Read full article on original website
Related
americanbankingnews.com
Jacobs & Co. CA Decreases Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 2,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 51,549 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,869,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.
americanbankingnews.com
Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by JGP Wealth Management LLC
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
americanbankingnews.com
Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Acquires 4,599 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of AT&T by 6.4% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 97,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 16.1% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 373,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,830,000 after acquiring an additional 183,847 shares during the period. Well Done LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.
americanbankingnews.com
Jacobs & Co. CA Raises Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,099,502 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $11,109,951,000 after buying an additional 1,146,552 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,073,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,017,310,000 after buying an additional 3,652,817 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 37,616,360 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,761,636,000 after buying an additional 408,012 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 62.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,463,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,346,309,000 after buying an additional 9,014,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,353,857 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,235,451,000 after buying an additional 250,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.
IN THIS ARTICLE
americanbankingnews.com
Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Sells 63 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,286,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 55.6% in the second quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,545,000 after acquiring an additional 9,618 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.4% during the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.
12tomatoes.com
CVS Announced It’s Closing Doors For Good
Not all that long ago, we would get in our car and drive to the store if we needed to buy something. That changed in recent years, partly due to new technology and partly due to the pandemic. More than likely, you have gotten caught up in the convenience of...
americanbankingnews.com
Investment Advisory Group LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 587.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 90.3% in the first quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 17,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.
americanbankingnews.com
Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Buys 9,618 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 22,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,194,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 128.8% in the 2nd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 715.9% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
americanbankingnews.com
Kcash (KCASH) Trading 1.3% Lower This Week
Kcash (KCASH) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One Kcash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kcash has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. Kcash has a total market cap of $1.02 million and $189,777.00 worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
BlackBerry (BB) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript
BB earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
Comments / 0