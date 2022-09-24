Read full article on original website
Jacobs & Co. CA Raises Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,099,502 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $11,109,951,000 after buying an additional 1,146,552 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,073,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,017,310,000 after buying an additional 3,652,817 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 37,616,360 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,761,636,000 after buying an additional 408,012 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 62.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,463,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,346,309,000 after buying an additional 9,014,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,353,857 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,235,451,000 after buying an additional 250,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.
Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by JGP Wealth Management LLC
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,705 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,895 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 31,819 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,185 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.6% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.
Jacobs & Co. CA Decreases Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 2,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 51,549 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,869,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.
Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Buys 9,618 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 22,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,194,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 128.8% in the 2nd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 715.9% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.
Ruff (RUFF) Market Cap Achieves $2.84 Million
Ruff (RUFF) traded 23.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. Ruff has a total market cap of $2.84 million and approximately $300,071.00 worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ruff has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ruff coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.
FYDcoin Price Tops $0.0014 on Exchanges (FYD)
FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 27th. In the last week, FYDcoin has traded 27.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FYDcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. FYDcoin has a market capitalization of $788,708.42 and approximately $28,315.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Golden Goose Trading Down 19.7% Over Last 7 Days (GOLD)
Golden Goose (GOLD) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One Golden Goose coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Golden Goose has traded down 19.7% against the dollar. Golden Goose has a total market capitalization of $92,636.34 and approximately $1,236.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day.
DFI.Money Reaches Market Capitalization of $34.65 Million (YFII)
DFI.Money (YFII) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. Over the last week, DFI.Money has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. One DFI.Money coin can currently be bought for approximately $866.15 or 0.04581232 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DFI.Money has a total market capitalization of $34.65 million and $20.03 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Tadpole Finance (TAD) Trading 11.4% Lower This Week
Time New Bank (TNB) 24 Hour Volume Tops $547,258.00
Time New Bank (TNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 27th. Over the last seven days, Time New Bank has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. Time New Bank has a market cap of $28.74 million and approximately $547,258.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Time New Bank coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
KuCoin Token Market Capitalization Tops $1.31 Billion (KCS)
Zebi Token (ZEBI) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges
Zebi Token (ZEBI) traded 11% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. During the last seven days, Zebi Token has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar. Zebi Token has a market capitalization of $112,061.61 and $574.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zebi Token coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.
Presearch (PRE) Price Tops $0.0669 on Major Exchanges
Presearch (PRE) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 27th. Presearch has a market capitalization of $33.46 million and approximately $149,494.00 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Presearch has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. One Presearch coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0669 or 0.00000352 BTC on exchanges.
TOWER Trading Down 14.8% Over Last Week (TOWER)
TOWER (TOWER) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. One TOWER coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, TOWER has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. TOWER has a market capitalization of $48.25 million and approximately $152,797.00 worth of TOWER was traded on exchanges in the last day.
pNetwork Market Capitalization Hits $16.79 Million (PNT)
PNetwork (PNT) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. pNetwork has a total market capitalization of $16.79 million and approximately $2.42 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One pNetwork coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00001345 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, pNetwork has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Jarvis Network Trading 12.7% Lower This Week (JRT)
Jarvis Network (JRT) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One Jarvis Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0139 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges. Jarvis Network has a market cap of $402,408.45 and approximately $41,170.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Jarvis Network has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar.
Woodcoin Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.54 Million (LOG)
Reserve (RSV) Market Cap Hits $28.15 Million
Reserve (RSV) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. One Reserve coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00005216 BTC on major exchanges. Reserve has a market capitalization of $28.15 million and approximately $279,428.00 worth of Reserve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Reserve has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.
AllianceBlock Price Hits $0.0395 on Major Exchanges (ALBT)
AllianceBlock (ALBT) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. In the last seven days, AllianceBlock has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. One AllianceBlock coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0395 or 0.00000209 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AllianceBlock has a total market capitalization of $39.50 million and $223,024.00 worth of AllianceBlock was traded on exchanges in the last day.
