BIDR Market Capitalization Reaches $14.86 Million (BIDR)
BIDR (BIDR) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 27th. During the last seven days, BIDR has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One BIDR coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BIDR has a market cap of $14.86 million and approximately $20.41 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Anime Token Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $48,301.45 (ANI)
Anime Token (ANI) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 28th. One Anime Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Anime Token has a market cap of $48,301.45 and approximately $37,897.00 worth of Anime Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Anime Token has traded 30.6% higher against the dollar.
Woodcoin Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.54 Million (LOG)
LOGOS (LOG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00010685 BTC. Nemesis DAO (NMS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00041789 BTC. Nemesis (NMS) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC. Nemesis...
BLOCKv Market Capitalization Tops $6.20 Million (VEE)
BLOCKv (VEE) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 28th. One BLOCKv coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BLOCKv has a market capitalization of $6.20 million and approximately $218.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.
PlayDapp Hits One Day Volume of $8.56 Million (PLA)
PlayDapp (PLA) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One PlayDapp coin can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00001647 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, PlayDapp has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. PlayDapp has a market capitalization of $217.98 million and approximately $8.56 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Vox.Finance (VOX) Price Down 38.1% This Week
Vox.Finance (VOX) traded 40.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. One Vox.Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00002728 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vox.Finance has traded 38.1% lower against the US dollar. Vox.Finance has a total market cap of $69,141.00 and approximately $24.00 worth of Vox.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
GMR Finance Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $4,053.33 (GMR)
GMR Finance (GMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. GMR Finance has a total market capitalization of $4,053.33 and $42,893.00 worth of GMR Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GMR Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, GMR Finance has traded 33.5% lower against the dollar.
Klever (KLV) Price Reaches $0.0043 on Exchanges
Klever (KLV) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. Klever has a total market cap of $8.50 million and $1.29 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klever coin can now be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Klever has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar.
ACoconut Price Hits $0.0672 on Major Exchanges (AC)
ACoconut (AC) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. In the last seven days, ACoconut has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar. One ACoconut coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0672 or 0.00000354 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ACoconut has a total market capitalization of $178,858.90 and $27,639.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Pickle Finance (PICKLE) Price Down 3.8% Over Last Week
Pickle Finance (PICKLE) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. In the last week, Pickle Finance has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. One Pickle Finance coin can now be bought for about $1.25 or 0.00006621 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pickle Finance has a market cap of $3.80 million and approximately $786,215.00 worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
NFTPad Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $13,794.21 (NFTPAD)
NFTPad (NFTPAD) traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 28th. One NFTPad coin can now be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. NFTPad has a total market capitalization of $13,794.21 and $12,209.00 worth of NFTPad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NFTPad has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar.
Neumark (NEU) One Day Volume Tops $14,697.00
Neumark (NEU) traded down 23.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 28th. One Neumark coin can now be bought for about $0.0286 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Neumark has a total market cap of $1.82 million and $14,697.00 worth of Neumark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Neumark has traded 99.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Electrum Dark (ELD) Price Hits $0.0020 on Major Exchanges
Electrum Dark (ELD) traded down 68.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. One Electrum Dark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Electrum Dark has traded up 28.5% against the dollar. Electrum Dark has a total market cap of $7,772.43 and approximately $213.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Whole Earth Coin (WEC) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.81 Million
Whole Earth Coin (WEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. Over the last seven days, Whole Earth Coin has traded 11% higher against the dollar. Whole Earth Coin has a total market capitalization of $4.81 million and approximately $42,027.00 worth of Whole Earth Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Whole Earth Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Portal (PORTAL) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $34,332.00
Portal (PORTAL) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. Portal has a market cap of $34,332.00 and approximately $33,826.00 worth of Portal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Portal coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Portal has traded up 72.2% against the US dollar.
PolkaCipher Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (CPHR)
PolkaCipher (CPHR) traded 177.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. During the last week, PolkaCipher has traded 86.3% lower against the US dollar. One PolkaCipher coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. PolkaCipher has a market cap of $25,851.43 and approximately $416,137.00 worth of PolkaCipher was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Base Protocol Trading Up 0.7% This Week (BASE)
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:. CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000323 BTC. OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000030 BTC. Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against...
Meta (META) Trading 28.3% Lower Over Last Week
Meta (META) traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. In the last week, Meta has traded down 28.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Meta coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Meta has a total market capitalization of $231,141.42 and approximately $44,711.00 worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day.
BasketDAO Price Tops $0.55 on Major Exchanges (BASK)
BasketDAO (BASK) traded 18.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 28th. Over the last seven days, BasketDAO has traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. BasketDAO has a market capitalization of $55,999.00 and $35,296.00 worth of BasketDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BasketDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00002911 BTC on exchanges.
CoinMerge (CMERGE) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $31,550.00
CoinMerge (CMERGE) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. CoinMerge has a total market capitalization of $31,550.00 and approximately $94,319.00 worth of CoinMerge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinMerge coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, CoinMerge has traded flat against the dollar.
