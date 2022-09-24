Read full article on original website
Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,818,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,776,000 after purchasing an additional 229,967 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,135,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,867 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,875,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,881,000 after purchasing an additional 254,262 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,390,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,941,000 after purchasing an additional 143,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,943,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,557,000 after purchasing an additional 239,441 shares in the last quarter.
Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Buys 9,618 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 22,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,194,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 128.8% in the 2nd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 715.9% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.
Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Sells 63 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,286,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 55.6% in the second quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,545,000 after acquiring an additional 9,618 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.4% during the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.
Investment Advisory Group LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 587.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 90.3% in the first quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 17,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.
Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by JGP Wealth Management LLC
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Jacobs & Co. CA Decreases Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 2,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 51,549 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,869,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.
Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Acquires 4,599 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of AT&T by 6.4% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 97,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 16.1% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 373,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,830,000 after acquiring an additional 183,847 shares during the period. Well Done LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.
TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,705 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,895 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 31,819 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,185 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.6% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.
Jacobs & Co. CA Raises Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,099,502 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $11,109,951,000 after buying an additional 1,146,552 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,073,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,017,310,000 after buying an additional 3,652,817 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 37,616,360 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,761,636,000 after buying an additional 408,012 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 62.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,463,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,346,309,000 after buying an additional 9,014,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,353,857 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,235,451,000 after buying an additional 250,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.
Tadpole Finance (TAD) Trading 11.4% Lower This Week
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:. Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000264 BTC. CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000327 BTC. OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against...
KuCoin Token Market Capitalization Tops $1.31 Billion (KCS)
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:. Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000264 BTC. CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000327 BTC. OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against...
Harmony Reaches Market Cap of $266.18 Million (ONE)
Harmony (ONE) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. During the last week, Harmony has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Harmony has a total market cap of $266.18 million and approximately $25.71 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harmony coin can now be bought for about $0.0195 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular exchanges.
IHT Real Estate Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $201,542.99 (IHT)
IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 27th. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a market cap of $201,542.99 and $21,799.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IHT Real Estate Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded down 0% against the dollar.
Jarvis Network Trading 12.7% Lower This Week (JRT)
Jarvis Network (JRT) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One Jarvis Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0139 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges. Jarvis Network has a market cap of $402,408.45 and approximately $41,170.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Jarvis Network has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar.
Dusk Network 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $6.74 Million (DUSK)
Dusk Network (DUSK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. In the last week, Dusk Network has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. One Dusk Network coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000594 BTC on exchanges. Dusk Network has a market capitalization of $56.44 million and approximately $6.74 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.
IOI Token (IOI) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $656,851.00
IOI Token (IOI) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. IOI Token has a market capitalization of $6.03 million and approximately $656,851.00 worth of IOI Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, IOI Token has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. One IOI Token coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000677 BTC on popular exchanges.
Golden Goose Trading Down 19.7% Over Last 7 Days (GOLD)
Golden Goose (GOLD) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One Golden Goose coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Golden Goose has traded down 19.7% against the dollar. Golden Goose has a total market capitalization of $92,636.34 and approximately $1,236.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Xaya Price Hits $0.0597 on Major Exchanges (CHI)
Xaya (CHI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. Xaya has a total market capitalization of $2.89 million and $11,277.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Xaya has traded down 12.9% against the dollar. One Xaya coin can currently be bought for $0.0597 or 0.00000314 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Presearch (PRE) Price Tops $0.0669 on Major Exchanges
Presearch (PRE) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 27th. Presearch has a market capitalization of $33.46 million and approximately $149,494.00 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Presearch has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. One Presearch coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0669 or 0.00000352 BTC on exchanges.
PRCY Coin Price Tops $0.12 (PRCY)
PRCY Coin (PRCY) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. PRCY Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and $146,843.00 worth of PRCY Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PRCY Coin has traded down 25.4% against the dollar. One PRCY Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000395 BTC on exchanges.
