No. 3 Ohio State scores early and often, buries Wisconsin 52-21
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Cade Stover and Emeka Egbuka each caught two of C.J. Stroud’s five touchdown passes, Miyan Williams rushed for two more scores and No. 3 Ohio State blew by Wisconsin early and cruised to a 52-21 win on Saturday night. The Buckeyes (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten)...
Illini football a two-score underdog at Wisconsin
Illinois football opened as a 9.5-point underdog at Wisconsin for Saturday’s 11 a.m. kickoff at Camp Randall Stadium, according to Caesar's Sportsbook. ESPN’s Football Power Index gives Illinois (3-1, 0-1 Big Ten) a 25.7% chance to beat the Badgers (2-2, 0-1 Big Ten), who are coming off a 52-21 loss at No. 3 Ohio State. Illinois, which defeated Virginia and Chattanooga by a combined 55-3 during the last two games, has lost eight straight games at Camp Randall Stadium with its last win coming in 2002 (37-20).
Halftime Show: Ohio State Marching Band celebrates 50 years of 'Grease'
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Saturday's halftime show was "electrifying." The Ohio State Marching University Marching Band took fans back to Rydell High to celebrate 50 years of the musical "Grease." The Best Damn Band in the Land's performance during halftime of the Wisconsin game featured songs originally heard in the...
This College Was Named #1 Party School In Wisconsin
Stories like these are always fun. You most likely already have a college in mind when it comes to the best party schools in the great state of Wisconsin. Today we will look at the top three party colleges in all of Wisconsin. How They Got These Results. Niche has...
Columbus Zoo announces death of Clover the bison
POWELL, Ohio — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is mourning the loss of a beloved bison. Clover died at the age of 19 on Saturday, according to the zoo. Clover was in good health up until about two weeks ago when the zoo said staff members noticed she was eating less and not moving around as much.
Why gas prices in Madison are soaring past the national average
MADISON, Wis. — After a historic 14-week streak of national weekly price dips in gasoline, prices at the pump rose across the country this week — but in Madison, the increase was much more dramatic. According to AAA, the national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas sits at $3.72 as of Monday. Wisconsin’s average is slightly higher...
Q&A: B.o.B talks inspirations, hip-hop ahead of Madison show
B.o.B is a multi-time Grammy-nominated, BET-nominated and award winning rapper, songwriter and producer. Since signing in 2006, he has produced multiple RIAA-certified platinum and gold records, bringing about classics like “Nothin’ on You” and, of course, “Airplanes.”. Hailing from Decatur, Georgia, B.o.B has become a giant...
All Are Welcome in Madison, WI
Madison Region organizations promote the economic benefits of diversity. The Madison Region’s reputation as a tech hub and a welcoming community has helped attract a diverse cross-section of relocating businesses and talent. Community and business leaders hope to cement that status with several initiatives to promote diversity, equity and inclusion within the region’s civic, corporate and educational arenas.
'It’s just the air we breathe': Madison author’s new book taps into alcoholism in Wisconsin
The Madison author of a new book said she would have sought help to quit drinking sooner if there had been more representation of alcoholism in books and television, especially in Wisconsin — a state with a pervasive drinking culture. Maggie Ginsberg’s debut novel, "Still True," is about family...
Nursing home complaints rise in Wisconsin, staffing is cited
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Complaints against Wisconsin nursing homes continue to pile up and could surpass a record number filed last year as the state struggles to find enough nurses and nursing home inspectors. State officials have contracted with two private companies — Healthcare Management Solutions and Long Term...
New area code coming to Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. — The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin announced on Thursday the creation of a new, additional area code to overlay the area in which the 608 area code is now in service. It's in the Madison area and southwest and southcentral Wisconsin. The PSC says that the...
This Is Wisconsin's Best Grocery Store
Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery store in every state.
Moms group tries to keep students safe at East High School
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Moms On a Mission is a group of parents trying to provide a safe environment for students during open lunch hour at East High School. According to a police report, one student sustained injuries after an altercation between four other Madison Metropolitan School District students on Wednesday. The 16-year-old male needed medical aid but is expected to recover and the four students who attacked him could face charges.
Wisconsin agent charged in nonfatal shooting of unarmed man
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin Department of Justice agent was charged Thursday with reckless endangerment in the nonfatal shooting of an unarmed man as officers were carrying out an arrest warrant during a traffic stop in Madison. Mark Wagner was charged in the Feb. 3 shooting of Quadren...
3 Bedroom Home in Madison
Beautiful 2 story home located in the great Dudgeon-Monroe neighborhood. This home is full of character with beautiful trim and wood floors throughout. It features a screen porch, spacious primary suite w/ access to the back deck, large 2-car garage, a multi-level deck w/ a private backyard. The home has been well-maintained with recent updates including: front porched completely replaced, .5 bath added on main level, and second floor bath remodeled. Walking distance to Monroe St. shops and restaurants; Colectivo Coffee, Madison Chocolate, Gates & Brovi, and much more! Walking distance to Lake Wingra, near the arboretum, and less than 10 minutes to UW Hospital and Campus. Come see this charming home for yourself!
Not So Plain Jane: Why Janesville, WI is a Great Place to Live
Janesville, Wisconsin, offers history, recreation and a bright future. Just an hour south of Madison in Rock County, Janesville residents enjoy a rich history. The community has its sights set on the next exciting chapter of civic development. “I love Janesville because it’s a great place to live, work and...
Southeast Wisconsin police chases; 3 separate communities, hours apart
MILWAUKEE - A teenager behind the wheel of a stolen car took police on a high-speed chase from Glendale to Milwaukee. But that is not the only police chase being investigated on Monday, Sept. 26. Shortly after high winds swept through southeast Wisconsin Sunday night, Glendale police spotted a stolen...
16-year-old injured in attack at Madison East High School, police say
MADISON, Wis. — Four teens could be facing adult criminal charges after a fight at East High School that left another student getting injured. In an incident report, police said officers responded to the school just before 2 p.m. for a report of a battery. The victim, a 16-year-old boy was in an empty classroom around lunch when the group approached him and attacked him.
Wisconsin Security Guard Calls Police For Help After Handcuffing Himself
This has got to be the most humiliating moment for a security guard. A Wisconsin security guard handcuffed himself while on duty and ended up having to call the real police. This is all to the fault of being bored. I would say a good amount of us have gotten...
Kunes Country Destination RV Acquires Two Fathead’s Dealerships
Wisconsin dealerships Country Campers and Fathead’s Rapids RV were sold to Delavan, Wisconsin-based Kunes Country Destination RV. Buy-sell advisor RV Business Solutions was the exclusive advisor to Todd Oberg in the sale of his dealerships. Coming from the software/technology industry, Oberg bought Fathead’s RV in 2014. It was a...
