BIDR (BIDR) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 27th. During the last seven days, BIDR has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One BIDR coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BIDR has a market cap of $14.86 million and approximately $20.41 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
PlayDapp (PLA) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One PlayDapp coin can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00001647 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, PlayDapp has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. PlayDapp has a market capitalization of $217.98 million and approximately $8.56 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
NFTPad (NFTPAD) traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 28th. One NFTPad coin can now be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. NFTPad has a total market capitalization of $13,794.21 and $12,209.00 worth of NFTPad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NFTPad has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar.
Anime Token (ANI) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 28th. One Anime Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Anime Token has a market cap of $48,301.45 and approximately $37,897.00 worth of Anime Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Anime Token has traded 30.6% higher against the dollar.
GMR Finance (GMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. GMR Finance has a total market capitalization of $4,053.33 and $42,893.00 worth of GMR Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GMR Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, GMR Finance has traded 33.5% lower against the dollar.
UMA (UMA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. One UMA coin can now be bought for $2.29 or 0.00012086 BTC on major exchanges. UMA has a market capitalization of $248.91 million and approximately $8.42 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, UMA has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar.
BLOCKv (VEE) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 28th. One BLOCKv coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BLOCKv has a market capitalization of $6.20 million and approximately $218.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.
DAFI Protocol (DAFI) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 27th. During the last seven days, DAFI Protocol has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. DAFI Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.29 million and approximately $183,200.00 worth of DAFI Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAFI Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.
Portal (PORTAL) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. Portal has a market cap of $34,332.00 and approximately $33,826.00 worth of Portal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Portal coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Portal has traded up 72.2% against the US dollar.
The Luxury Coin (TLB) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 28th. One The Luxury Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0919 or 0.00000475 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. The Luxury Coin has a total market cap of $198,088.02 and approximately $14,520.00 worth of The Luxury Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, The Luxury Coin has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.
Electrum Dark (ELD) traded down 68.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. One Electrum Dark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Electrum Dark has traded up 28.5% against the dollar. Electrum Dark has a total market cap of $7,772.43 and approximately $213.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Whole Earth Coin (WEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. Over the last seven days, Whole Earth Coin has traded 11% higher against the dollar. Whole Earth Coin has a total market capitalization of $4.81 million and approximately $42,027.00 worth of Whole Earth Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Whole Earth Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
BasketDAO (BASK) traded 18.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 28th. Over the last seven days, BasketDAO has traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. BasketDAO has a market capitalization of $55,999.00 and $35,296.00 worth of BasketDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BasketDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00002911 BTC on exchanges.
Insureum (ISR) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. Insureum has a total market capitalization of $7.43 million and $30,989.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Insureum has traded 18.8% higher against the dollar. One Insureum coin can now be purchased for $0.0250 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular exchanges.
Neumark (NEU) traded down 23.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 28th. One Neumark coin can now be bought for about $0.0286 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Neumark has a total market cap of $1.82 million and $14,697.00 worth of Neumark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Neumark has traded 99.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.
UCROWDME (UCM) traded 50.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 28th. UCROWDME has a market capitalization of $20,471.60 and $45,221.00 worth of UCROWDME was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UCROWDME coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, UCROWDME has traded up 46.7% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:. Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000260 BTC. CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000323 BTC. OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2%...
Hypersign identity (HID) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. In the last seven days, Hypersign identity has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hypersign identity coin can now be bought for about $0.0218 or 0.00000114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hypersign identity has a market cap of $1.09 million and $57,261.00 worth of Hypersign identity was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Moonwolf.io (WOLF) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. One moonwolf.io coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, moonwolf.io has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. moonwolf.io has a market cap of $52,125.43 and approximately $30,597.00 worth of moonwolf.io was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Airbloc (ABL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 28th. One Airbloc coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0105 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Airbloc has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. Airbloc has a total market capitalization of $3.93 million and approximately $42,663.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day.
