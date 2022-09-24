ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

MLB world reacts to controversial Cleveland Guardians costumes

The Cleveland Guardians defeated their American League Central Division rivals, the Chicago White Sox, by a score of 4-2 on Thursday night. The team, however, made the controversial decision to squander the goodwill generated by the wind by posting what many saw as a deeply offensive team costume in Chicago.
CLEVELAND, OH
Don Mattingly Out In Miami: MLB World Reacts

Don Mattingly won't manage the Miami Marlins in 2023. As first reported by the Miami Herald, Mattingly and the Marlins have agreed to mutually part ways at the end of the season. Miami has a .428 winning percentage since the former Los Angeles Dodgers skipper joined the team in 2016....
MIAMI, FL
White Sox say La Russa will not return to dugout this season

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa will not return to the dugout this season. La Russa, who turns 78 on Oct. 4, had “additional testing and medical procedures over the past week,” the team said Saturday, and doctors have directed the Hall of Famer to stay away from managing for the rest of the season. Bench coach Miguel Cairo will continue to serve as acting White Sox manager. “Right now the focus is on his health,” general manager Rick Hahn said when asked if La Russa still wants to manage.
CHICAGO, IL
MLB world reacts to Tony La Russa health news

It has been a disappointing year for the Chicago White Sox after coming into the season as the favorite to win the AL Central division. Things got even worse on Saturday after some unfortunate news emerged regarding White Sox manager Tony La Russa. The team released a statement prior to...
CHICAGO, IL
Luis Arraez not in Twins' Sunday lineup

Minnesota Twins infielder Luis Arraez is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Arraez is being replaced at first base by Jose Miranda versus Angels starter Jose Suarez. In 577 plate appearances this season, Arraez has a .313 batting average with a .789 OPS, 8 home...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw ‘So Happy’ For Albert Pujols

Clayton Kershaw didn’t have a clean inning on Saturday night but still turned in a quality start to help the Los Angeles Dodgers bounce back from being shut out by the St. Louis Cardinals. While Kershaw gave up a two-run home run to Nolan Arenado, it was his matchups...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Andrew Knizner not in Cardinals' Sunday lineup

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Knizner is being replaced behind the plate by Yadier Molina versus Dodgers starter Michael Grove. In 268 plate appearances this season, Knizner has a .203 batting average with a .563 OPS, 2...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Maury Wills Was ‘Very Impactful’ For Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts

The Los Angeles Dodgers are mourning the loss of franchise icon Maury Wills, who passed away last week at the age of 89 at his home in Sedona, Ariz. Wills played 12 seasons with the Dodgers over two separate stints and remained connected to the organization after retiring by working as an instructor during Spring Training.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Justin Turner: Being Dodgers Teammates With Albert Pujols Was ‘Pretty Special’

When Albert Pujols was unexpectedly released by the Los Angeles Angels last season, the Los Angeles Dodgers wasted no time adding the future Hall of Famer to their roster. Pujols embraced a role off the bench, found success and rejuvenated his career. In addition to being productive on the field, he took on a leadership role inside the Dodgers clubhouse.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dodgers make tough decision on Dustin May ahead of 2022 MLB playoffs

Dustin May was not himself in his most recent start, as he allowed five earned runs on seven hits with two free passes issued in just 4.0 innings of a 6-1 home loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sept. 21. The culprit it turned out for his poor performance was back tight tightness that the Dodgers will heal sooner than later, with the 2022 MLB postseason just less than two weeks away from kicking off.
LOS ANGELES, CA

