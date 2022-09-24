ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

ithaca.edu

Ithaca Sculling Opened its Season on Sunday on the Cayuga Inlet

ITHACA, N.Y. - The Ithaca sculling team opened their season at home today at the Cayuga Sprints facing opponents from RIT, St. John Fisher, Cascadilla Boat Club and the University of Massachusetts. Each crew raced a 2k time trial, followed by a 1k sprint. Winning times were calculated by doubling...
ITHACA, NY
insidetheloudhouse.com

Syracuse Basketball: 4-star target makes one of biggest jumps in rankings

Ever since Syracuse basketball coaches offered a scholarship to underrated and talented 2024 shooting guard Elijah Moore this past spring, I’ve been prognosticating that the lethal four-star prospect from New York City should reside within the top 50 across the country in his class. The 6-foot-4 Moore is getting...
SYRACUSE, NY
WETM

Top rated restaurants in Elmira according to Yelp

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Elmira is home to some great local restaurants that are well-kept and hard to find unless you’re a native that’s been to every restaurant in the city. When it comes to the best places to eat in Elmira, Yelp is often a tool people go-to to see reviews and photos before deciding if they want to do business there.
ELMIRA, NY
Washington Examiner

Female Muslim students at Syracuse demand special swimming time

A group of female Muslim students at Syracuse University is demanding the university pool provide special hours for female swimmers due to their religious beliefs. The group of female students at the New York university said that it cannot swim in the presence of men due to Islamic religious beliefs that require women to be fully covered in the presence of men, according to the Daily Orange.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Shooting reported at convenience store in Syracuse Sunday

Syracuse, N.Y. — A shooting was reported shortly before one on Sunday at a convenience store in Syracuse. The shooting happened on South Avenue between Tallman and Daisy streets, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatchers. South Avenue is blocked with police tape between Tallman and Daisy streets. Initial...
SYRACUSE, NY
ithaca.edu

Winter and Spring 2023 Course Registration

The Winter and Spring 2023 course schedule will be available for view on HomerConnect and Degree Works beginning Monday, October 17th by noon. For additional information on the winter schedule, visit the Winter Session website. On Wednesday, October 19, 2022 after 12pm students will be able to view their Registration Status (aka Time...
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Ithaca to review expansion plans for car wash chain

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A new spot to wash your car could be coming to Ithaca. Squeaky Clean Car Wash is looking to expand. The chain hopes to build a 35,000 square foot facility on South Meadow Street. City officials will review the plan tomorrow. Squeaky Clean has four...
ITHACA, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Long-time Dryden restaurant, claimed by flames, seeks revival

DRYDEN, N.Y. — A venerable Dryden dining staple destroyed by fire is making plans for a comeback. The Plantation Bar & Grill restaurant operated for many years at a converted home at 1285 Dryden Road. The restaurant and bar worked hard to adapt to the difficult measures brought on by the COVID pandemic, struggling through the challenges of social distancing and limited indoor dining.
DRYDEN, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Binghamton's German Club Holds Annual Oktoberfest

For over a hundred years, popular German festival Oktoberfest has found a home in Binghamton. For just 8 dollars, attendees enjoyed a host of German beer and cuisine. A local choir and live band were also featured. After years of pandemic restrictions, organizers said this year's event marked a return...
BINGHAMTON, NY
ithaca.edu

Antiracism Institute: Invitation for Participants

The Center for Faculty Excellence invites applicants for the Antiracism Institute for the ‘22-’23 academic year. The long-term vision of the Antiracism Institute is to prepare communities to dismantle racist systems and white supremacy culture embedded in policy, pedagogy, and person at Ithaca College. In this year-long institute,...
ITHACA, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Local gas prices continue to decline, other areas on the rise

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The average cost to fill up in the Albany area decreased again this past week. According to GasBuddy, the Capital Region saw prices fall over a dime. But while relief at the pump continues locally, other parts of the country have seen sudden increases again. Data released Monday from GasBuddy […]
ALBANY, NY

Community Policy