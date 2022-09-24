ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, UT

Highlights, key plays and photos from Utah State’s 34-24 loss to UNLV

By Trent Wood
Deseret News
Deseret News
 3 days ago
UNLV wide receiver Kyle Williams (1) catches a touchdown pass as Utah State cornerback Michael Anyanwu (22) defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Logan, Utah. | Eli Lucero, The Herald Journal via AP

Editor’s note: The Deseret News is providing live coverage from Saturday’s Mountain West conference opener between Utah State and UNLV. Check back for updates throughout the game.

4th Quarter

UNLV 34, Utah State 24

6:15

  • Terrell Vaughn hauls in his second touchdown reception of the game, a 39-yard reception from Logan Bonner. The Aggies converted the two-point conversion as well, cutting the Rebels’ lead to 10.

10:23

  • Utah State turns the ball over on downs deep in UNLV territory, effectively ending any chance the Aggies had of rallying.

3rd Quarter

UNLV 34, Utah State 16

4:20

  • UNLV defensive back Cameron Oliver intercepts a Logan Bonner heave at the Rebels’ seven-yard line. Bonner has now thrown four interceptions.

7:17

  • Aidan Robbins adds to UNLV’s lead with a five-yard touchdown run, capping off an 11-play, 57-yard drive.

2nd Quarter

UNLV 27, Utah State 16

0:00

  • Logan Bonner throws his third interception of the game on a last second heave before the half. Nohl Williams intercepted the pass.

0:36

  • Daniel Gutierrez hits his second field goal of the game, after USU striker dropped an easy interception the play before. Gutierrez kick was good from 26 yards.

2:05

  • Logan Bonner finds wide receiver Terrell Vaughn for a 10-yard touchdown reception. Bonner was the best he’s been in weeks on the drive, the highlight being a 44-yard pass to wide receiver Brian Cobbs.

5:22

  • UNLV kicker Daniel Gutierrez nails a 23-yard field goal attempt to increase the Rebels lead. Thus far, UNLV has 176 yards of total offense, compared to just 76 for Utah State. The Rebels are also winning the turnover battle two to zero.

8:21

  • Bonner throws his second interception of the game, this one to UNLV linebacker Austin Ajiake. Bonner is 5 for 11 on the game, with 46 total passing yards and two interceptions thrown.

8:55

  • USU safety Ike Larsen blocks the UNLV punt and the ball rolled out the side of the end zone for a safety. It was Utah State’s first safety since the MW championship game and Larsen’s second blocked punt of the season.

10:22

  • Logan Bonner throws an interception straight to defensive back Jerrae Williams.

11:31

  • UNLV is creating some separation. Doug Brumfield threw his first touchdown pass of the day, a 6-yard throw to wide receiver Kyle Williams.

1st Quarter

UNLV 14, Utah State 7

0:32

  • Capitalizing off multiple significant USU miscues — a poor snap on a punt and a personal foul — UNLV takes the lead on a 1-yard run by quarterback Doug Brumfield. USU defensive tackle Seni Tuiaki was injured on the play and carted off the field.

3:01

  • UNLV quarterback Doug Brumfield rushed for a four yard touchdown, breaking a tackle by USU linebacker AJ Vongphachanh.

6:00

  • Utah State scores first on a 12-yard touchdown reception by wide receiver Justin McGriff on a pass from quarterback Logan Bonner. The Aggies drove 52 yards for the score.

Pregame prep

  • Utah State has announced its captains.
  • It’s USU quarterback Logan Bonner’s birthday.
  • UNLV is on the way to Logan.

Here are a few stories to get ready for Utah State’s conference opener against UNLV:

thebruinpost.org

Adding guns to the Utah flag

In late fall the Utah State Flag Task Force decides upon a final flag design to bring to the Utah Legislature. October fifth is the final deadline for public feedback. To represent Utah correctly as a state, we must have firearms on this new flag. The Utah State Flag Task force has made a website for the movement of a new Utah flag. On this website (flag.utah.gov), what makes a good flag design is explained in five principles. Adding firearms to the Utah flag would fulfill all of these principles.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Wine clubs, deliveries debut in Utah

UTAH (ABC4) – Vin 7000, a Utah wine company that is all about “the small family wineries,” as well as “the stories behind the wine, the vineyards, (and) the people,” has brought a first-ever to the Beehive State: wine clubs!  Representatives say that through this initiative, Utahns will have the opportunity to explore new, exclusive […]
UTAH STATE
lakepowelllife.com

The Poaching Problem in Utah is BIG

319 wildlife illegally killed since Aug. 1; Here’s how to help fight poaching in Utah. During this fall’s hunts, conservation officers have contacted roughly 13,700 individuals and inspected the hunting licenses of 4,347 people from Aug. 1 to Sept. 23. During those interactions, the officers discovered 319 illegally killed animals, including big game animals, fish, waterfowl and furbearer species. Of the animals killed, 39 were big game species.
UTAH STATE
zachnews.net

Nevada: Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak proclaims today in honor of slain Las Vegas Review-Journal Reporter Jeff German.

Source: Office of Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak (Information) Nevada: Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak has proclaimed Saturday, September 24th, 2022 in honor of slain Las Vegas Review-Journal Reporter Jeff German who was killed by Clark County Public Administrator Official. In a tweet, Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak said “To honor Jeff’s reporting...
NEVADA STATE
hotelbusiness.com

WorldHotels adds STRAT and Peppermill in Nevada

WorldHotels has added the STRAT Hotel Casino in Las Vegas and the Peppermill Resort Spa Casino in Reno to its WorldHotels Elite Collection. These properties add more than 4,000 hotel rooms to the portfolio. “This is the most promising and exciting time in WorldHotels’ 50-plus-year history,” said Ron Pohl, president,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
