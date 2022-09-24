Read full article on original website
NHL
Blue Jackets to face Penguins twice on Sunday
Gaudreau, Laine to play in Nationwide Arena after Columbus plays a road game in the afternoon. Columbus will play its first two exhibition games of the season Sunday, hosting the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Nationwide Arena opener at 7 p.m. after taking on the division rival in the Steel City at 1 p.m.
NHL
Blues 4, Stars 0
DALLAS -- Josh Leivo had two goals and an assist for the St. Louis Blues in a 4-0 win against the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center on Monday. Logan Brown had a goal and an assist for St. Louis, which has won its first two preseason games. Thomas Greiss made 10 saves in the first period, and Colten Ellis made 23 saves to complete the shutout.
NHL
Jones Counting Down the Days to NHL Return, Ducks Opening Night
Throughout the corridors of Great Park Ice and Honda Center, there is a boisterous, urgent energy surrounding the Ducks with mere weeks between the club and its season opening action, Oct. 12 against Seattle. Sure, every team would say the same with building anticipation for games that actually matter, but...
NHL
PREVIEW - FLAMES @ KRAKEN
Ya, ya, ya - it's only the preseason. Sure, the game's mean nothing in the grand scheme of things, as folks are always quick to point out. But winning is always better than losing, no matter what time of year it is. NEED-TO-KNOW. ONLINE 50/50. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets...
NHL
Game Preview: 09.27.22 Preseason vs. DET
WATCH: PITTSBURGHPENGUINS.COM (U.S. ONLY) | LISTEN: 105.9 The X, Penguins Radio Network. Following Sunday's split-squad games against the Columbus Blue Jackets, the Penguins return to PPG Paints Arena to host the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday, September 27 at 7:00 PM. Doors to the arena will open at 6:00 PM. Last season, the Penguins went 2-0-1 against Detroit, which gives Pittsburgh a 7-1-1 record against the Red Wings dating back to the beginning of the 2018-19 season. The last time the two teams met, six different goal-scorers, including a two-goal game from Evgeni Malkin, propelled the Penguins to a 7-2 win on April 23rd in Detroit. During their final two matchups last season, Pittsburgh outscored Detroit 18-4.
NHL
Recap: Avs Begin Preseason Against Minnesota and Vegas
The Colorado Avalanche began their preseason schedule with split-squad an away contest against the Minnesota Wild in the afternoon and a home match against the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday night at Ball Arena. The Avalanche suffered a 3-2 overtime loss to Minnesota in the afternoon, while the home squad...
NHL
NJD@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens will open the 2022-23 preseason with a game against the Devils at the Bell Centre on Monday night. A few new Habs will be donning bleu-blanc-rouge for the first time in the outing, including 2022 first-overall pick Juraj Slafkovsky and newly-signed forward Kirby Dach, both of whom weren't in the lineup on Sunday for the team's Red vs White intrasquad scrimmage presented by IGA. Jake Allen is expected to get the start in net for the home team.
NHL
Peter Mahovlich recalls gesture of sportsmanship at 1972 Summit Series
Forward gave Soviet goalie Tretiak stick tap on pads following Canada's tournament-clinching goal. Over 28 days in September in 1972, during 480 minutes of Summit Series hockey that changed the game forever, it is maybe three seconds. Team Canada players are mobbing Game 8 hero Paul Henderson on the rink...
NHL
Preds Split Preseason Doubleheader with Panthers
Nashville's Goaltending Depth on Display, Plus More Takeaways from Monday's Exhibition Games. Hockey returned to Smashville Monday as the Predators hosted the Florida Panthers for not one, but two exhibition games at Bridgestone Arena. The Preds dropped the first game 4-3 in overtime but responded with a 4-0 shutout victory in Game 2.
NHL
Afanasyev, Evangelista Making the Most of Time at Preds Training Camp
Making it into the NHL is no easy task. Of the 36 skaters invited to Predators Development Camp in July, a slimmed-down group of 23 made it back for Rookie Camp, and an even smaller group to the Predators main training camp. Among them is forward Egor Afanasyev, who stepped...
NHL
Spencer Knight Agrees to Terms on Contract Extension with Panthers
SUNRISE, Fla. - Florida Panthers General Manager Bill Zito announced today that the club has agreed to terms with goaltender Spencer Knight on a three-year contract extension through the 2025-26 season. "Spencer is a phenomenal goaltender, as well as an exceptional athlete and person," said Zito. "He has thrived in...
NHL
Notebook: Schedule Talk & Stromwall's Second Chance
RALEIGH, NC. - On-ice sessions at Carolina Hurricanes Training Camp began on Thursday, but just as quickly as they started, the next benchmarks followed shortly behind. Sunday morning the team made its first roster reduction, assigning prospects Bobby Orr, Bryce Montgomery and Jakub Vondras to their respective junior clubs for the upcoming season.
NHL
The Wrap: Coyotes Rally Comes Up Just Short Against Ducks
O'Brien & Fischer both score in team's first game in Tucson in five years. Arizona Coyotes coach André Tourigny said the team enjoyed its trip to Tucson - the only thing missing was a come-from-behind victory. Liam O'Brien scored and Christian Fischer added a late goal, but the Coyotes'...
NHL
Washkurak to undergo surgery on left wrist
ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong has announced that forward Keean Washkurak will undergo surgery on his left wrist today. Washkurak will be re-evaluated in four to six weeks. The surgery will be performed by Dr. Marty Boyer of Washington University...
NHL
SPLIT-SQUAD ROSTERS - 25.09.22
The game groups for tonight's exhibition games have been announced. Ahead of the split-squad games vs. the Vancouver Canucks, the Flames have released their game rosters:. In Vancouver (5:00 PM MT) Forwards. 17 - Milan Lucic - LW 21 - Kevin Rooney - C 22 - Trevor Lewis - RW.
NHL
Chara to be honored by Bruins with ceremonial puck drop Oct. 22
Defenseman retired Sept. 20, played 14 of 24 NHL seasons with Boston. Zdeno Chara will be honored by the Boston Bruins with a ceremonial puck drop before the game against the Minnesota Wild at TD Garden on Oct. 22. The 45-year-old played 14 of his 24 NHL seasons with the...
NHL
Sabres announce roster for Sunday's preseason opener
The Sabres have announced the roster for their preseason opener against the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena on Sunday. The game will be broadcast nationally on NHL Network. Dan Dunleavy and Rob Ray will have the radio call in Buffalo on WWKB 1520 AM. Puck drop is scheduled for...
NHL
PRE-SEASON: Oilers at Kraken Live Coverage
Watch live and follow along with our In-Game Blog from Monday's pre-season tilt with the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena. The Edmonton Oilers wrap up a back-to-back to begin the preseason at Climade Pledge Arena on Monday against the Seattle Kraken. You can watch the game on EdmontonOilers.com at...
NHL
NHL Training Camp Buzz: Kaprizov not skating for Wild, 'no issues'
Mangiapane joins Flames; Suzuki back on ice for Canadiens. Welcome to the 2022-23 NHL training camp buzz. Training camp is underway for all 32 teams and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Minnesota Wild. Kirill Kaprizov did not skate Monday for precautionary reasons. The forward took a...
NHL
Stars still 'a work in progress' after exhibition opener
DALLAS -- The Stars received some answers Monday night. As is usually the case in these situations, they were only partial answers. In taking a 4-0 loss to the St. Louis Blues, Dallas found out that:. Anton Khudobin is healthy in his first action since off-season surgery. That said, the...
