Airline Introduces Electric Planes to Fleet

By Sarah Jean Callahan
TheStreet
TheStreet
 2 days ago

Transportation, using fossil fuels for cars, trucks, ships, trains and of course planes, makes up 27% of the world's greenhouse gas emissions, according to the U.S. Environmental Protections Agency Environmental Protection Agency.

Passenger cars make up a majority of carbon emissions in the transportation industry at 45%. Trains and freight trucks are responsible for 29% and aviation is responsible for 11-12% of carbon emissions.

The United Nations has committed to reducing the worlds carbon emissions through using renewable sources, such as solar power, and wind power. The strategy to attack the worldwide problem at all angles includes reducing carbon emissions from as many aspects as we can.

The electric car did not catch on until recently, but it was first invented in 19th century. It was plagued by a problem as the battery couldn't compete with the horsepower of the gas-powered car. Gas-powered cars would take center stage and have been the mainstay in the automobile industry.

Now, at the forefront is a world facing a climate crisis, the automobile industry is pushing to get electric cars to the masses and make it appealing and affordable.

Electric Trains also were invented in the 1800’s, and by the 1930’s they were becoming more popular. They were replacing steam powered trains in many cases, along with diesel trains replacing steam as well. The main delay in using electric trains was it was a massive undertaking to change the existing railway infrastructure. The push to get electric trains is not only because they will be more efficient and reliable, but they will produce less carbon emissions.

Planes haven’t been on the forefront of the public's eye when it comes to reducing carbon emissions, but it has been in the works anyway. Leaders in the aviation emission reduction is Denmark and Sweden, as they plan to make all domestic flights fossil fuel free by 2030. U.S. airlines plan to begin using electric planes by 2026.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p6a15_0i957pqM00

United Airlines to Reduce Carbon Emissions with Purchase

United Airlines (UAL) made a deal with Heart Aerospace in 2021 to acquire 100 plans with a seating capacity of 19 passengers each. These smaller planes would replace the small regional flights around the nation. This is the U.S. airlines' first major step towards reducing carbon emissions. These smaller planes were supposed to be able to fly up to 250 miles in one flight and would have been ready to begin flight testing by 2026.

Heart Aerospace changed its ES-19 to the ES-30, and with the design change it will be able to accommodate 30 passengers. However, it would only be able to travel 125 miles, instead of the 250 it originally claimed it would be able to travel. This distance will still work for most regional commuter flights.

Air Canada Makes a Commitment to Buy

Canada is working toward a countrywide goal of transitioning to net-zero emissions by 2050. Heart Aerospace and Air Canada (ACDVF) have reached a purchase agreement for Air Canada to purchase 30 of Heart Aerospace's ES-30 battery powered aircraft.

Heart Aerospace, a Swedish company manufacturing the ES-30 Electric-Hybrid aircraft, will create zero emissions and will be less noisy than current aircraft. Air Canada, the country’s largest airline, plans for these hybrid-electric aircraft to start taking commercial flights by 2028.

Air Canada has a vested interest in the success of Heart Aerospace, as it has a $5 million stake in the company. Other notable investors in Heart Aerospace are United Airlines Ventures, Mesa Airlines operated by Mesa Air Group (MESA) , and Breakthrough Energy Ventures, founded by Bill Gates. Saab (SAABF) has also invested $5 million into Heart Aerospace.

The challenge has always been about creating enough power to make meaningful flights. These hybrid-electric aircrafts will be less expensive to service, and they will be quieter thus reducing noise pollution. The lower cost in maintenance could also lead to lower flight costs. The challenge in physics involved in designing electric planes is the size and weight of the batteries needed to operate the planes.

Comments / 318

Samuel Palmer
2d ago

They have gone completely crazy when it comes to electric power vehicles, planes, semi's...... how about letting the president test one out on air force one

Reply(17)
252
eddiebob
2d ago

Oh no thank you.. I will not try my luck flying in an electric airplane.. these greenhouse gas nut jobs need to be quiet.. they’re tearing down our country.. we tried battery powered locomotion before.. it was rendered obsolete by combustion engines.. electric engines simply cannot compare to petrol.. sorry electric lovers

Reply
118
JarRine
2d ago

Imagine having to circle an airport due to backlog of landings and takeoffs. This is you Captain speaking, we need all cellphone batteries to stay airworthy for a few more minutes.

Reply(4)
83
Related
Business Insider

Air Canada just ordered 30 electric planes that can carry passengers up to 500 miles as the race for airlines to cut emissions intensifies

Air Canada announced Thursday that it had ordered 30 ES-30 electric aircraft from Heart Aerospace. The plane can fly up to 124 miles in all-electric mode or up to 500 miles with capacity limitations. The Swedish manufacturer has garnered firm orders from United Airlines and Mesa Airlines. Air Canada is...
InsideHook

Airlines Are Cracking Down on Carry-Ons, So Watch Your Bags

I’ll never forget where I was…the day that JetBlue banned carry-on bags in basic economy. As of July 20, 2021, my once-favorite airline aligned itself with the likes of other budget airlines, like Spirit and Frontier, by requiring Blue Basic ticket holders to either check their carry-ons or pay an additional fee to bring them into the cabin. It was the unofficial beginning of the end of both ultra-low pandemic pricing and previously enjoyed carry-on-related freedoms.
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

Qantas plane flies dangerously overweight after workers loaded it with 160kg extra freight just two days after staff issued a dire warning to the airline's bosses

An investigation is underway after Qantas confirmed one of its regional aircraft flew across Australia despite being dramatically overloaded. Flight QF2262 flew from Sydney to Lord Howe Island on Wednesday, after freight loaded by ground crew exceeded the plane's maximum take-off weight by about 160 kilograms. The incident comes as...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Fortune

‘Civilization will crumble’ if the world doesn’t continue using oil and gas, Elon Musk, co-founder and CEO of electric car giant Tesla, says

Tesla CEO Elon Musk at the Offshore Northern Seas 2022 (ONS) meeting in Stavanger, Norway on August 29, 2022. Mankind must rely on oil and gas “in the short term” or “civilization will crumble,” Elon Musk told reporters Monday at an energy conference in Norway—a striking statement from the co-founder and CEO of top electric car maker Tesla.
TRAFFIC
americanmilitarynews.com

US tips off Russia before nuke-capable missile launch

The U.S. military test-launched a nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Wednesday, the Air Force confirmed in a statement. The launch took place after the U.S. gave Russia advance notice. According to Reuters, U.S. Air Force announced the ICBM test in advance in an effort to avoid worsening tensions with...
MILITARY
