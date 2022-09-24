Highlights, key plays and photos from Utah State’s 34-24 loss to UNLV
4th Quarter
UNLV 34, Utah State 24
6:15
- Terrell Vaughn hauls in his second touchdown reception of the game, a 39-yard reception from Logan Bonner. The Aggies converted the two-point conversion as well, cutting the Rebels’ lead to 10.
10:23
- Utah State turns the ball over on downs deep in UNLV territory, effectively ending any chance the Aggies had of rallying.
3rd Quarter
UNLV 34, Utah State 16
4:20
- UNLV defensive back Cameron Oliver intercepts a Logan Bonner heave at the Rebels’ seven-yard line. Bonner has now thrown four interceptions.
7:17
- Aidan Robbins adds to UNLV’s lead with a five-yard touchdown run, capping off an 11-play, 57-yard drive.
2nd Quarter
UNLV 27, Utah State 16
0:00
- Logan Bonner throws his third interception of the game on a last second heave before the half. Nohl Williams intercepted the pass.
0:36
- Daniel Gutierrez hits his second field goal of the game, after USU striker dropped an easy interception the play before. Gutierrez kick was good from 26 yards.
2:05
- Logan Bonner finds wide receiver Terrell Vaughn for a 10-yard touchdown reception. Bonner was the best he’s been in weeks on the drive, the highlight being a 44-yard pass to wide receiver Brian Cobbs.
5:22
- UNLV kicker Daniel Gutierrez nails a 23-yard field goal attempt to increase the Rebels lead. Thus far, UNLV has 176 yards of total offense, compared to just 76 for Utah State. The Rebels are also winning the turnover battle two to zero.
8:21
- Bonner throws his second interception of the game, this one to UNLV linebacker Austin Ajiake. Bonner is 5 for 11 on the game, with 46 total passing yards and two interceptions thrown.
8:55
- USU safety Ike Larsen blocks the UNLV punt and the ball rolled out the side of the end zone for a safety. It was Utah State’s first safety since the MW championship game and Larsen’s second blocked punt of the season.
10:22
- Logan Bonner throws an interception straight to defensive back Jerrae Williams.
11:31
- UNLV is creating some separation. Doug Brumfield threw his first touchdown pass of the day, a 6-yard throw to wide receiver Kyle Williams.
1st Quarter
UNLV 14, Utah State 7
0:32
- Capitalizing off multiple significant USU miscues — a poor snap on a punt and a personal foul — UNLV takes the lead on a 1-yard run by quarterback Doug Brumfield. USU defensive tackle Seni Tuiaki was injured on the play and carted off the field.
3:01
- UNLV quarterback Doug Brumfield rushed for a four yard touchdown, breaking a tackle by USU linebacker AJ Vongphachanh.
6:00
- Utah State scores first on a 12-yard touchdown reception by wide receiver Justin McGriff on a pass from quarterback Logan Bonner. The Aggies drove 52 yards for the score.
Pregame prep
- Utah State has announced its captains.
- It’s USU quarterback Logan Bonner’s birthday.
- UNLV is on the way to Logan.
