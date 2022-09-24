ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

oklahoma Sooner

Women's Hoops Releases Big 12 Schedule

NORMAN – The Big 12 Conference released its women's basketball slate on Monday, completing Oklahoma's 2022-23 schedule by setting dates for the Sooners' 18 Big 12 matchups for the upcoming season. A pair of Oklahoma's conference contests are slated for national broadcasts, with the remaining home Big 12 games...
NORMAN, OK
Norman, OK
Norman, OK
oklahoma Sooner

OU Concludes Fall Opener

NORMAN — The Oklahoma men's tennis concluded their weekend at a pair of tournaments in California and Tennessee. Nathan Han and Alex Martinez represented the Sooners at the Battle of the Bay in San Francisco, Calif., where they reached the doubles quarterfinals and collected five singles victories. Han advanced...
NORMAN, OK
oklahoma Sooner

Sooners Wrap Up Weekend at NC State

CARY, N.C. — The Oklahoma women's tennis team wrapped up their second weekend of fall competition at the College Ranked Spotlight in North Carolina, hosted by NC State. The Sooners collected eight wins on the weekend, with Alexandra Pisareva and Layne Sleeth reaching the finals in doubles after defeating the No. 24 and 35 ranked-doubles duos.
NORMAN, OK
oklahoma Sooner

Sooners Drop Big 12 Opener to No. 1 Texas

AUSTIN, Texas – — Megan Wilson notched double-digit kills as the Oklahoma volleyball team were swept by No. 1 Texas, 3-0, in the first match of league play Saturday night inside Gregory Gymnasium. "Overall, we would like to come out with a win and when you don't, you...
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma State Fair organizers evaluate what went well, wrong

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma State Fair organizers are evaluating what went well and what went wrong during the 2022 fair that just ended. Now, it’s the not-so-glamorous side of the state fair: Cleanup week. State fair staff members will evaluate this year's fair as they look toward the next.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
publicradiotulsa.org

In a tight race for governor, Ervin Yen hopes to stand out

Dr. Ervin Yen’s campaign headquarters takes up two rooms in a modest-size home by Lake Hefner in Oklahoma City. The walls are cluttered with documents outlining his longshot strategy to win as an independent candidate for governor in a state where no such contender has amassed more than 23% of the vote.
OKLAHOMA STATE
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma sees damage after tornado spotted during storms

Significant damage was reported in Tillman County in southwestern Oklahoma following Tuesday night’s storms.The county’s emergency manager said two towns are assessing the damage.High winds tossed a mobile home into a roadway in Hollister. No injuries were reported with that storm, which was tornado-warned at one point before it weakened.In Frederick, authorities said businesses around the downtown area reported damage to windows and walls. At one point, most of Frederick was without power.KOCO 5 First Alert Storm Chaser Derik Kline captured images of a tornado just before 10 p.m. Tuesday southwest of Snyder. Authorities have not reported any injuries or damage from that storm, but it lifted dust and dirt off the ground.A portion of South Shields Boulevard in Oklahoma City was shut down early Wednesday because of high water on the road. The water has since receded, and the road is back open.
TILLMAN COUNTY, OK

