Read full article on original website
Related
Meghan Markle's worst nightmare isn't King Charles, it's the Prince of Wales: royal expert
LONDON, England – Prince Harry faces a life of permanent "exile" with King Charles III plotting to follow the playbook drawn up by the royals when they overcame the crisis triggered by Edward VIII, the king who abdicated in 1936 and was obliged to live the rest of his life outside the U.K.
King Charles III Will Give Archie & Lilibet Children Royal Titles IF Prince Harry Ditches His $20 Million Tell-All
King Charles III hasn't shut down the idea of giving Prince Harry's children royal highness status, but he wants something in return. RadarOnline.com has learned Britain's 73-year-old monarch is willing to bestow Harry and Meghan Markle's kids — son Archie, 3, and daughter, Lilibet, 1 — with prince and princess titles but only if he knows he can "trust" the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
What Happens to Queen Elizabeth’s Coffin After the Funeral?
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral services have concluded. She has now been laid to rest. Here's what happens to her coffin after the services.
Former Royal Butler Predicts Prince William Will Someday Be a ‘Compassionate’ Monarch, ‘Not King Because That’s His Job’
According to a former royal butler, Prince William will someday be a monarch who balances compassion, duty, modernity, and tradition.
RELATED PEOPLE
Karine Jean-Pierre discovers Queen Elizabeth II has died while answering Fox News question
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was lost for words as she heard the news that Queen Elizabeth II had died as she was giving a press briefing.Her Majesty died peacefully aged 96 on Thursday, 8 September, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, Buckingham Palace announced.Footage shows Ms Jean-Pierre answering a question from Fox News’ Peter Doocy before being informed of the monarch’s passing.“Our hearts and our thoughts go to the family members of the Queen,” Ms Jean-Pierre said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Queen Elizabeth II news – live: Latest updatesThe Queen has died aged 96 after historic 70-year reign
Queen’s beloved horse Emma wears late monarch’s scarf as she bids farewell at Windsor Castle
Queen Elizabeth II’s beloved horse, Carltonlima Emma, bid farewell to Britain’s longest-reigning monarch as the Queen’s coffin processed through Windsor Castle on Monday.Many of the Queen’s four-legged friends, including her two corgis Sandy and Muick, made a special appearance at Windsor during the funeral procession. The black fell pony, nicknamed Emma, stood on the grounds as the Queen’s coffin made its way up the Long Walk to St George’s Chapel.The horse was accompanied by Terry Pendry, the Queen’s head groom, who has held the position for the past 25 years. The Stud Groom bowed his head ast the State...
Queen Elizabeth: How Long Will Her Body Remain in the Royal Vault Alongside Prince Philip?
Queen Elizabeth's body will be moved to the Royal Vault where she will join Prince Philip. However, will she remain there indefinitely?
King Charles III's New Portrait Features Photograph of Parents Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip
Watch: Read What King Charles III Wrote to Queen Elizabeth II. Memories of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip remain inside palace walls. A royal portrait of King Charles III was released Sept. 23, picturing His Majesty carrying out official government duties in front of a photograph of his late parents. Taken in the Eighteenth Century Room at Buckingham Palace, the image showed Charles, 73, reading papers from the Red Box—a case containing documents from ministers in the United Kingdom and representatives from the Commonwealth—as pictures of Elizabeth and Philip hung in the background.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ETOnline.com
Queen Elizabeth II Funeral: Coffin Lowered Into Vault Ahead of Burial
The state funeral for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II concluded at Windsor Castle on Monday afternoon after beginning the day in London and completing several church services and royal parades along the way. Here's everything you need to know. LIVE UPDATES:. Queen Elizabeth's coffin was lowered into the royal vault...
Marie Claire
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Staff Reportedly Said They "Were Played" by the Royal Couple While Working for Them
Every few months, a royal book crashes onto the scene that reveals some of the juiciest behind-the-scenes drama in the House of Windsor. This time around, it's royal reporter Valentine Low who's making waves, with his upcoming opus Courtiers: The Inside Story of the Palace Power Struggles from the Royal Correspondent who Revealed the Bullying Allegations (opens in new tab), which takes a closer look at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship with their staff while they were working royals.
Queen Elizabeth II’s Personal Staff Line Up to Watch Funeral Procession Pass Buckingham Palace
A final tribute. Queen Elizabeth II‘s household staff lined up outside Buckingham Palace to watch her funeral procession pass the residence on Monday, September 19. Staff members arranged themselves on the sidewalk in front of the palace as the queen’s coffin was carried from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch following the state funeral. After the procession through central London, the casket was driven to Windsor Castle, where the former monarch will be buried alongside her late husband, Prince Philip.
Elle
Buckingham Palace Unveils A New Portrait Of King Charles III
King Charles III honoured his late royal parents—Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh—in a new portrait released by Buckingham Palace today. The portrait of the monarch was shot last week in the Eighteenth Century Room at Buckingham Palace. In the photo, he is captured carrying out official government duties from The King’s Red Box, a red briefcase box that contains papers and dispatches from government ministers and representatives in the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth realms. These documents are sent from the Private Secretary's Office to the King, wherever he may be in residence.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Here's What the Card Atop Queen Elizabeth II's Coffin Said
Watch: Read What King Charles III Wrote to Queen Elizabeth II. King Charles III paid a special tribute to Queen Elizabeth II at her funeral. The royal family was joined by leaders from around the world to pay their final respects to Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 19, attending a grand state funeral for the monarch, who died at the age of 96 (You can watch the funeral here). For the funeral, the Queen's casket was adorned with multiple items, including Imperial State Crown, Sovreign's Sceptre and Sovreign's Orb as well as a funeral wreath and a handwritten letter.
Snapping 'moving carpet' – Queen's corgis tested palace loyalties
Never at home unless surrounded by her favourite breed, the Queen championed corgis even though courtiers feared for their ankles
PETS・
ETOnline.com
Queen Elizabeth II Laid to Rest Next to Prince Philip, Other Royals in Final Resting Place
After days of pomp and circumstance, Queen Elizabeth II's body has finally come to rest at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. The late British monarch, who died at the age of 96 on Sept. 8, was laid to rest next to her late husband of 73 years, Prince Philip.
Queen's pony watches funeral procession march through Windsor Castle grounds
Queen Elizabeth II's beloved fell pony Carltonlima Emma looked on as a funeral procession for the late monarch travelled through Windsor Castle grounds today, 19 September. Her Majesty's coffin was carried in a state hearse through the streets of Windsor before entering the castle for a committal service. The Queen...
Wand of Office broken in half before Queen’s coffin lowered into Royal Vault
Lord Chamberlain has “broken” his Wand of Office and placed it on Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin during a committal service at Windsor Castle on Monday, 19 September. Andrew Parker, the most senior member of the Royal Household, ceremonially broke the thin white staff during the service inside St George’s Chapel, as is tradition for the funeral of a monarch.
Why Prince Philip's Body Will Be Moved Next To The Queen After Her Funeral
Queen Elizabeth II, the beloved monarch, has passed away at 96. The royal family's official Twitter account confirmed the sad news, noting she "died peacefully at Balmoral" following extensive reports about Her Majesty's rapidly declining health. Now that Her Majesty's death has been officially announced, a strict set of procedures...
ETOnline.com
Queen Elizabeth II Funeral: Queen and Prince Philip Buried Together
The state funeral for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II concluded at Windsor Castle on Monday afternoon after beginning the day in London and completing several church services and royal parades along the way. Here's everything you need to know. LIVE UPDATES:. Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip laid to rest together....
Remembering the time that the Queen was overjoyed by a herd of cows
The Queen marks 70 years on the throne this weekend, becoming the first British sovereign to reach the incredible milestone. She’s seen a great deal in that time, overseen huge changes in society and (perhaps most importantly) given us some great memes over the years.With all the things she’s seen, and all of the places she’s been on official visits, there was one moment in particular from all of her public appearances that sparked the most joyous reaction – and became a big talking point back in 2016.But what was it that inspired the best reaction from the Queen we've...
Comments / 0