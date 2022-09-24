ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seahawks elevate 2 defenders from practice squad for Falcons game

By Tim Weaver
 2 days ago
The Seahawks announced today that they have elevated two players from their practice squad for tomorrow’s game against the Falcons.

One of them is cornerback Xavier Crawford, who was elevated last week as well. He wound up playing three snaps on special teams against the 49ers. Moving Crawford up is likely a sign that the team doesn’t expect veteran cornerback Justin Coleman to be available. He was listed as doubtful on their final injury report of the week.

The other is linebacker Christian Jones. He has a ton of experience in the NFL, having appeared in 125 career games. He’s spent five years with the Bears and three with the Lions. Jones’ elevation may not be an indicator of anything other than Seattle’s overall lack of depth at linebacker. This week they brought in several free agents at the position for tryouts but they didn’t wind up signing any of them.

NFL
Seattle Seahawks
