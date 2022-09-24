ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

The Detroit Free Press

Detroit Red Wings preseason game score vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: How to follow the game

Exhibition opener: Detroit Red Wings vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (1-1-0) Where: PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. Radio: WXYT-AM (1270; other radio affiliates). Game notes: Training camp is over and it's now time to see what the Red Wings are made of. And of course, it's the new-look Red Wings, as Steve Yzerman spent the offseason mixing in new forwards, new defensemen, a new goalie and a new head coach. This is the first of eight exhibitions this preseason.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Penguins Forward Options as They Look for Change

Throughout Mike Sullivan’s tenure as head coach of the Pittsburgh Penguins, he has been known to deploy his main forwards in pairs. Penguins fans know the commonly Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel are glued at the hip; and for a while Teddy Blueger rolled with Zach Aston-Reese. The trend...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

What we learned in the early days of Blue Jackets training camp

At the very least, Brad Larsen knows he has options. The Blue Jackets head coach entered OhioHealth Training Camp last week with no shortage of players who can make the opening night 23-man roster. Of the 68 players in camp (40 forwards, 21 defensemen and seven goalies), 33 of them...
COLUMBUS, OH
FOX Sports

Forward Johnny Gaudreau's arrival energizes Blue Jackets

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Columbus Blue Jackets pulled off the improbable, landing the hottest free agent on the market in winger Johnny Gaudreau. The 29-year old Gaudreau had a career-high 115 points last season in his ninth year with Calgary. He was lured to Columbus with a seven-year deal worth $9.75 million a season and the prospect of playing closer to his New Jersey home.
COLUMBUS, OH
Yardbarker

Blues Weekly: Scandella, Preseason Begins, Fourth Line & More

The St. Louis Blues are back in action with preseason games starting all around the NHL. With the league back on its normal schedule, the Blues will have a few weeks to ramp things up before they open the season on Oct. 15 against the Columbus Blue Jackets. With all of this said, there are still questions about the Blues roster and who makes it. Those will be decided over the next few weeks with many players in the running.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Flyers’ O’Reilly to join camp; Philadelphia cuts five

Forwards Mikael Huchette and Tyler Savard were released from their ATO, and Alexis Gendron, a seventh-round selection in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, heads to the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada of the QMJHL. Huchette is undrafted and spent the 2021-2022 season with the Quebec Remparts of the QMJHL, scoring 33 points (12G,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NHL

Sabres' roster for Tuesday's preseason game vs. Flyers announced

Game will stream on Sabres.com at 7 p.m. The Buffalo Sabres have released the roster for tonight's home preseason game and Tage Thompson, Alex Tuch, Jeff Skinner, Kyle Okposo, Casey Mittelstadt, Rasmus Dahlin, Mattias Samuelsson, Henri Jokiharju, and Craig Anderson are among those who could dress against the Philadelphia Flyers.
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

Blue Jackets fans come out in droves for open practice

The OhioHealth Ice Haus was filled to the brim as fans got the first look at this year's team. Blue Jackets fans got their first look at Johnny Gaudreau in a Blue Jackets uniform Saturday morning, and the Fifth Line turned out in droves to see the superstar winger at the OhioHealth Ice Haus for an open practice.
COLUMBUS, OH
Yardbarker

New York Rangers Mika Zibanejad and Artemi Panarin make NHL Network Top 50 players list

NHL Network is putting together their Top 50 NHL players list and Chris Kreider was the first member of the New York Rangers to make it at 43. Kreider, 31, had an amazing 2021-2022 campaign for the Blueshirts scoring 52 goals (tied with Adam Graves second all-time) and 25 assists for 77 points in 81 games. Kreider also broke the team’s single-season record for the most power play goals (26) and game-winning goals (11).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NHL

Preseason Game Preview: Islanders at Rangers

The Islanders kick off the 2022 preseason at Madison Square Garden. The New York Islanders begin their preseason slate on Monday night against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. The game is the Islanders' first with Lane Lambert as head coach and his first chance to evaluate his...
ELMONT, NY
NHL

Flyers reduce training camp roster to 67 players

The Philadelphia Flyers announced today the club has reduced training camp by five players and added F Cal O'Reilly on a professional try-out (PTO), according to President of Hockey Operations & General Manager, Chuck Fletcher. The Flyers have released forwards Mikael Huchette and Tyler Savard from their amateur try-out contracts...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NHL

Philadelphia Flyers Launch New Docuseries: The Standard

PHILADELPHIA, PA (September 26, 2022) - Today the Philadelphia Flyers in-house content shop, On the Fly Productions, announced the launch of its newest docuseries The Standard. Following back-to-back seasons with extremely limited access due to COVID-19 restrictions, The Standard will give fans a new opportunity to peek behind the curtain as the docuseries takes them behind the scenes of this year's training camp.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

