Vox.Finance (VOX) Price Down 38.1% This Week

Vox.Finance (VOX) traded 40.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. One Vox.Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00002728 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vox.Finance has traded 38.1% lower against the US dollar. Vox.Finance has a total market cap of $69,141.00 and approximately $24.00 worth of Vox.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Klever (KLV) Price Reaches $0.0043 on Exchanges

Klever (KLV) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. Klever has a total market cap of $8.50 million and $1.29 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klever coin can now be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Klever has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar.
PlayDapp Hits One Day Volume of $8.56 Million (PLA)

PlayDapp (PLA) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One PlayDapp coin can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00001647 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, PlayDapp has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. PlayDapp has a market capitalization of $217.98 million and approximately $8.56 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Neumark (NEU) One Day Volume Tops $14,697.00

Neumark (NEU) traded down 23.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 28th. One Neumark coin can now be bought for about $0.0286 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Neumark has a total market cap of $1.82 million and $14,697.00 worth of Neumark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Neumark has traded 99.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Pickle Finance (PICKLE) Price Down 3.8% Over Last Week

Pickle Finance (PICKLE) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. In the last week, Pickle Finance has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. One Pickle Finance coin can now be bought for about $1.25 or 0.00006621 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pickle Finance has a market cap of $3.80 million and approximately $786,215.00 worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
BIDR Market Capitalization Reaches $14.86 Million (BIDR)

BIDR (BIDR) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 27th. During the last seven days, BIDR has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One BIDR coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BIDR has a market cap of $14.86 million and approximately $20.41 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
DAFI Protocol (DAFI) Tops One Day Volume of $183,200.00

DAFI Protocol (DAFI) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 27th. During the last seven days, DAFI Protocol has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. DAFI Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.29 million and approximately $183,200.00 worth of DAFI Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAFI Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.
ACoconut Price Hits $0.0672 on Major Exchanges (AC)

ACoconut (AC) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. In the last seven days, ACoconut has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar. One ACoconut coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0672 or 0.00000354 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ACoconut has a total market capitalization of $178,858.90 and $27,639.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day.
BLOCKv Market Capitalization Tops $6.20 Million (VEE)

BLOCKv (VEE) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 28th. One BLOCKv coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BLOCKv has a market capitalization of $6.20 million and approximately $218.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.
PolkaCipher Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (CPHR)

PolkaCipher (CPHR) traded 177.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. During the last week, PolkaCipher has traded 86.3% lower against the US dollar. One PolkaCipher coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. PolkaCipher has a market cap of $25,851.43 and approximately $416,137.00 worth of PolkaCipher was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Woodcoin Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.54 Million (LOG)

LOGOS (LOG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00010685 BTC. Nemesis DAO (NMS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00041789 BTC. Nemesis (NMS) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC. Nemesis...
Whole Earth Coin (WEC) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.81 Million

Whole Earth Coin (WEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. Over the last seven days, Whole Earth Coin has traded 11% higher against the dollar. Whole Earth Coin has a total market capitalization of $4.81 million and approximately $42,027.00 worth of Whole Earth Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Whole Earth Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
CoinMerge (CMERGE) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $31,550.00

CoinMerge (CMERGE) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. CoinMerge has a total market capitalization of $31,550.00 and approximately $94,319.00 worth of CoinMerge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinMerge coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, CoinMerge has traded flat against the dollar.
Insureum Price Reaches $0.0250 on Major Exchanges (ISR)

Insureum (ISR) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. Insureum has a total market capitalization of $7.43 million and $30,989.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Insureum has traded 18.8% higher against the dollar. One Insureum coin can now be purchased for $0.0250 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular exchanges.
NFTPad Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $13,794.21 (NFTPAD)

NFTPad (NFTPAD) traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 28th. One NFTPad coin can now be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. NFTPad has a total market capitalization of $13,794.21 and $12,209.00 worth of NFTPad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NFTPad has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar.
Zigcoin Price Tops $0.0091 on Exchanges (ZIG)

Zigcoin (ZIG) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 27th. One Zigcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0091 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. Zigcoin has a total market cap of $3.85 million and $362,527.00 worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zigcoin has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.
BasketDAO Price Tops $0.55 on Major Exchanges (BASK)

BasketDAO (BASK) traded 18.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 28th. Over the last seven days, BasketDAO has traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. BasketDAO has a market capitalization of $55,999.00 and $35,296.00 worth of BasketDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BasketDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00002911 BTC on exchanges.
VYNK CHAIN Price Down 41.8% This Week (VYNC)

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:. Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000260 BTC. CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000323 BTC. OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2%...
Base Protocol Trading Up 0.7% This Week (BASE)

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:. CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000323 BTC. OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000030 BTC. Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against...
GMR Finance Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $4,053.33 (GMR)

GMR Finance (GMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. GMR Finance has a total market capitalization of $4,053.33 and $42,893.00 worth of GMR Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GMR Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, GMR Finance has traded 33.5% lower against the dollar.
