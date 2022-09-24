This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's iOS 16 is out for compatible iPhones. And if you haven't yet installed the new update, there are plenty of reasons to do so. iOS 16 brings a slew of new features to try, from unsending and editing text messages to viewing all of your saved Wi-Fi passwords. Not to mention, you can erase annoying objects from your iPhone photos, too. (However, if you're a worrier, here's why you may want to wait to install iOS 16.)

