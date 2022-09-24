Read full article on original website
Related
elisportsnetwork.com
ESN Preview: Defending PCL champs Lakes hosts Lincoln in girls soccer match
On Tuesday night at 7, The Lakes Lady Lancers 1-2-2 (PCL) put their 3-match unbeaten streak on the line as they host the Lincoln Abes (0-4) in an important Pierce County League match up at Harry Lang Stadium in Lakewood. Lakes went 9-0 in the regular season in 2021, winning...
elisportsnetwork.com
HS Football: Raymond/South Bend Sends a Message to the 2B Classification
(South Bend, WA) Going into Friday night, the Raymond/South Bend Ravens were undefeated and ranked #6 in the AP media poll in the 2B classification. They had the opportunity to climb those rankings when they hosted the #4 Adna Pirates in a massive showdown. The three headed rushing attack for the Ravens would prove to be too tough to handle as RSB rushed for 243 yards and the defensive line took away multiple weapons for the Pirates as RSB rolled to a 34-2 win.
waterlandblog.com
High School Football Roundup: Mt. Rainier loses nail-biter to Auburn, 20-17
Needlepoint: Auburn sews up Mt. Rainier in slim triumph 20-17 Auburn surfed the tension to ride to a 20-17 nail-biter victory over Mt. Rainier on Friday, Sept. 23. The Rams record is now 3-1 for the season. Their next game is at home on Thursday, Sept. 29 vs Kentwood. Stop...
UW Informed Laiatu Latu He Would Never Play Again — That Wasn't True
The former Husky edge rusher was just named Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
elisportsnetwork.com
Huskies start 4-0 behind turnovers and quarterback pressure
It wasn’t a perfect night on Montlake, but a quick start yet again for the Washington Huskies helped UW start the season 4-0 under 1st year Head Coach Kalen DeBoer in a 40-22 win against Stanford. The red-hot Huskies offense continued where they left off last week with quarterback...
q13fox.com
Praying Bremerton coach claims school district dragging feet reinstating him
BREMERTON, Wash. - The praying coach who put Bremerton School District in the national spotlight after fighting for his right to pray on the football field is making waves again. This time in an op-ed on FOX News, Coach Joe Kennedy complains his old employer is dragging their feet to...
The Suburban Times
Video: Chambers Creek Canyon Trail a log gem
The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how. Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct...
BREAKING: Alexis DeBoer has committed to Washington
While the Stanford-Washington game was going on, Dawgman.com learned that Kalen DeBoer's daughter Alexis, a top 2024 softball prospect, has verbally committed to the Huskies. This is what Extra Inning Softball had to say about DeBoer as a prospect. DeBoer played for Clovis North High School in the Fresno area...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Huskies Bump Up 3 Spots in AP Poll for Highest Ranking in 3 Seasons
The UW is one of four Pac-12 teams in the Top 25.
Chronicle
Western Washington in for More Heat, Smoke Before Cooldown and Chance of Rain
Fire and smoke season is not quite over yet in Western Washington. Another red flag warning for fire danger is in effect for the Cascades on Monday because of the dry, warm winds blowing into Western Washington from the east and a little atmospheric instability, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle.
Westbound I-90 bridge to Seattle now closed all weekend due to ‘extreme traffic conditions’
MERCER ISLAND, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation has now closed all lanes of the westbound Interstate 90 bridge from Mercer Island to Seattle in hope of relieving some of the congestion experienced by travelers on both I-90 and Interstate 405. WSDOT says the decision for the...
thurstontalk.com
Where to View Salmon in Olympia and Tumwater: 5th Avenue Bridge and Brewery Park
There are many indicators of the seasons changing, such as days growing shorter and temperatures slowly dropping. Though we are often sad to see summer go, this shift means the welcome and exciting return of our beloved local salmon. The salmon run has been an integral and cherished part of our regional ecosystems, and indicates the end of another lovely summer as we move into fall. View salmon run in Olympia and Tumwater at 5th Avenue Bridge and Brewery Park.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
5 Highest Rated “Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives” In Washington State
Not only have these Washington restaurants been featured on the hit show "Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives" but they are the highest rated on the list. All the restaurants on the list are amazing, but with 26 in total I had to shrink it down to only the best. I looked at google reviews for ranking and if any were tied I ranked the businesses by the most reviews. So what are the highest rated restaurants featured on the show in Washington State?
Chronicle
Chehalis Man Identified as Pilot Who Died in Plane Crash in Oregon
The pilot who perished in a plane crash near Mount Jefferson, Oregon, on Thursday was identified by his daughter-in-law Sunday as Chehalis resident Wayne Wirt. Wirt was flying his Piper Cherokee solo from Llano, California, to Chehalis last week, but missed a check-in with his family at 2 p.m. on Sept. 22, according to a written account of the incident posted by Wirt’s daughter-in-law on a GoFundMe page on Sunday.
Chronicle
Lewis County Home Prices Stabilize Amid Increase in Inventory; Prices Unlikely to See Significant Declines
In a statement released earlier this month, the Northwest Multiple Listing Service (Northwest MLS) said reports that Western Washington real estate is entering a bear market are “highly exaggerated.”. “Many may not remember August is usually a slow month because we were in a full-on sprint the last two...
Humptulips Grocery is more than just a funny name, it's a landmark
Humptulips, Wash. — Humptulips is the kind of Pacific Northwest place name that might get you in trouble if you say it too loud. David Crosby, owner of The Humptulips Grocery, has heard all the jokes. But he won't share them. "Well none of them are really tame, they...
KXL
Truck Hits, Damages I-5 Overpass In Southwest Washington
CASTLE ROCK, Wash. — A truck collided with the overpass on Interstate 5 northbound at State Route 506 near Toledo on Thursday morning. The crash happened around 10:00am. The northbound lanes were closed for more than four hours. The same overpass on the southbound side is currently being replaced...
hackaday.com
Animated LED Arrows Point The Way
Visitors at the Garden D’Lights in Bellevue, Washington had a problem. While touring the holiday lights show, they kept straying off the path. The event organizers tried some simple LED arrows, but they were just more points of light among a sea filled with them. This is when [Eric Gunnerson] was asked to help out. He’s apparently had some experience with LED animations, even cooking up a simple descriptor language for writing animations driven by an ESP32. To make the intended path obvious, he turned to a PVC board with 50 embedded WS2812 pixels –RGB controllable LEDs. The control box was a USB power adapter and an ESP8266, very carefully waterproofed and connected to the string of pixels. The backer board is painted black, to complete the hardware. Stick around after the inevitable break, to get a look at the final.
Tri-City Herald
Hold onto your plants! These WA cities are where the Farmers’ Almanac predicts first frost
As the first day of fall arrives Sept. 22, the first frost of the year is not far behind, potentially harming your hanging baskets as well as your garden. The Farmers’ Almanac has predicted the first frost in four of Washington’s cities by finding the normal average first frost date.
Rescue swimmer pulls body from Lake Washington near I-90 bridge
SEATTLE — A rescue swimmer pulled a person from Lake Washington near the Interstate 90 bridge early Friday. Shortly after 1:30 a.m., Seattle Fire Department crews were called to the midspan of the eastbound I-90 bridge, east of Rainier Avenue South, for a water rescue. A Washington State Department...
Comments / 0