Here’s A More Affordable Version Of Kylie Jenner’s $1500 Baggy Jeans

By Michaela Leung
 2 days ago
Trends really have a way of turning on a dime. Not too long ago, it was all about super skinny jeans — but things are different now. With more people prioritizing comfort over style, cozy finds have actually become trendy, hence the rise of baggy jeans. This look pays homage to the 90s while leaving plenty of room for modern twists and adaptations.

Fashion icon, Kylie Jenner, recently took to TikTok with a GRWM (Get Ready With Me) video showcasing a stylish pair of baggy jeans. We absolutely adored the pants but definitely not the price tag. Jenner’s pair rings up to $1,500, making it way out of our budget.

We loved the look so much that we went on a search to find something that closely mimicked the star’s style. Say hello to these boyfriend jeans that are under $50 and are a near-perfect dupe for Kylie’s pair.

HDLTE Women’s Boyfriend Jeans: $41.99

These are the baggy jeans of our dreams. The high-waisted, wide straight-leg jeans provide easy comfort while still being flattering. They feature a loose fit that gives the ultimate chic, streetwear look. They’re also super functional thanks to the 5 pockets that give you plenty of room for all of your necessities.

Rock these jeans with your favorite graphic t-shirt for a casual outfit or glam them up by pairing the look with a nicer top and heels. For some fall inspo, wear them with some trendy sneakers or your favorite boots (we’re thinking fun, chunky platforms).

It’s safe to say that relaxed denim is in the spotlight right now, and we are loving it. We absolutely adore when comfort and style collide to create the ultimate must-have trend. Add these boyfriend jeans to your closet so you can take part in this fashion moment.

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women's issues, and political news.

