesboro on Monday, October 3rd, at 5:30 pm. The organization is calling on all breast cancer survivors, patients currently undergoing breast cancer treatments,...
wtoc.com
Liberty County, Richmond Hill fire departments finalize mutual aid agreement
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Fire departments are always there to help the people in their communities. But what happens if there’s a fire they can’t put out alone?. Often, that’s where mutual aid agreements with other fire departments come in. Two departments in our area have just finalized a deal to do that.
Bulloch County Schools is monitoring Hurricane Ian
Bulloch County Schools is monitoring weather conditions that may affect our area. As more accurate weather predictions become available later this week, we will communicate additional information. The school district has alerted its employees and families and asked them to remain alert and to monitor lines of communication and local...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Celebrate our local agriculture industry with annual Ag Night Out
Agribusiness, one of Bulloch County’s top industries, will be on full display in Downtown Statesboro this October. The Statesboro-Bulloch County Chamber of Commerce is partnering with the Downtown Statesboro Development Authority to host the Boro’s annual First Friday Ag Night Out on October 7 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on East Main St. The event will take place rain or shine.
WJCL
Hurricane Ian School Closings List: These are the campuses impacted in Coastal Georgia, Lowcountry
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Chatham County emergency officials monitoring Hurricane Ian. Below is a list of area schools that have canceled or moved classes online in anticipation of Hurricane Ian's impact on Coastal Georgia and the South Carolina Lowcountry. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
eatitandlikeit.com
Savannah’s Hot Dog Man
In a city increasingly known for it’s great food, it is always nice to know that you don’t necessarily have to break the bank for a quick lunch. Half of the battle in navigating our food scene-particularly downtown- is knowing where to go and when is the best time to do so.
wtoc.com
‘In Living History: Yellow Fever in Savannah 1820′ at the Davenport House Museum
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah experienced a major health crisis 200 years before COVID-19. And every October, the Davenport House Museum offers a dramatic study of the Yellow Fever of 1820. Davenport House director Jamie Credle is joined WTOC on Morning Break remotely for a look at the Living History...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chatham County Health Department urges residents to sign up for hurricane registry
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — If you’re in need of assistance, the Chatham County Health Department is asking residents who require special assistance to sign for the hurricane registry. This applies specifically to those who have medical, functional, or access needs. “What’s critical about this list is for folks who don’t have a way out of […]
wtoc.com
Liberty Co. emergency director reminding residents what to pack in your hurricane kit
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Liberty County Emergency Management Agency is prepping for the possible effects of Ian, talking with residents about how to get ready and doing some physical preparations of their own around the county. “We are currently in OpCon Level 4, what that means is that...
wtoc.com
‘I went out and bought jugs of water:’ Savannah resident concerned about Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - “I don’t want to get caught by Ian.”. Preparing for tropical storms is typically an annual occasion for seasoned Chatham County residents but moving to the area under a year ago, Marilyn Woods is preparing for her first named storm. “I went out and...
Statesboro talks violence prevention at community forum
The Violence Prevention Task Force of the One Boro Commission hosted Securing Statesboro: Beyond the Numbers, a violence prevention forum, at the Statesboro Family YMCA on Saturday, September 10th. This was the second annual forum. The meeting was open to all who wished to come and focused on educating attendees...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WJCL
Deadly Rincon Fire: Father of 3-year-old child grateful for community's outpouring of support
Rincon, Ga. — A Rincon family is mourning the loss of a 3-year-old boy who died in a July house fire. "I don't believe God is cruel and I do not believe my son suffered at all, I believe he just went to sleep, and he is with Jesus," said Joey Brady, the father of the boy.
vanishinggeorgia.com
Praise House, Circa 1930s, Long County
Driving the back roads of Long County the other day, I came across this gem and soon met Mr. Worthy, the landowner. He explained that this was an original praise house and that it was at least 80 years old. [This particular area has a long history of Black farmers and in earlier times, there was a large turpentine operation in the area. This likely explains its remote presence here]. To my knowledge, it’s the only surviving praise house in Long County.
wtoc.com
Law firm offers free lunch to first responders
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One organization decided to show its thanks to first responders by providing them free lunches and more on Friday. The Harris Lowry Manton law firm held their annual First Responders event back in person after two years due to COVID-19. They gave out free lunches and t-shirts.
Georgia Southern Theatre opens the season with Fairview
This October, the Pulitzer Prize winning drama, Fairview, will come to life in Statesboro. In its first performance of the season, Georgia Southern Theatre will premiere Fairview on Wednesday, Oct. 5, at the Center for Art and Theatre Blackbox. This award winning drama was created by Jackie Sibblies Drury and...
Friends of the Library store is a hidden gem for book lovers
Located in downtown Statesboro just off North College Street, lies Statesboro’s hidden gem for book lovers: The Friends of the Library Bookstore. From vintage classics to good as new best sellers, you will definitely walk out of the bookstore with a great find. They have a variety of books from children’s to adults’. Books sections include Fantasy/Sci Fi, History, Cookbooks, Inspirational, Self-Help, Romance and more. They also have a section dedicated to authors with 10 or more books.
Peggy Anne Moore
Peggy Anne Owens Moore, age 87, passed away Friday September 23, 2022 at Hospice of the Golden Isles in Brunswick. Peggy was a lifelong native of Glynn County and graduated from Glynn Academy in 1952. She was raised as a member of Norwich Street Baptist Church where she served as the Young Adult Sunday School Teacher, held various Children’s Sunday school teacher positions, participated in the WMU (Woman’s Missionary Union) and was a Vacation Bible School teacher.
Come stroll .5K at Ferst Readers Booktoberfest on Oct. 1
Of Bulloch County will hold its Booktoberfest Boro Brews for Books fundraiser on Saturday, October 1. The downhill, .5K (yes, that’s point 5) stroll will begin at 3pm on the front porch of Eagle Creek Brewing Company on Savannah Avenue and end at the back patio of Tandoor and Tap on East Main.
Savannah NAACP to host Chatham County DA at mass meeting
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Branch NAACP will hold an in-person meeting with a special presentation by Chatham County District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones on Sunday, Sept. 25. The mass meeting will start at 4 p.m. at First African Baptist Church located at 125 Montgomery Street. Guest speaker DA Cook Jones will discuss reforms […]
Grice Connect
Statesboro, GA
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
597K+
Views
ABOUT
Grice Connect is here to help connect news, information, ideas and opportunities with the community. Connecting you to our community and our community to you is our focus. Grice Connect is a hyper-local, locally owned and operated, digital media news outlet serving Statesboro and Bulloch County, Georgia including Georgia Southern University, East Georgia State College and Ogeechee Technical College, the cities of Brooklet and Portal.https://griceconnect.com/
Comments / 0