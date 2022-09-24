Read full article on original website
Suspect arrested for multiple bank robberies in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) Robbery Unit has arrested a suspect in a multi-year bank robbery investigation in Colorado Springs. CSPD said 30-year-old Lorenzo Herrera, of Colorado Springs, is charged with four counts of Aggravated Robbery and one count of Attempted Aggravated Robbery, in connection with the crimes. According to CSPD, […]
Take a Short Walk to a Former Colorado Family’s 1800s Homestead
There are several structures throughout Colorado that date all the way back to the 1800s and are still standing to this day. These preserved spots provide a peek at the Centennial State's historical past. One of these sites can be found inside Castlewood Canyon State Park. Located here, are the...
Police investigate suspicious package in Colorado Springs near North Academy and Flintridge
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado Springs were investigating a suspicious package Monday afternoon. Police tell KKTV 11 News they received a call at about 2:36 p.m. for the package in question in an area close to the 4700 block of North Academy Boulevard. The area is near Flintridge Drive north of Palmer Park. The bomb squad was called to investigate.
Clerks inundated by 2020 election denier requests ahead of midterms
As Jefferson County Clerk and Recorder George Stern's staff is gearing up for the Nov. 8 midterm election, he says his office is being hamstrung by dozens of new open records act requests seeking detailed information about the 2020 election, nearly two years ago."It's a huge distraction and morale killer eight weeks before a very important election," Stern said. "He says he is obligated to respond and fulfill the Colorado Open Records Act requests but calls it frustrating that some are consuming valuable staff time, trying to litigate the 2020 election, which he says was free and fair. Of 380,000...
Two juvenile suspects stole pickup truck at gunpoint, Colorado Springs police say
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two juvenile suspects reportedly stole a pickup truck at gunpoint. Around 5:40 p.m. Monday, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to the Arroyo Apartments to a reported carjacking robbery. The complex is located on the 1400 block of Potter Drive near Palmer Park Blvd. and North Academy.
Elderly driver injured after going down embankment onto train tracks in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An elderly driver is injured after going down an embankment onto train tracks. The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to the area of Nevada and Mill Street, south of downtown, around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. Firefighters say a car went down an embankment and onto train tracks.
Motorcyclist Hits Moose on Colorado Road, Sustains Serious Injuries
A motorcyclist was left seriously injured after hitting a moose on the road in Colorado. The moose died in the crash. Adam Lamb, 44, of Colorado Springs, got in the accident at 6:10 p.m. on Park County Road 62 on the Grant side of the pass, according to Out There Colorado. The motorcycle hit the moose, and then hit a roadside post, which caused Lamb to be thrown from his bike. The moose died, and Lamb currently is suffering from serious injuries including broken arms.
milehighcre.com
Apartment Community Near Colorado State University at Pueblo Sells for $15.25M
Capstone Apartment Partners announced today the $15.25 million sale of Belmont Square Apartments. Situated on 4.48 acres along a main thoroughfare, the 138-unit asset is just minutes away from Colorado State University at Pueblo, a variety of dining and retail establishments, and public transportation. Capstone’s Austin Smith represented the buyer,...
WATCH: Police investigate a report of a suspicious package in Colorado Springs
An amended autopsy for Elijah McClain was released to the public on Friday after he died following an incident with first responders in Aurora in 2019.
Colorado Springs police asks City Council to switch online auctions of impounded vehicles to city’s website
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Auctions of vehicles at the police department's impound lot, for which public notices are currently posted in the newspaper, would switch from two outside websites to the city's website, under a proposal from police Monday. KRDO Police said that such a switch would save the $5,000 spent annually to post The post Colorado Springs police asks City Council to switch online auctions of impounded vehicles to city’s website appeared first on KRDO.
Old Stage Road could be gated pending city approval
A meeting to discuss the proposal was postponed till Thursday Oct. 6th at Cheyenne Mountain Junior High Schoo
Second Whataburger set to open in Colorado Springs
Whataburger fans in Colorado will be happy to hear a new location is set to open next week.You'll find it on Dublin Boulevard in Colorado Springs and it's set to open on Tuesday.Colorado's first Whataburger opened in the Springs earlier this year.The new location will be open 24-7.Online ordering and delivery will be available in the coming weeks.
Whataburger opening 2nd Colorado restaurant
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Whataburger is continuing its growth in Colorado with a second location. Whataburger will open a new restaurant in northeast Colorado Springs, at 6140 Dublin Blvd., on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 11 a.m. Led by operating partner Irving De La Cruz and director of operations Armando...
Two teens arrested for armed carjacking on city’s south side
COLORADO SPRINGS — Two teens were taken into custody on Monday after a carjacking and robbery at the Arroyo Apartments on the city’s south side. According to CSPD, officers with the Stetson Hills Division responded just before 5:45 p.m. to the Arroyo Apartments in the 1400 block of Potter Drive, near Palmer Park Boulevard and […]
Deadly shooting in Pueblo under investigation, suspect at large
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Pueblo were investigating a shooting Monday evening. On Tuesday, police announced the shooting was deadly. At about 4:55 p.m. on Monday, authorities in Pueblo were reporting a “heavy police presence” in an area close to West 14th Street and Baxter Street. The public was asked to avoid the area. The actual shooting occurred just before 4 p.m.
Colorado Cabin For Sale Was Built With Logs from an 1885 Wildfire
With the way Colorado real estate has been exploding throughout the past few years, new residences are popping up left and right But there's something charming about many of the older homes on the market; they offer a rustic appeal that's not found in most modern architecture. The perfect example...
Motorcyclist dies of injuries after crash, speed appears to be a factor says CSPD
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has identified a motorcyclist, who died of his injuries after a crash in eastern Colorado Springs last month. The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified the motorcyclist as 19-year-old Kristoff Martinez-Olvera of Colorado Springs. CSPD said the investigation is ongoing, but that initial information indicates […]
Record amount of apartment units permitted in Pikes Peak region in 2022
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Thousands of apartment units are coming to the Pikes Peak region. 11 News spoke with the Pikes Peak Regional Building Department, which reports more than 4,100 apartment units were permitted so far in 2022, with several months still to go in the year. That number beats the previous record year of 2021, where more than 3,800 apartment units were permitted.
Colorado Springs firefighters rescue lost hikers at Blodgett Peak Open Space Sunday night
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters rescued lost hikers in northwestern Colorado Springs Sunday evening. Colorado Springs firefighters say hikers got lost on a trail at Blodgett Peak Open Space. Rescue crews began trying to make contact Sunday evening around 8:30. They were later able to find the hikers. Fire...
