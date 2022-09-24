King Charles III honoured his late royal parents—Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh—in a new portrait released by Buckingham Palace today. The portrait of the monarch was shot last week in the Eighteenth Century Room at Buckingham Palace. In the photo, he is captured carrying out official government duties from The King’s Red Box, a red briefcase box that contains papers and dispatches from government ministers and representatives in the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth realms. These documents are sent from the Private Secretary's Office to the King, wherever he may be in residence.

