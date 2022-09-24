Read full article on original website
Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Sells 63 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,286,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 55.6% in the second quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,545,000 after acquiring an additional 9,618 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.4% during the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.
Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Buys 9,618 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 22,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,194,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 128.8% in the 2nd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 715.9% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.
Investment Advisory Group LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 587.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 90.3% in the first quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 17,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,818,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,776,000 after purchasing an additional 229,967 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,135,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,867 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,875,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,881,000 after purchasing an additional 254,262 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,390,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,941,000 after purchasing an additional 143,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,943,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,557,000 after purchasing an additional 239,441 shares in the last quarter.
Jacobs & Co. CA Decreases Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 2,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 51,549 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,869,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.
Jacobs & Co. CA Raises Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,099,502 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $11,109,951,000 after buying an additional 1,146,552 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,073,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,017,310,000 after buying an additional 3,652,817 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 37,616,360 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,761,636,000 after buying an additional 408,012 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 62.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,463,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,346,309,000 after buying an additional 9,014,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,353,857 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,235,451,000 after buying an additional 250,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.
Ruff (RUFF) Market Cap Achieves $2.84 Million
Ruff (RUFF) traded 23.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. Ruff has a total market cap of $2.84 million and approximately $300,071.00 worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ruff has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ruff coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.
Jarvis Network Trading 12.7% Lower This Week (JRT)
Jarvis Network (JRT) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One Jarvis Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0139 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges. Jarvis Network has a market cap of $402,408.45 and approximately $41,170.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Jarvis Network has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar.
Woodcoin Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.54 Million (LOG)
LOGOS (LOG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00010685 BTC. Nemesis DAO (NMS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00041789 BTC. Nemesis (NMS) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC. Nemesis...
BIDR Market Capitalization Reaches $14.86 Million (BIDR)
BIDR (BIDR) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 27th. During the last seven days, BIDR has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One BIDR coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BIDR has a market cap of $14.86 million and approximately $20.41 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
pNetwork Market Capitalization Hits $16.79 Million (PNT)
PNetwork (PNT) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. pNetwork has a total market capitalization of $16.79 million and approximately $2.42 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One pNetwork coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00001345 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, pNetwork has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Dusk Network 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $6.74 Million (DUSK)
Dusk Network (DUSK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. In the last week, Dusk Network has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. One Dusk Network coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000594 BTC on exchanges. Dusk Network has a market capitalization of $56.44 million and approximately $6.74 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Tadpole Finance (TAD) Trading 11.4% Lower This Week
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:. Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000264 BTC. CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000327 BTC. OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against...
Harmony Reaches Market Cap of $266.18 Million (ONE)
Harmony (ONE) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. During the last week, Harmony has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Harmony has a total market cap of $266.18 million and approximately $25.71 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harmony coin can now be bought for about $0.0195 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular exchanges.
Golden Goose Trading Down 19.7% Over Last 7 Days (GOLD)
Golden Goose (GOLD) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One Golden Goose coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Golden Goose has traded down 19.7% against the dollar. Golden Goose has a total market capitalization of $92,636.34 and approximately $1,236.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day.
DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Market Cap Reaches $3.40 Million
DuckDaoDime (DDIM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.35 or 0.00012447 BTC on major exchanges. DuckDaoDime has a market capitalization of $3.40 million and $138,582.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar.
Energo Achieves Market Cap of $203,880.00 (TSL)
Energo (TSL) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. One Energo coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Energo has a total market capitalization of $203,880.00 and $20,057.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Energo has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar.
CryptoZoon Trading Down 1.8% This Week (ZOON)
CryptoZoon (ZOON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 27th. One CryptoZoon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. CryptoZoon has a market cap of $754,444.00 and $748,923.00 worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CryptoZoon has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar.
Sylo (SYLO) Market Capitalization Reaches $6.95 Million
Sylo (SYLO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. Over the last seven days, Sylo has traded 3% lower against the dollar. Sylo has a total market capitalization of $6.95 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sylo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.
PRCY Coin Price Tops $0.12 (PRCY)
PRCY Coin (PRCY) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. PRCY Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and $146,843.00 worth of PRCY Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PRCY Coin has traded down 25.4% against the dollar. One PRCY Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000395 BTC on exchanges.
