GoCreighton.com
Redshirt Freshman Lexi Unruh Tears ACL, Will MIss Season
Omaha, Neb. -- Creighton women's basketball redshirt freshman Lexi Unruh will miss the 2022-23 season after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in her left knee during team workouts during September. Additional testing and evaluation in the subsequent days confirmed the diagnosis. Unruh will undergo surgery to repair the injury on...
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts the outcome of Indiana at Nebraska
After previously playing out-of-conference opponents that have been to the College Football Playoff (Cincinnati, Oklahoma), it’s back to conference play for Indiana and Nebraska. The Hoosiers and Cornhuskers face off Saturday night at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln. Saturday was long thought to be a potential farewell date for Scott...
Corn Nation
Corn Flakes: Not Nebraska’s Next Coach
Up until this weekend, I was thinking that I was the dark horse in the running for Nebraska’s next football coach. I mean, I do have experience as an assistant flag football coach to Kindergarteners. Another good point about me is that I would be a cheap hire. They’d only need to give me one to two million a year. I love to travel and watch football, so my recruiting would be solid too.
Radio Iowa
Nebraska casino operator begins business looking to keep customers from Iowa
Iowa casinos on the western side of the state now facing some competition from Nebraska, as the Warhorse Casino in Lincoln is now operating after approval from state regulators. Nebraska’s first casino is run by Ho-Chunk Incorporated, the economic development arm of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska. CEO Lance Morgan...
kscj.com
1ST WARHORSE CASINO OPENS IN NEBRASKA
NEBRASKA’S FIRST CASINO HAS OPENED. THE WARHORSE CASINO IN LINCOLN BEGAN OPERATIONS ON SATURDAY, ONE DAY AFTER THE STATE RACING AND GAMING COMMISSION UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED A LICENSE. THE TEMPORARY CASINO AT THE LINCOLN RACE COURSE OFF ROUTE 77, IS RUN BY HO-CHUNK INC. IT OFFERS MORE THAN FOUR-HUNDRED SLOT...
WOWT
12-time Olympic medalist Ryan Lochte leads swim clinic at Brownell Talbot
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Young swimmers had the chance to work with one of the sport’s greatest legends. Ryan Lochte was in Omaha this weekend for a three-day, sold-out clinic at the Theisen Pool at Brownell Talbot College Preparatory School. The 12-time Olympic medalist and world record holder is...
kmaland.com
Shenandoah football season canceled due to injuries
(Shenandoah) -- Due to injuries and a lack of remaining available varsity players, Shenandoah’s football season is over. Shenandoah activities director Jon Weinrich announced the news in a release on Tuesday morning. "Ultimately, our top priority was the health, safety and well-being of our football players," Weinrich's statement said....
2 Towns in Nebraska Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Nebraska, sometimes called the "Silicon Prairie," you should add the following towns to your list.
Where do you go to make friends in Omaha?
It's tough as you get older. I made some new friends through the band I was trying to form, and recently met new friends through a co-worker bringing me into his MtG group. Most of my new friends have been met via friends I already have. People saying to meet new friends through co-workers or recreational sports leagues are definitely onto something, as shared interests and mutual hobbies always seems to work. (u/haveyoufoundyourself)
This Is Nebraska's Best Grocery Store
Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery store in every state.
News Channel Nebraska
Metro official's stormy summer ends quietly
A personally somewhat stormy summer for a top Omaha city official appears to be ending quietly. City Councilwoman Juanita Johnson's ex-boyfriend had planned to seek a second protection order against Johnson after a judge threw out the first order. But nearly two months have passed, no new order is being...
Ask Omaha: best place to have ring resized?
My wife needs to get her wedding band resized as we ordered it a bit too big. Has anyone had experience with a specific location in town that would do a good job? Price is less of an issue compared to quality of work being done.
Besides Valas, what would be the second best pumpkin patch around Omaha?
Valas asks almost $40 a person, too expensive for my family.
WOWT
1 dead after crash involving motorcycle near Omaha intersection
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man is dead after his motorcycle was struck by a vehicle Monday night. The accident happened around 7:30 p.m. The motorcycle was traveling west on Saddle Creek when he was hit by a Jeep going eastbound on Hamilton. The motorcycle driver, an adult male, was...
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha crash leaves one dead
OMAHA, Neb. -- Officers were dispatched to a crash involving a motorcycle on Monday night. Around 7:25 p.m., officers said they responded to a personal injury crash at Saddlecreek Road and Hamilton Street. Police said the investigation revealed that a 2014 Jeep Wrangler was southbound on Saddlecreek Rd and began...
News Channel Nebraska
Victim identified in fatal Northwest Omaha wreck
OMAHA, Neb. -- One person is dead and three more are hurt after a wreck Sunday in Northwest Omaha. Four cars were involved in the accident that happened just after 4 p.m. Omaha Police have confirmed the deceased victim is 65-year-old Velma Sanders. Sanders was a passenger in a vehicle...
KETV.com
Police identify woman killed in Sunday Northwest Omaha crash
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police say an 84-year-old driver was traveling at a high rate of speed moments before a fatal crash Sunday at 156th and West Maple Road. The crash occurred around 3:40 p.m. Jewel Gay, 84, crossed the center line headed westbound and collided with eastbound traffic,...
KETV.com
Former Omaha police captain's law enforcement license unlocked
OMAHA, Neb. — A former Omaha police officer will be allowed to work in law enforcement again. The Omaha Police Department had initially filed a report that locked Kathy Belcastro-Gonzalez's license. In a letter to Belcastro-Gonzalez, the director of the law enforcement training center said, "no further revocation action...
1011now.com
Overnight drive-by shooting in central Lincoln hospitalizes two men
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police say a report of gunfire in the central part of the city turned into a drive-by shooting investigation very early Sunday morning. Police say they were called the area of 23rd and Judson Streets, near Spike’s Beach Bar and Grill, just before 2 a.m. on multiple reports of gunfire. Upon arrival, LPD says they discovered that a shooting had happened at a large gathering in that area, and that two men had been shot as the gathering was coming to an end.
