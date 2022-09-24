Highlights, key plays and photos from Utah State’s 34-24 loss to UNLV

In late fall the Utah State Flag Task Force decides upon a final flag design to bring to the Utah Legislature. October fifth is the final deadline for public feedback. To represent Utah correctly as a state, we must have firearms on this new flag. The Utah State Flag Task force has made a website for the movement of a new Utah flag. On this website (flag.utah.gov), what makes a good flag design is explained in five principles. Adding firearms to the Utah flag would fulfill all of these principles.

UTAH STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO