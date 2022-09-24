Read full article on original website
Gephardt Daily
Semi driver killed in Utah County rollover, fire
UTAH COUNTY, Utah, Sept. 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A semi-truck driver who was hauling a box trailer died Monday morning in a Utah County rollover accident that resulted in a vehicle fire. The accident happened just before 7 a.m. Monday on U.S. 6, in the area of mile...
Gephardt Daily
Six injured, at least 1 critically, in ‘chaotic’ chain-reaction crash in Lehi
LEHI, Utah, Sept. 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Six people were injured in a multi-vehicle accident in Lehi on Saturday evening. Cpl. Prawitt, Lehi Police Department, told Gephardt Daily that five vehicles were stopped at a red traffic light at Center Street, waiting for the green light to head east on Timpanogos Highway, at about 6 p.m.
ksl.com
Utahn who fired at neighbor's apartment said he mistook gun for flashlight, police say
TAYLORSVILLE — A Taylorsville man who claims who mistook his gun for a flashlight is facing a criminal charge accusing him of firing into his neighbor's apartment. The 64-year-old man was charged Monday in 3rd District Court with shooting in the direction of a person, a third-degree felony. On...
UPDATE: Victims identified in Saratoga Springs school bus crash
SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah (ABC4) – The victims in the crash involving a school bus in Saratoga Springs Monday morning have been identified. Chief Burton with the Saratoga Springs Police Department confirmed with ABC4 the 20-year-old woman who died in the crash was identified as Lauren Scott of Saratoga Springs. 19-year-old Caden Simmons is confirmed to […]
ksl.com
Saratoga Springs woman killed in collision with school bus
SARATOGA SPRINGS — A 20-year-old woman was killed early Monday in a crash involving a school bus in Saratoga Springs, police said. The crash happened when a northbound Hyundai car was driving on Redwood Road and tried to turn left into a Maverik gas station, said AnnElise Harrison, spokeswoman for Saratoga Springs.
ksl.com
Semitruck driver killed after going off embankment in Spanish Fork Canyon
THISTLE, Utah County — A semitruck driver was killed early Monday after a crash in Utah County, troopers said. The semitruck was driving west on U.S. 6 in Spanish Fork Canyon when it went off the right side of the road, as the road curved on a downhill grade, said Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden.
KSLTV
At least one killed in Redwood Road crash
BLUFFDALE, Utah — Police have responded to a fatal crash involving a semi-truck and vehicle on Redwood Road near the border of Salt Lake and Utah counties. Assistant Chief Bill Robertson with the Bluffdale Police Department said one person has died and another was injured. Police have not identified...
KSLTV
SWAT arrest fugitive who hid in an Layton apartment complex
LAYTON, Utah — A wanted fugitive is in police custody after hiding out in a Layton apartment complex Sunday afternoon. According to Layton police, the fugitive was wanted for aggravated robbery and was hiding in an apartment on 1475 North Main Street. SWAT was called in for negotiating at...
kjzz.com
SWAT arrest wanted fugitive after responding to apartment in Layton
LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — A wanted fugitive was arrested after they were found at an apartment complex in Layton. Police responded after they said they received a tip Sunday morning that the fugitive was hiding out in the apartment at 1475 N Main St. Officers said the fugitive initially...
kslnewsradio.com
Bluffdale crash involving semi-truck kills one
BLUFFDALE, Utah — An early morning crash between a car and a semi-truck leaves one person dead. Assistant Chief Bill Robertson with the Bluffdale Police Department confirmed that the crash resulted in one fatality. An investigation into the cause of the accident is underway. This is breaking news and...
ksl.com
2 brothers took guns to Salt Lake high school as 'status symbol,' police say
SALT LAKE CITY — Two brothers were arrested at Highland High School on Monday after police say guns were found in their backpacks. The boys did not make any specific threats, according to a statement from Salt Lake police, but rather "brought the guns to school as a status symbol."
ksl.com
Woman killed in Salt Lake shooting; boyfriend arrested
SALT LAKE CITY — A woman who was critically injured after a shooting in Salt Lake City on Sunday has died from her injuries, and her boyfriend has been arrested for investigation of murder. The shooting occurred at the Downtown West apartment complex at 718 N. 900 West about...
Motorcyclist critically injured in crash in Little Cottonwood Canyon
A motorcycle rider is in extremely critical condition after crashing in Little Cottonwood Canyon Sunday afternoon.
KSLTV
Farmington man recovering after falling 40 feet off a highway overpass
FARMINGTON, Utah — A Farmington man suffered serious injuries after falling 40 feet from a highway overpass. Hayden Gurman was running on the south side of the street where you might think there could be a sidewalk on the other side of the barrier. Police believe that’s what he...
kslnewsradio.com
Double stabbing sends grandmother and grandson to the hospital
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — A grandmother is in serious condition and her grandson is in critical condition following a double stabbing Sunday. The South Salt Lake Police Department says the incident occurred at 379 E. Crimson Circle at around 3 p.m. Both individuals have stab wounds and have been transported to the hospital.
ksl.com
Brothers arrested in Salt Lake shooting investigation
SALT LAKE CITY — Two brothers have been arrested in connection with a shooting in Salt Lake City earlier this month. On Sept. 16, police say a man was shot in the leg during a fight near 555 W. 400 North. Nay Blu Soe, 19, was arrested Friday for...
ksl.com
Driver arrested after nearly hitting multiple officers investigating crash, police say
LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON — A man was arrested Sunday after police say he nearly struck multiple officers already investigating a serious crash in Little Cottonwood Canyon. Race Rybolt Rankin, 28, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of five counts of failing to stop at the command of police.
ksl.com
Sandy has its 'golden spike' moment with completion of popular trail 25 years later
SANDY — Dan Medina remembers when Sandy leaders realized that a new light rail service still in its development stages could provide a "golden opportunity" for a multiuse trail to run adjacent to it through the heart of the city. It was 1997, two years before the Utah Transit...
Park City Fire responds to possible hazmat spill
PARK CITY, Utah — At approximately 2 p.m. on Monday, Park City Fire District (PCFD) responded to a possible hazmat spill on Little Kate Road. The building was quickly evacuated […]
ksl.com
Man admits to killing South Jordan realtor in early 2019
SALT LAKE CITY — A man admitted on Wednesday to shooting and killing his landlord when the landlord visited his rental property in 2019. The admission plea came a day before prosecutors decreased the charges from murder to manslaughter. Amended charges cite a Utah law that says a murder...
