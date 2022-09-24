Read full article on original website
Dodgers: Dave Roberts' Reaction to Pujols' 700th HR Will Have You Confused And Laughing
A range of emotions for the Dodgers manager.
MLB world reacts to controversial Cleveland Guardians costumes
The Cleveland Guardians defeated their American League Central Division rivals, the Chicago White Sox, by a score of 4-2 on Thursday night. The team, however, made the controversial decision to squander the goodwill generated by the wind by posting what many saw as a deeply offensive team costume in Chicago.
Don Mattingly Out In Miami: MLB World Reacts
Don Mattingly won't manage the Miami Marlins in 2023. As first reported by the Miami Herald, Mattingly and the Marlins have agreed to mutually part ways at the end of the season. Miami has a .428 winning percentage since the former Los Angeles Dodgers skipper joined the team in 2016....
The silver lining with Aaron Hicks’ awful season with 2022 Yankees
During one of the New York Yankees-Milwaukee Brewers games over the weekend, I found myself watching a familiar scenario. Aaron Hicks was at the plate. He fell behind in the count 1-2 to Brewers pitcher Jason Alexander. But Hicks stood strong. He let a pitch go for ball two. Then...
Did Aaron Judge’s outfit vs Blue Jays just hint at 2023 landing spot?
New York Yankees mega-star Aaron Judge is having a season for the ages, and should capture the AL MVP in a few months’ time regardless of whether or not he pushes past the AL home run record, currently held by Roger Maris. Then, things get really interesting. Judge bet...
Dodgers Highlights: Joey Gallo Makes Impressive Catches Against Cardinals; Praying Mantis Lands On Will Smith’s Helmet
Joey Gallo contributed in the field and at the plate to help the Los Angeles Dodgers tie their franchise record for wins by defeating the St. Louis Cardinals, 4-1, in the series rubber match at Dodger Stadium. Michael Grove completed five innings for a third consecutive start and earned his...
White Sox say La Russa will not return to dugout this season
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa will not return to the dugout this season. La Russa, who turns 78 on Oct. 4, had “additional testing and medical procedures over the past week,” the team said Saturday, and doctors have directed the Hall of Famer to stay away from managing for the rest of the season. Bench coach Miguel Cairo will continue to serve as acting White Sox manager. “Right now the focus is on his health,” general manager Rick Hahn said when asked if La Russa still wants to manage.
Los Angeles Lakers To Sign Former Boston Celtics Forward
The Los Angeles Lakers are planning on signing former Boston Celtics forward Matt Ryan to a non-guaranteed contract ahead of the start of training camp.
MLB world reacts to Tony La Russa health news
It has been a disappointing year for the Chicago White Sox after coming into the season as the favorite to win the AL Central division. Things got even worse on Saturday after some unfortunate news emerged regarding White Sox manager Tony La Russa. The team released a statement prior to...
This Day In Dodgers History: Mike Piazza Hits Longest Home Run At Coors Field
This day in Los Angeles Dodgers history saw Mike Piazza hit what once held as the longest home run at Coors Field. Piazza’s blast on Sept. 26, 1997, was hit off Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Darren Holmes and traveled 496 feet. Piazza’s home run hit off the left-center field...
Luis Arraez not in Twins' Sunday lineup
Minnesota Twins infielder Luis Arraez is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Arraez is being replaced at first base by Jose Miranda versus Angels starter Jose Suarez. In 577 plate appearances this season, Arraez has a .313 batting average with a .789 OPS, 8 home...
Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw ‘So Happy’ For Albert Pujols
Clayton Kershaw didn’t have a clean inning on Saturday night but still turned in a quality start to help the Los Angeles Dodgers bounce back from being shut out by the St. Louis Cardinals. While Kershaw gave up a two-run home run to Nolan Arenado, it was his matchups...
Yankees fans lose their minds, waste ketchup supply during rain delay vs Red Sox
On Sunday night, ESPN and MLB conspired to see just how far they could push the limits of safety in the name of getting Aaron Judge at least one more chance at his 61st home run on national television. After nearly two hours of waffling, Sunday night’s Yankees-Red Sox finale...
Andrew Knizner not in Cardinals' Sunday lineup
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Knizner is being replaced behind the plate by Yadier Molina versus Dodgers starter Michael Grove. In 268 plate appearances this season, Knizner has a .203 batting average with a .563 OPS, 2...
Maury Wills Was ‘Very Impactful’ For Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts
The Los Angeles Dodgers are mourning the loss of franchise icon Maury Wills, who passed away last week at the age of 89 at his home in Sedona, Ariz. Wills played 12 seasons with the Dodgers over two separate stints and remained connected to the organization after retiring by working as an instructor during Spring Training.
Justin Turner: Being Dodgers Teammates With Albert Pujols Was ‘Pretty Special’
When Albert Pujols was unexpectedly released by the Los Angeles Angels last season, the Los Angeles Dodgers wasted no time adding the future Hall of Famer to their roster. Pujols embraced a role off the bench, found success and rejuvenated his career. In addition to being productive on the field, he took on a leadership role inside the Dodgers clubhouse.
Dodgers make tough decision on Dustin May ahead of 2022 MLB playoffs
Dustin May was not himself in his most recent start, as he allowed five earned runs on seven hits with two free passes issued in just 4.0 innings of a 6-1 home loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sept. 21. The culprit it turned out for his poor performance was back tight tightness that the Dodgers will heal sooner than later, with the 2022 MLB postseason just less than two weeks away from kicking off.
Braves visit White House to celebrate 2021 World Series win
Carrying on the tradition of celebrating a championship at the White House, the 2021 World Series champion Atlanta Braves were
New York Yankees schedule, TV info
The New York Yankees schedule will carry this team through a 2022 MLB season with expectations set upon this team
