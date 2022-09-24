ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tumwater, WA

Comments / 0

Related
elisportsnetwork.com

HS Football: Raymond/South Bend Sends a Message to the 2B Classification

(South Bend, WA) Going into Friday night, the Raymond/South Bend Ravens were undefeated and ranked #6 in the AP media poll in the 2B classification. They had the opportunity to climb those rankings when they hosted the #4 Adna Pirates in a massive showdown. The three headed rushing attack for the Ravens would prove to be too tough to handle as RSB rushed for 243 yards and the defensive line took away multiple weapons for the Pirates as RSB rolled to a 34-2 win.
SOUTH BEND, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Aberdeen, WA
City
Lynden, WA
Chehalis, WA
Sports
Local
Washington Football
City
Rochester, WA
City
Chehalis, WA
Local
Washington Education
Chehalis, WA
Education
City
Tumwater, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Tumwater, WA
Education
Tumwater, WA
Sports
Tumwater, WA
Football
elisportsnetwork.com

Huskies start 4-0 behind turnovers and quarterback pressure

It wasn’t a perfect night on Montlake, but a quick start yet again for the Washington Huskies helped UW start the season 4-0 under 1st year Head Coach Kalen DeBoer in a 40-22 win against Stanford. The red-hot Huskies offense continued where they left off last week with quarterback...
SEATTLE, WA
The Suburban Times

Video: Chambers Creek Canyon Trail a log gem

The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how. Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct...
LAKEWOOD, WA
247Sports

BREAKING: Alexis DeBoer has committed to Washington

While the Stanford-Washington game was going on, Dawgman.com learned that Kalen DeBoer's daughter Alexis, a top 2024 softball prospect, has verbally committed to the Huskies. This is what Extra Inning Softball had to say about DeBoer as a prospect. DeBoer played for Clovis North High School in the Fresno area...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Black Hills#Next Friday#American Football#Highschoolsports#Wf West 35#Bearcat#Qb Gavin Fugate
thurstontalk.com

Where to View Salmon in Olympia and Tumwater: 5th Avenue Bridge and Brewery Park

There are many indicators of the seasons changing, such as days growing shorter and temperatures slowly dropping. Though we are often sad to see summer go, this shift means the welcome and exciting return of our beloved local salmon. The salmon run has been an integral and cherished part of our regional ecosystems, and indicates the end of another lovely summer as we move into fall. View salmon run in Olympia and Tumwater at 5th Avenue Bridge and Brewery Park.
OLYMPIA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NEWStalk 870

5 Highest Rated “Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives” In Washington State

Not only have these Washington restaurants been featured on the hit show "Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives" but they are the highest rated on the list. All the restaurants on the list are amazing, but with 26 in total I had to shrink it down to only the best. I looked at google reviews for ranking and if any were tied I ranked the businesses by the most reviews. So what are the highest rated restaurants featured on the show in Washington State?
Chronicle

Chehalis Man Identified as Pilot Who Died in Plane Crash in Oregon

The pilot who perished in a plane crash near Mount Jefferson, Oregon, on Thursday was identified by his daughter-in-law Sunday as Chehalis resident Wayne Wirt. Wirt was flying his Piper Cherokee solo from Llano, California, to Chehalis last week, but missed a check-in with his family at 2 p.m. on Sept. 22, according to a written account of the incident posted by Wirt’s daughter-in-law on a GoFundMe page on Sunday.
CHEHALIS, WA
KXL

Truck Hits, Damages I-5 Overpass In Southwest Washington

CASTLE ROCK, Wash. — A truck collided with the overpass on Interstate 5 northbound at State Route 506 near Toledo on Thursday morning. The crash happened around 10:00am. The northbound lanes were closed for more than four hours. The same overpass on the southbound side is currently being replaced...
hackaday.com

Animated LED Arrows Point The Way

Visitors at the Garden D’Lights in Bellevue, Washington had a problem. While touring the holiday lights show, they kept straying off the path. The event organizers tried some simple LED arrows, but they were just more points of light among a sea filled with them. This is when [Eric Gunnerson] was asked to help out. He’s apparently had some experience with LED animations, even cooking up a simple descriptor language for writing animations driven by an ESP32. To make the intended path obvious, he turned to a PVC board with 50 embedded WS2812 pixels –RGB controllable LEDs. The control box was a USB power adapter and an ESP8266, very carefully waterproofed and connected to the string of pixels. The backer board is painted black, to complete the hardware. Stick around after the inevitable break, to get a look at the final.
BELLEVUE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy