PlayDapp Hits One Day Volume of $8.56 Million (PLA)

PlayDapp (PLA) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One PlayDapp coin can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00001647 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, PlayDapp has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. PlayDapp has a market capitalization of $217.98 million and approximately $8.56 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Vox.Finance (VOX) Price Down 38.1% This Week

Vox.Finance (VOX) traded 40.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. One Vox.Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00002728 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vox.Finance has traded 38.1% lower against the US dollar. Vox.Finance has a total market cap of $69,141.00 and approximately $24.00 worth of Vox.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
BIDR Market Capitalization Reaches $14.86 Million (BIDR)

BIDR (BIDR) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 27th. During the last seven days, BIDR has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One BIDR coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BIDR has a market cap of $14.86 million and approximately $20.41 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Pickle Finance (PICKLE) Price Down 3.8% Over Last Week

Pickle Finance (PICKLE) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. In the last week, Pickle Finance has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. One Pickle Finance coin can now be bought for about $1.25 or 0.00006621 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pickle Finance has a market cap of $3.80 million and approximately $786,215.00 worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Zigcoin Price Tops $0.0091 on Exchanges (ZIG)

Zigcoin (ZIG) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 27th. One Zigcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0091 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. Zigcoin has a total market cap of $3.85 million and $362,527.00 worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zigcoin has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Klever (KLV) Price Reaches $0.0043 on Exchanges

Klever (KLV) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. Klever has a total market cap of $8.50 million and $1.29 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klever coin can now be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Klever has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar.
Woodcoin Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.54 Million (LOG)

LOGOS (LOG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00010685 BTC. Nemesis DAO (NMS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00041789 BTC. Nemesis (NMS) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC. Nemesis...
Neumark (NEU) One Day Volume Tops $14,697.00

Neumark (NEU) traded down 23.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 28th. One Neumark coin can now be bought for about $0.0286 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Neumark has a total market cap of $1.82 million and $14,697.00 worth of Neumark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Neumark has traded 99.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.
BTU Protocol Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $9.00 (BTU)

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:. CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000323 BTC. OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000030 BTC. Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against...
Portal (PORTAL) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $34,332.00

Portal (PORTAL) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. Portal has a market cap of $34,332.00 and approximately $33,826.00 worth of Portal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Portal coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Portal has traded up 72.2% against the US dollar.
The Luxury Coin Price Up 0.8% Over Last Week (TLB)

The Luxury Coin (TLB) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 28th. One The Luxury Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0919 or 0.00000475 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. The Luxury Coin has a total market cap of $198,088.02 and approximately $14,520.00 worth of The Luxury Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, The Luxury Coin has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.
Airbloc (ABL) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $42,663.00

Airbloc (ABL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 28th. One Airbloc coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0105 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Airbloc has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. Airbloc has a total market capitalization of $3.93 million and approximately $42,663.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day.
moonwolf.io (WOLF) Trading 7.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Moonwolf.io (WOLF) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. One moonwolf.io coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, moonwolf.io has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. moonwolf.io has a market cap of $52,125.43 and approximately $30,597.00 worth of moonwolf.io was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Meta (META) Trading 28.3% Lower Over Last Week

Meta (META) traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. In the last week, Meta has traded down 28.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Meta coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Meta has a total market capitalization of $231,141.42 and approximately $44,711.00 worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Anime Token Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $48,301.45 (ANI)

Anime Token (ANI) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 28th. One Anime Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Anime Token has a market cap of $48,301.45 and approximately $37,897.00 worth of Anime Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Anime Token has traded 30.6% higher against the dollar.
Zoe Cash (ZOE) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $35,738.00

Zoe Cash (ZOE) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. During the last week, Zoe Cash has traded up 25% against the US dollar. Zoe Cash has a total market cap of $6,000.00 and $35,738.00 worth of Zoe Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zoe Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Base Protocol Trading Up 0.7% This Week (BASE)

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:. CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000323 BTC. OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000030 BTC. Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against...
BLOCKv Market Capitalization Tops $6.20 Million (VEE)

BLOCKv (VEE) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 28th. One BLOCKv coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BLOCKv has a market capitalization of $6.20 million and approximately $218.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.
NFTPad Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $13,794.21 (NFTPAD)

NFTPad (NFTPAD) traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 28th. One NFTPad coin can now be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. NFTPad has a total market capitalization of $13,794.21 and $12,209.00 worth of NFTPad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NFTPad has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar.
Hypersign identity Price Down 8.3% Over Last 7 Days (HID)

Hypersign identity (HID) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. In the last seven days, Hypersign identity has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hypersign identity coin can now be bought for about $0.0218 or 0.00000114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hypersign identity has a market cap of $1.09 million and $57,261.00 worth of Hypersign identity was traded on exchanges in the last day.
