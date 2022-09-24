ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

PC Magazine

Meta Sued for Tracking iOS Users Even If They've Opted Out

Meta is facing a proposed class-action lawsuit that claims it developed a secret work-around for Apple's privacy rules on iOS, allowing it to collect personal data without consent. Last year, Apple changed the rules for iOS app developers by forcing them to ask a user's permission before their apps are...
makeuseof.com

8 Windows Programs That Used to Be Everywhere but No One Uses Anymore

Programs come and go. They'll get updated, see revisions, and eventually may end up being discontinued entirely. And given how long Windows has been around, there are plenty of programs that once saw the limelight on Microsoft's operating system, but have since fallen out of favor. Let's take a quick...
makeuseof.com

3 Ways to Keep Your OpenSea Account Secure

OpenSea has become one of the most popular NFT marketplaces out there today, with a huge range of collections to choose from. This platform also offers a range of other features, such as minting, making it a one-stop shop for all things NFT. But it's important that you know how...
makeuseof.com

What Is a Message Digest?

If you receive a message from a friend online, how can you tell that it hasn't been altered by cybercriminals before getting to you? How can you ensure the security of your messages and files?. This is where message digests come in. With message digests, you can verify the integrity...
makeuseof.com

What Are Disassociation Attacks?

Imagine you're cruising on an open road when a truck blocks the main road. The blockade forces you to take a detour through a one-way street, where people in an unmarked van seize and strip you of your valuables. That is essentially how a Wi-Fi disassociation attack works: the road...
makeuseof.com

How to Use the FLOOR Function in Google Sheets

Google Sheets is one of the best spreadsheet programs. It has some of the most accessible functions, especially when compared to Excel. One of these functions is the FLOOR function, which we'll cover in detail. Read on to learn how it works and when to use it. What Is the...
makeuseof.com

What Is the Microsoft Edge Profile Error and How Do You Fix It on Windows?

Microsoft Edge is a reliable browser, but sometimes, it can run into issues that make it unusable in Windows. Among the many problems you may face with Edge, one infuriating issue is the error message "Profile error: Some features may not be available. Something went wrong." While the problem may...
makeuseof.com

How to Create Monthly Spending Tracker in Google Sheets

Finances can be intimidating. And when you think of spreadsheets, two words may come to mind: formulas and functions. But thanks to Google Sheets, tracking your spending doesn’t need to be a hassle. Nor do you need to invest in another software. So, how can you build a custom...
makeuseof.com

Pixel 7 Launch Event: What to Expect and How to Watch

Google is hosting its next hardware launch event on October 6, the day the Pixel 7 series will be made official along with a bunch of other new products. Google first showcased the Pixel 7 series duo at its 2022 I/O event, although more important details have been kept secret.
makeuseof.com

4 Go Web Routers for Your Next Web App

Web routing is a technique of assigning HTTP requests to handler functions that operate on the specified URL path. Routing is often used to build single-page applications (SPAs) and APIs. In the router, the code defines the sequence of actions accompanying a user’s request. The Go standard library has...
makeuseof.com

How to Take Notes in the Linux Terminal With tnote

You probably fire up a text editor every time you need to save an idea, a code snippet, or a URL. But you don't always need to use a text editor to store tidbits. If you indulge with the Linux terminal a lot, you should look into integrating a terminal-based note-taking application into your workflow. Let's learn how you can take notes in the Linux terminal.
makeuseof.com

7 Things You Can Do on a Galaxy Watch With Your iPhone

If you have an iPhone and are looking to buy a smartwatch, you might be inclined to get the Apple Watch. Although the Apple Watch integrates with the iPhone seamlessly, buying Apple products always comes at a price. So, what do you do if you are looking for a cheap...
makeuseof.com

How to Use the Calendar App on Your Apple Watch

While many of us depend on Apple’s Calendar app, you might not know that the Apple Watch version offers many of the same features on the smaller screen of the wearable device. We’ll show you how the use the Calendar app on your Apple Watch to keep track, and...
BGR.com

How to delete your Facebook account

There are many reasons why you might want to delete your Facebook account. You may want to take a break from social media or you could be worried about your mental health. Or perhaps you might be looking to regain some of your digital privacy. Whatever your reason, we are here to help. This article will show you how to delete your Facebook account. We’ll also look at other vital details you need to know about deleting Facebook.
makeuseof.com

10 Reasons a Desktop Is Always Better Than a Laptop

If you'd like to buy a new computer, you may be wondering whether to opt for a laptop or a desktop. A desktop provides the most power at the lowest price but a laptop provides similar performance in a much smaller package. If you value portability above all else, a...
makeuseof.com

5 Things You Can Do With Smart Select on Samsung Galaxy Phones

Have you ever found yourself scrolling through a web page or document, wishing there was a quick way to extract text? Well, Samsung's Smart Select tool has you covered. Smart Select is a cool addition to your Samsung Galaxy device. It lets you capture, edit, and share content in a variety of ways. Here, we'll show you some of its best features that you can put to good use.
makeuseof.com

How to Set Up Emergency Contacts on Your Samsung Galaxy Phone

Besides the many productivity and entertainment benefits of owning a smartphone, your device could also save your life, thanks to the emergency features built into all modern smartphones. Some of such features include emergency calling and having your medical information readily available. On Samsung Galaxy devices, you can create an...
