ithaca.edu
Ithaca Sculling Opened its Season on Sunday on the Cayuga Inlet
ITHACA, N.Y. - The Ithaca sculling team opened their season at home today at the Cayuga Sprints facing opponents from RIT, St. John Fisher, Cascadilla Boat Club and the University of Massachusetts. Each crew raced a 2k time trial, followed by a 1k sprint. Winning times were calculated by doubling...
insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse Basketball: 4-star target makes one of biggest jumps in rankings
Ever since Syracuse basketball coaches offered a scholarship to underrated and talented 2024 shooting guard Elijah Moore this past spring, I’ve been prognosticating that the lethal four-star prospect from New York City should reside within the top 50 across the country in his class. The 6-foot-4 Moore is getting...
WETM
Top rated restaurants in Elmira according to Yelp
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Elmira is home to some great local restaurants that are well-kept and hard to find unless you’re a native that’s been to every restaurant in the city. When it comes to the best places to eat in Elmira, Yelp is often a tool people go-to to see reviews and photos before deciding if they want to do business there.
NY Lottery winning tickets sold in Rochester, Binghamton
Winners are able to cash in their tickets up to one year from the date of the drawing.
From Gettysburg to Chattanooga, the soldiers of the 149th N.Y. regiment from Syracuse fought bravely during the Civil War
On September 22, 1862, spurred by the Union victory at Antietam where nearly 23,000 men were killed or wounded in just 12 hours repelling Robert E. Lee’s first attempted invasion of the North, President Abraham Lincoln issued his preliminary Emancipation Proclamation. This revolutionary executive order stated that on January...
Washington Examiner
Female Muslim students at Syracuse demand special swimming time
A group of female Muslim students at Syracuse University is demanding the university pool provide special hours for female swimmers due to their religious beliefs. The group of female students at the New York university said that it cannot swim in the presence of men due to Islamic religious beliefs that require women to be fully covered in the presence of men, according to the Daily Orange.
Binghamton looks to transform Memorial Bridge
The City of Binghamton is looking to devote half of an historic downtown bridge to walkers and cyclists.
cnycentral.com
CNYCentral promotes Amanda Hull to co-anchor Today in Central New York on NBC3
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — CNY Central, Sinclair Broadcast Group’s Central New York television stations WSTM NBC3, WTVH CB5, and CW6, announced Amanda Hull has been named co-anchor on Today in Central New York on NBC3. Hull, who joined the CNYCentral team in 2020 will join Lisa Spitz, Brandon Roth...
Racist shooting threats sent to students at two Syracuse city high schools, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — Racist shooting threats were sent to students at two Syracuse city high schools police said Monday, the same day another local high school closed and went to remote learning due to a similar threat. Corcoran High School and Henninger High Schools students received threats “using racist...
East Syracuse Minoa High School switches to remote learning after racist threat of violence
East Syracuse, N.Y. — East Syracuse Minoa High School students will learn remotely Monday as the district and police investigate a threat of violence, the superintendent announced Sunday evening. Superintendent Donna DeSiato sent a letter to parents and families in the district explaining that a student had received a...
Shooting reported at convenience store in Syracuse Sunday
Syracuse, N.Y. — A shooting was reported shortly before one on Sunday at a convenience store in Syracuse. The shooting happened on South Avenue between Tallman and Daisy streets, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatchers. South Avenue is blocked with police tape between Tallman and Daisy streets. Initial...
ithaca.edu
Winter and Spring 2023 Course Registration
The Winter and Spring 2023 course schedule will be available for view on HomerConnect and Degree Works beginning Monday, October 17th by noon. For additional information on the winter schedule, visit the Winter Session website. On Wednesday, October 19, 2022 after 12pm students will be able to view their Registration Status (aka Time...
whcuradio.com
Ithaca to review expansion plans for car wash chain
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A new spot to wash your car could be coming to Ithaca. Squeaky Clean Car Wash is looking to expand. The chain hopes to build a 35,000 square foot facility on South Meadow Street. City officials will review the plan tomorrow. Squeaky Clean has four...
Long-time Dryden restaurant, claimed by flames, seeks revival
DRYDEN, N.Y. — A venerable Dryden dining staple destroyed by fire is making plans for a comeback. The Plantation Bar & Grill restaurant operated for many years at a converted home at 1285 Dryden Road. The restaurant and bar worked hard to adapt to the difficult measures brought on by the COVID pandemic, struggling through the challenges of social distancing and limited indoor dining.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Binghamton's German Club Holds Annual Oktoberfest
For over a hundred years, popular German festival Oktoberfest has found a home in Binghamton. For just 8 dollars, attendees enjoyed a host of German beer and cuisine. A local choir and live band were also featured. After years of pandemic restrictions, organizers said this year's event marked a return...
Albany PD: Missing 11-year-old located
The Albany Police Department said missing E'Layjah McFadden, 11, was located and returned home to her family in good health Friday night.
ithaca.edu
Antiracism Institute: Invitation for Participants
The Center for Faculty Excellence invites applicants for the Antiracism Institute for the ‘22-’23 academic year. The long-term vision of the Antiracism Institute is to prepare communities to dismantle racist systems and white supremacy culture embedded in policy, pedagogy, and person at Ithaca College. In this year-long institute,...
Local gas prices continue to decline, other areas on the rise
CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The average cost to fill up in the Albany area decreased again this past week. According to GasBuddy, the Capital Region saw prices fall over a dime. But while relief at the pump continues locally, other parts of the country have seen sudden increases again. Data released Monday from GasBuddy […]
New York State To Spend $230 Million To Revitalize 9 Upstate Airports
Governor Hochul announced on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, that nine upstate New York airports will share $230 million for revitalization. The monies are coming from the Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Competition. Governor Hochul, who announced the funds at the Greater Binghamton Airport said,. Our upstate airports are our...
These 10 Celebrities Spotted In Upstate New York! Where Were They?
The movie 'Binge 2: It's A Wonderful Binge' was shot in Syracuse earlier this year and producers have announced that the film will debut on Hulu Friday December 9, 2022. This film stars Danny Trejo, Tim Meadows and a host of others. While filming in Central New York back in...
