ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lower Burrell, PA

A-K Valley high school football notes: Several teams bounce back with wins

By Michael Love
Valley News Dispatch
Valley News Dispatch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UVfL0_0i9581lu00
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review Freeport’s Zach Clark breaks the tackle of Mt Pleasant’s Tyler Reese in the second half Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at Freeport High School.

It was bounce-back Friday for a number of Alle-Kiski Valley teams.

The Burrell run game again was the featured attraction as it helped the Bucs roll past Yough, 42-6, and rebound from last week’s 38-20 loss to Serra Catholic.

All 64 plays Burrell ran against the Cougars were of the running variety and totaled 402 yards. Devin Beattie (16 carries, 121 yards, 2 TDs), Mason Jones (16-83), Chase Fenner (13-40, TD), and Tristan Brothers (7-95, TD) were among those at the heart of the ground attack.

Freeport, which has battled through a number of injuries to key players, fell from the ranks of the unbeaten against Armstrong last week.

But Friday, the Yellowjackets made their mark, jumping out to a 21-0 lead at halftime and finishing off a 24-6 victory over Mt. Pleasant. Senior quarterback Gavin Croney threw a touchdown and ran for another, Cyp Sellinger returned a fumble for a score, and Isaac Wetzel connected on a 25-yard field goal.

Apollo-Ridge, which started 2-0 before back-to-back losses to Deer Lakes and Ligonier Valley, got back on track Friday with a 49-14 win over Derry. The Vikings collected 324 yards rushing on 33 carries (9.8 average). Senior Gage Johnston threw for 109 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the victory.

Riverview rebounded from last week’s 54-0 loss to Clairton with an 18-6 triumph over Frazier. Rio Stotts, Carlo Buzzatto and Landon Johnson combined for 184 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 37 carries. Buzzatto also was a force on defense with a team-best nine tackles.

Deer Lakes (2-3) won its second of the season and recovered from a loss to Greensburg-Salem with a 9-0 shutout of Southmoreland. Sophomore Zier Williams scored on a 1-yard run, and senior Mason Metzler put the game on ice with a 24-yard field goal with 58 seconds left.

Valley breaks through

After four tough losses to start the season, the Vikings were on the other side of fortune Friday with a 20-13 victory over WPIAL independent Uniontown.

“It wasn’t easy, but the guys came together and got it done,” said Dave Heavner, who also recorded his first win as Valley head coach. “If ever a team deserved a win, it was them for all the hard work they put in to get over the hump. Hopefully, we built some momentum going into the start of conference play.”

Senior Dallas Price scored on a 73-yard run, fellow senior Xavier Wilson had a 3-yard rushing TD and junior Darnell Coaston returned a kickoff for a score.

Highlands continues to roll

The Golden Rams again used all three phases to remain the All-Kiski Valley’s only unbeaten team.

In a 31-0 victory at Indiana, Highlands’ second shutout of the season, Luke Bombalski collected 126 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Aaran Randolph added 90 yards on the ground, including a 46-yard touchdown out of the wildcat, and he returned an interception 34 yards for a score.

Burton Babinsack converted four extra points and booted a 30-yard field goal.

The defense smothered Indiana’s offense, as Daniel Long, Nick McQuade and Landan Signorella recorded 10 tackles each.

Highlands is 5-0 for the first time since 2015.

The Golden Rams will take on an improved Mars team under coach Eric Kasperowicz this week. The Planets are 4-1 overall after routing Moon, 51-7, on Friday.

Highlands won last year’s meeting, 22-7.

Plum clamps down

The Mustangs surrendered several big plays to Gateway in the first half of their Big East Conference matchup Friday. But in the second half, the Plum defense delivered as it attempted to rally from a 28-7 halftime deficit.

The Mustangs held the Gators offense to just 49 yards of total offense over the final 24 minutes. Plum forced a turnover on downs and two punts.

Special teams got into the act, blocking a field goal after the defense made a stand near the goal line, and the Mustangs recovered a pair of squib kickoffs.

Plum came back to make it 28-26 with two minutes left, but a 2-point conversion pass by quarterback Sean Franzi was intercepted.

Curci among WPIAL leaders

Apollo-Ridge senior 230-pound tailback Nick Curci collected the sixth-most rushing yards Friday with 171 yards on 17 carries, a 10.1 average, and two touchdowns in an Allegheny Conference win over Derry.

Curci has logged 95 carries through five games for 810 yards, an average of 162 yards a game. He has multi-touchdown efforts in four of the five games.

He hopes to have similar positive results this week as Apollo-Ridge goes on the road to face undefeated Steel Valley (4-0, 2-0) in conference play.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Valley News Dispatch

Top WPIAL teams hold on to spots in Volleyball Coaches Association rankings

The WPIAL girls volleyball section schedule has reached the midway point, and races in all four classifications are heating up. The No. 1 teams in the Western Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association rankings — North Allegheny (Class 4A), Moon (Class 3A), Freeport (Class 2A) and Bishop Canevin (Class A) — held onto their spots as the polls were released Monday morning.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
purbalite.net

Football team loses lead, falls to Bethel Park

After holding a lead late in the third quarter, the Baldwin football team fell behind in the fourth quarter on Friday and lost 36-7 to Bethel Park. Baldwin was only down by seven heading into the fourth quarter, but Bethel was able to close it out by scoring 22 points in that quarter.
BETHEL PARK, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Indiana, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
State
Indiana State
City
Uniontown, PA
City
Freeport, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
Moon, PA
City
Plum, PA
City
Clairton, PA
City
Lower Burrell, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland high school notebook: Golfers set for new WPIAL format

WPIAL golfers this week will be part of a significant format change to the individual postseason. For the first time, the championship tournaments will be 36 holes and played over a week at two courses. The scores from the two rounds will be cumulative. Essentially, the semifinal rounds were eliminated...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#Rams#Linus K12#Linus High School#American Football#Highschoolsports#Alle Kiski Valley#Bucs#Armstrong#Mt Pleasant#Apollo Ridge#Riverview
markerzone.com

FORMER PENGUIN LEADS CHARGE IN ELIMINATING PITTSBURGH'S ‘JOCK TAX'

A county judge recently struck down a Pittsburgh City fee aimed at professional athletes, citing its unconstitutionality. What the city officials call a ‘facility fee' served as a tax on athletes – both residents of Pittsburgh and visitors alike – who used the city's sports venues, including PPG Paints Arena (Penguins), Acrisure Stadium (Steelers), and PNC Park (Pirates).
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Pennsylvania Almanac

Bethel Park a perfect place to live

Joe Koeppl said he had the "perfect childhood" and the primary reason for that, he added, was he is a Bethel Park native. “Bethel Park is a great community to grow up in,” he said. “There is a sense of community living here.”. Though he now lives in...
BETHEL PARK, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Bethel Park area happenings, week of Sept. 26, 2022

Bethel Park Recreation’s No Cook Tuesdays are returning, from 4 to 7 p.m. each week at the Bethel Park Community Center, 5151 Park Ave. Three food trucks are being scheduled for each event. New this year are live music and Jodikinos Farm Market with fresh produce, chrysanthemums, cornstalks and pumpkins.
BETHEL PARK, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Garage floor collapses in Penn Hills

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Penn Hills firefighters had to deal with an odd call on Sunday.A garage floor collapsed into a void space below on Bon Air Road.The car dangled precariously until crews could remove it. No one was injured in the incident.
PENN HILLS, PA
butlerradio.com

Five Injured In Route 8 Crash

Multiple motorists were injured as a result of an accident in Butler Township Saturday evening. According to Butler Township Police, shortly before 9 p.m. a vehicle driven by 75-year-old Barbara Umstead of Chicora failed to stop at the intersection of Route 8 and Litman Road and ran into a vehicle driven by 23-year-old Morgan Richards of Petrolia.
CHICORA, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

10 great Pittsburgh sandwiches (without fries) you need to try

Hey, it could happen; I’ve had a few. I went from a typical picky eater as a child to someone who will eat absolutely anything because of sandwiches. Just about everything — any unusual condiment or protein or vegetable — tastes delicious between two pieces of good bread. I don’t make the rules.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Body found in New Castle

New Castle police are investigating after a body was found near a Walgreens store on Wilmington road. There is no word on what happened to the person who was found dead Monday morning. Pittsburgh's Action News 4has reached out to police for an update.
NEW CASTLE, PA
Valley News Dispatch

Valley News Dispatch

Tarentum, PA
1K+
Followers
46
Post
235K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Valley News Dispatch

Comments / 0

Community Policy