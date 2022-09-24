Read full article on original website
Jacobs & Co. CA Decreases Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 2,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 51,549 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,869,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.
Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by JGP Wealth Management LLC
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Investment Advisory Group LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 587.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 90.3% in the first quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 17,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.
Ruff (RUFF) Market Cap Achieves $2.84 Million
Ruff (RUFF) traded 23.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. Ruff has a total market cap of $2.84 million and approximately $300,071.00 worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ruff has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ruff coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.
Navcoin Price Hits $0.0409 on Top Exchanges (NAV)
Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0409 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a market cap of $3.05 million and approximately $1,306.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Presearch (PRE) Price Tops $0.0669 on Major Exchanges
Presearch (PRE) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 27th. Presearch has a market capitalization of $33.46 million and approximately $149,494.00 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Presearch has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. One Presearch coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0669 or 0.00000352 BTC on exchanges.
Pax Dollar Price Up 0.5% This Week (USDP)
Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One Pax Dollar coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00005259 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $957.61 million and $7.10 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
PAC Protocol (PAC) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.36 Million
PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 27th. One PAC Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. PAC Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.36 million and approximately $45,428.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PAC Protocol has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar.
Jarvis Network Trading 12.7% Lower This Week (JRT)
Jarvis Network (JRT) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One Jarvis Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0139 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges. Jarvis Network has a market cap of $402,408.45 and approximately $41,170.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Jarvis Network has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar.
Woodcoin Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.54 Million (LOG)
LOGOS (LOG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00010685 BTC. Nemesis DAO (NMS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00041789 BTC. Nemesis (NMS) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC. Nemesis...
ACoconut Price Hits $0.0672 on Major Exchanges (AC)
ACoconut (AC) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. In the last seven days, ACoconut has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar. One ACoconut coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0672 or 0.00000354 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ACoconut has a total market capitalization of $178,858.90 and $27,639.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Reserve (RSV) Market Cap Hits $28.15 Million
Reserve (RSV) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. One Reserve coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00005216 BTC on major exchanges. Reserve has a market capitalization of $28.15 million and approximately $279,428.00 worth of Reserve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Reserve has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.
pNetwork Market Capitalization Hits $16.79 Million (PNT)
PNetwork (PNT) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. pNetwork has a total market capitalization of $16.79 million and approximately $2.42 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One pNetwork coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00001345 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, pNetwork has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Kevin Mayer Breaks Down Candle Media Investment Strategy: Targeting Content Firms With Well-Defined Audiences and Commerce Potential
Kevin Mayer says that the investment strategy at Candle Media, the hard-charging entertainment startup that he heads with Tom Staggs, is product of his career time at Disney and TikTok. While those two companies are behemoths and Candle Media a newcomer, the claim is not as outlandish as it seems. At Disney, Mayer was largely responsible the launch of the direct-to-consumer streaming businesses that became Disney+. And as Disney, Pixar and other group content was made exclusive and contained within a walled garden, it stoked demand for premium independently-made content. Candle Media sets its sights on becoming just such a supplier. At TikTok...
