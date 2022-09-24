Read full article on original website
Dude Perfect to Leave Frisco for New HQ
The sports comedy group, Dude Perfect, will be leaving its current Frisco location. They have not announced their new location, but they plan to go wherever their new architecture firm partner takes them. They are working with the San Antonio-based firm Overland Partners with the plan in mind to build...
Fort Worth’s Permitting Process Outperforms Dallas’
When the COVID-19 pandemic forced the U.S. economy to shut down in early 2020, many cities across the country moved hastily to transition their building permit process online. So, what makes the process different for the two major cities in North Texas?. While Dallas and Fort Worth saw a shift...
New Dallas Convention Center Considered
Dallas could get a new convention center if residents vote yes on the proposition at the ballot box this November. Proposition A is a $1.5 billion proposal that would replace the existing Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center and fund certain improvements at Fair Park. The ballot measure asks citizens to...
Local Chef Carves a Name for Himself
Since 2017, CT’s MealPrep and Catering LLC has been serving the DFW metroplex and providing good, healthy, and flavorful food to the people of Dallas and surrounding communities. Through hard work and dedication, while keeping God first — Chris Turman, owner of CT’s MealPrep and Catering LLC, has built...
Brinkmann Ranch Rental Development Announces Phase II
Dallas-based apartment builder Tramell Crow Residential has announced plans for Phase II of its rental community currently under construction in Frisco. This portion of the project is a $53 million development consisting of 82 two- and three-story townhomes. The townhomes were designed by Hensley Lakin Rachel Inc. and will break...
Resident Complaints Shorten Dallas Show Home Tour
The third annual Kips Bay Decorator Show House tours took place in the Old Preston Hollow neighborhood in Dallas on September 22 to 25, despite some controversy and complaints leading up to the event. Twenty-four designers worked together to transform the home at 9259 Meadow Drive into a luxury show...
North Texas Giving Day Raises $62 Million
More than $62 million was raised for nonprofits during this year’s North Texas Giving Day on September 22. The annual online donation event, launched in 2009 by Communities Foundation of Texas, has brought in over $500 million for North Texas nonprofits over the past 14 years. Some 94,000 donors...
Two DFW Restaurants Named Among Top 50 in U.S.
Two DFW restaurants made the New York Times’ recently released “50 Best Restaurants in America” list. Texas was one of the few states to be represented on the list for the third time. The single Dallas establishment to make the list was Lower Greenville’s Sister, which describes...
See Which Districts Saw Crime Score Increases
As summer turns to autumn and September flips to October, The Dallas Express will soon be naming a new Crime Boss of the Month (CBOM). In September, Gay Donnell Willis was named CBOM after the City of Dallas District 13 that she represents saw the largest year-over-year increase in Crime Score.
Shakespeare Dallas Celebrates 50 Years
Shakespeare Dallas is celebrating its golden anniversary this year, clocking 50 years in the theater business. In celebration of the achievement, the company is putting on a unique production of Hamlet with an all-female cast. It will run at Samuell-Grand Park through October 15. Christie Vela is directing. Her original...
Dallas Residents Oppose Warehouse Zoning Plan
Dallas homeowners are opposing the building of warehouses near their properties. As a booming center for national distribution, more warehouses are being constructed across North Texas. Many homeowners, however, are speaking out against these warehouses. The Capella Park neighborhood in far Southwest Dallas is filled with many large luxurious homes,...
DISD Lags State in Student Performance Indicators
As reported by The Dallas Express, newly-hired Dallas Independent School District superintendent Stephanie Elizalde made several negative comments on the state’s current A through F school rating system while sitting on an education panel. Beginning in Florida in 1999, this system of public accountability has since been adopted by...
Local Schools Receive Annual Blue Ribbon Award
The United States Department of Education (DOE) has named the 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools. In Texas, a total of 31 school campuses have been named, seven of which are in North Texas. U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona shared on the National Blue Ribbon website that schools were chosen...
Power Outage Strands People in Reunion Tower Elevator
More than a dozen people got stranded in an elevator near the top of Reunion Tower after it lost power on Sunday. The incident occurred shortly before 5:50 p.m. on September 25 at the famous observation tower in the west end of Downtown Dallas. Thunderstorms caused a number of power...
Teen Allegedly Sneaks Gun into Local Football Game
A 17-year-old was arrested Friday after allegedly trying to sneak a gun into a local high school football game. Metal detectors are placed at the Richardson ISD Wildcat-Ram Stadium; however, police said the weapon was passed through a fence. The incident occurred on September 23 at a football game between...
Local Nonprofit Unveils Mural for Visually Impaired
Lighthouse for the Blind of Fort Worth, located in Fort Worth’s Near Southside neighborhood, dedicated a new mural on Wednesday. Artist Kristen Soble created the new mural with the goal of helping those who are visually impaired to experience art from a different perspective. “It’s a message to our...
Local Apartments Investigated for ‘Life Safety’ Issues
Some residents in the once-prosperous Cedar Crest neighborhood in South Dallas now live in a neglected complex that is under investigation by the City due to what officials called “life safety issues.”. Frances Place Apartments is a multi-family complex painted a light sky blue color; grey shingles cover the...
Man Inexplicably Drowns in Local Pond
A man drowned Sunday afternoon in a pond near the Target and Costco on Overton Ridge Drive in Fort Worth. The incident, which took place near I-20 and the Chisholm Trail Parkway, is still under investigation, according to the Fort Worth Police Department. Witnesses told police that the man ran...
SMU Alumni Pledge $15 Million for New Complex
Southern Methodist University (SMU) announced last Friday that alumni Bill and Liz Armstrong will donate $15 million to help the university fund its ongoing endzone complex project. The $100 million state-of-the-art 192,500 square-foot facility expansion was jump-started in January by a $50 million donation from the Gary Weber Foundation, the...
Local Rapper Among Victims in Dallas Shooting
Police said a shooting led to the death of two men in South Dallas on September 22. At approximately 3:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call in the 2800 block of Casey Street, near South Malcolm X Boulevard. Police found the first victim Cory Medina Lucien, 26, with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
