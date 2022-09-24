ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasant Grove, UT

Gephardt Daily

Semi driver killed in Utah County rollover, fire

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, Sept. 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A semi-truck driver who was hauling a box trailer died Monday morning in a Utah County rollover accident that resulted in a vehicle fire. The accident happened just before 7 a.m. Monday on U.S. 6, in the area of mile...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Six injured, at least 1 critically, in ‘chaotic’ chain-reaction crash in Lehi

LEHI, Utah, Sept. 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Six people were injured in a multi-vehicle accident in Lehi on Saturday evening. Cpl. Prawitt, Lehi Police Department, told Gephardt Daily that five vehicles were stopped at a red traffic light at Center Street, waiting for the green light to head east on Timpanogos Highway, at about 6 p.m.
LEHI, UT
ABC4

UPDATE: Victims identified in Saratoga Springs school bus crash

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah (ABC4) – The victims in the crash involving a school bus in Saratoga Springs Monday morning have been identified. Chief Burton with the Saratoga Springs Police Department confirmed with ABC4 the 20-year-old woman who died in the crash was identified as Lauren Scott of Saratoga Springs. 19-year-old Caden Simmons is confirmed to […]
SARATOGA SPRINGS, UT
ksl.com

KSLTV

At least one killed in Redwood Road crash

BLUFFDALE, Utah — Police have responded to a fatal crash involving a semi-truck and vehicle on Redwood Road near the border of Salt Lake and Utah counties. Assistant Chief Bill Robertson with the Bluffdale Police Department said one person has died and another was injured. Police have not identified...
BLUFFDALE, UT
KSLTV

SWAT arrest fugitive who hid in an Layton apartment complex

LAYTON, Utah — A wanted fugitive is in police custody after hiding out in a Layton apartment complex Sunday afternoon. According to Layton police, the fugitive was wanted for aggravated robbery and was hiding in an apartment on 1475 North Main Street. SWAT was called in for negotiating at...
LAYTON, UT
kjzz.com

kslnewsradio.com

ksl.com

Woman killed in Salt Lake shooting; boyfriend arrested

SALT LAKE CITY — A woman who was critically injured after a shooting in Salt Lake City on Sunday has died from her injuries, and her boyfriend has been arrested for investigation of murder. The shooting occurred at the Downtown West apartment complex at 718 N. 900 West about...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Double stabbing sends grandmother and grandson to the hospital

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — A grandmother is in serious condition and her grandson is in critical condition following a double stabbing Sunday. The South Salt Lake Police Department says the incident occurred at 379 E. Crimson Circle at around 3 p.m. Both individuals have stab wounds and have been transported to the hospital.
SOUTH SALT LAKE, UT
ksl.com

Brothers arrested in Salt Lake shooting investigation

SALT LAKE CITY — Two brothers have been arrested in connection with a shooting in Salt Lake City earlier this month. On Sept. 16, police say a man was shot in the leg during a fight near 555 W. 400 North. Nay Blu Soe, 19, was arrested Friday for...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Man admits to killing South Jordan realtor in early 2019

SALT LAKE CITY — A man admitted on Wednesday to shooting and killing his landlord when the landlord visited his rental property in 2019. The admission plea came a day before prosecutors decreased the charges from murder to manslaughter. Amended charges cite a Utah law that says a murder...
SOUTH JORDAN, UT

