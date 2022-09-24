Read full article on original website
Related
americanbankingnews.com
Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Acquires 4,599 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of AT&T by 6.4% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 97,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 16.1% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 373,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,830,000 after acquiring an additional 183,847 shares during the period. Well Done LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.
americanbankingnews.com
Jacobs & Co. CA Decreases Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 2,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 51,549 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,869,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.
americanbankingnews.com
Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Buys 9,618 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 22,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,194,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 128.8% in the 2nd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 715.9% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.
americanbankingnews.com
Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,818,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,776,000 after purchasing an additional 229,967 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,135,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,867 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,875,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,881,000 after purchasing an additional 254,262 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,390,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,941,000 after purchasing an additional 143,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,943,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,557,000 after purchasing an additional 239,441 shares in the last quarter.
IN THIS ARTICLE
americanbankingnews.com
Investment Advisory Group LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 587.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 90.3% in the first quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 17,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.
americanbankingnews.com
Ruff (RUFF) Market Cap Achieves $2.84 Million
Ruff (RUFF) traded 23.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. Ruff has a total market cap of $2.84 million and approximately $300,071.00 worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ruff has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ruff coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.
americanbankingnews.com
Sylo (SYLO) Market Capitalization Reaches $6.95 Million
Sylo (SYLO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. Over the last seven days, Sylo has traded 3% lower against the dollar. Sylo has a total market capitalization of $6.95 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sylo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.
americanbankingnews.com
Jarvis Network Trading 12.7% Lower This Week (JRT)
Jarvis Network (JRT) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One Jarvis Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0139 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges. Jarvis Network has a market cap of $402,408.45 and approximately $41,170.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Jarvis Network has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
americanbankingnews.com
Pax Dollar Price Up 0.5% This Week (USDP)
Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One Pax Dollar coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00005259 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $957.61 million and $7.10 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
americanbankingnews.com
DFI.Money Reaches Market Capitalization of $34.65 Million (YFII)
DFI.Money (YFII) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. Over the last week, DFI.Money has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. One DFI.Money coin can currently be bought for approximately $866.15 or 0.04581232 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DFI.Money has a total market capitalization of $34.65 million and $20.03 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.
americanbankingnews.com
Counterparty Trading 1.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (XCP)
Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. Counterparty has a market capitalization of $9.88 million and $38,919.00 worth of Counterparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Counterparty coin can currently be bought for $3.80 or 0.00020000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Counterparty has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar.
americanbankingnews.com
Crypton Trading Down 0.7% This Week (CRP)
Crypton (CRP) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. In the last seven days, Crypton has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Crypton coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00003807 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypton has a total market capitalization of $4.90 million and approximately $200,115.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last day.
BlackBerry (BB) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript
BB earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
Comments / 0