Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Jenny Love-Meyer floored by groundbreaking ceremony: 'I didn't imagine there would be this many people'
NORMAN, Okla. — Construction for the future home of Oklahoma softball is officially underway. The Sooners broke ground Friday afternoon on what's set to be an incredible new facility on the northwest corner of South Jenkins Ave. and Imhoff Rd. “On behalf of my entire family, we’re so proud...
COLUMN: This Time, Oklahoma Wasn't 'Close' – But Venables Embraces That
After years of being told how "close" their team was, Sooner Nation should recognize that Brent Venables' rebuild could take a little time.
oklahoma Sooner
Women's Hoops Releases Big 12 Schedule
NORMAN – The Big 12 Conference released its women's basketball slate on Monday, completing Oklahoma's 2022-23 schedule by setting dates for the Sooners' 18 Big 12 matchups for the upcoming season. A pair of Oklahoma's conference contests are slated for national broadcasts, with the remaining home Big 12 games...
In a Conference of Mobile Quarterbacks, Oklahoma Must Make Adjustments Quickly
The Sooners have to figure out how to contain the quarterback scramble to avoid a long season.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kickoff Time for Oklahoma's Red River Battle With Texas Announced
The Sooners and the Longhorns will meet at a familiar time on Oct. 8 inside the Cotton Bowl.
oklahoma Sooner
OU Concludes Fall Opener
NORMAN — The Oklahoma men's tennis concluded their weekend at a pair of tournaments in California and Tennessee. Nathan Han and Alex Martinez represented the Sooners at the Battle of the Bay in San Francisco, Calif., where they reached the doubles quarterfinals and collected five singles victories. Han advanced...
oklahoma Sooner
Sooners Wrap Up Weekend at NC State
CARY, N.C. — The Oklahoma women's tennis team wrapped up their second weekend of fall competition at the College Ranked Spotlight in North Carolina, hosted by NC State. The Sooners collected eight wins on the weekend, with Alexandra Pisareva and Layne Sleeth reaching the finals in doubles after defeating the No. 24 and 35 ranked-doubles duos.
Big 12 Sets Kickoff Time for OU-TCU
Coming off their first loss of the season Saturday night against Kansas State, the Sooners will have to turn it around quickly against the Horned Frogs.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Oklahoma Searching for a Response After Dismal Showing Against Kansas State
The Sooners dropped their Big 12 opener to the Kansas State Wildcats, once again putting themselves in an early hole in the conference race.
Everything Brent Venables had to say after the Sooners' 41-34 upset loss to Kansas State
NORMAN, Okla. — Brent Venables' first head coaching appearance against his alma mater will go down as a disappointing one. The Sooners were downed by the Kansas State Wildcats 41-34 Saturday evening in their Big 12 opener in front of a packed Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Trailing from the...
Poll Report: Oklahoma Plummets Down AP Top 25, Coaches Poll After First Loss
Oklahoma suffered their first loss on Saturday falling at home to Kansas State 41-34 to dip down to 3-1 on the season.
oklahoma Sooner
Sooners Drop Big 12 Opener to No. 1 Texas
AUSTIN, Texas – — Megan Wilson notched double-digit kills as the Oklahoma volleyball team were swept by No. 1 Texas, 3-0, in the first match of league play Saturday night inside Gregory Gymnasium. "Overall, we would like to come out with a win and when you don't, you...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WATCH: Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel Kansas State Postgame
Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel met with the media following the Sooners' 41-34 loss to Kansas State.
KOCO
Oklahoma State Fair organizers evaluate what went well, wrong
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma State Fair organizers are evaluating what went well and what went wrong during the 2022 fair that just ended. Now, it’s the not-so-glamorous side of the state fair: Cleanup week. State fair staff members will evaluate this year's fair as they look toward the next.
city-sentinel.com
Oklahomans In Need Can Receive Complimentary Vision Exams on Giving Sight Day -- Saturday, October 1
Oklahoma City – Participating optometric physicians across the state of Oklahoma will be giving complimentary eye exams to those in need as part of the Oklahoma Association of Optometric Physician’s (OAOP) third annual Giving Sight Day. Most participating locations will hold complimentary vision clinics on Saturday, October 1,...
publicradiotulsa.org
In a tight race for governor, Ervin Yen hopes to stand out
Dr. Ervin Yen’s campaign headquarters takes up two rooms in a modest-size home by Lake Hefner in Oklahoma City. The walls are cluttered with documents outlining his longshot strategy to win as an independent candidate for governor in a state where no such contender has amassed more than 23% of the vote.
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma sees damage after tornado spotted during storms
Significant damage was reported in Tillman County in southwestern Oklahoma following Tuesday night’s storms.The county’s emergency manager said two towns are assessing the damage.High winds tossed a mobile home into a roadway in Hollister. No injuries were reported with that storm, which was tornado-warned at one point before it weakened.In Frederick, authorities said businesses around the downtown area reported damage to windows and walls. At one point, most of Frederick was without power.KOCO 5 First Alert Storm Chaser Derik Kline captured images of a tornado just before 10 p.m. Tuesday southwest of Snyder. Authorities have not reported any injuries or damage from that storm, but it lifted dust and dirt off the ground.A portion of South Shields Boulevard in Oklahoma City was shut down early Wednesday because of high water on the road. The water has since receded, and the road is back open.
‘He punched him several times’: OKC road rage lands 17-year-old in hospital
A 17-year-old boy was in a nearby hospital Sunday night after allegedly being struck in the face almost a dozen times by a fellow driver.
KOCO
Oklahoma businesses unhappy about newest expansion of Scissortail Park
OKLAHOMA CITY — Some Oklahoma businesses are unhappy about the newest expansion of Scissortail Park. One nearby business said they are being forced out because their business has slowed, forcing them to sell out. A&A Auto Parts and Salvage is across the street from Scissortail’s newest park. The salvage...
Comments / 0