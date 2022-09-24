Read full article on original website
purduesports.com
Boilermakers Struggle in Shortened Round 2 at Inverness
TOLEDO, Ohio – The Purdue men's golf team pieced together a decent opening round, but struggled in the initial stages of a round 2 that was called to darkness at the Inverness Intercollegiate at The Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio. Purdue totaled an opening-round score of 7-over par 291...
purduesports.com
Boilermakers Suffer Road Loss
EAST LANSING, Mich. – The Purdue soccer team lost to Michigan State 3-1 on Sunday afternoon in East Lansing, Michigan. The Boilermakers (3-7-0, 0-3-0 Big Ten) found the game's first goal in the 14th minute, but the Spartans (7-1-3, 2-0-1) answered with the next three, tying the game in the 20th minute and adding two in the second half, in the 53rd and 62nd minutes.
hammerandrails.com
Purdue vs. Maryland Game Time Announced
Sometimes when a game time is announced it’s just a blah thing. It doesn’t matter to most of us because we were going to watch the game either way. No matter what time kickoff is, we will be there. This one however is personal to me. My old college roommate will be coming into town and he and I are going to the game. This will be the first time we’ve gone to a Purdue football game together since 2010. I’m really looking forward to it. Unfortunately, it’s also the day that a group of friends from law school are planning to get together. So as long as the Purdue vs. Maryland game wasn’t at noon I could do both. Well, guess what time kickoff for Purdue vs. Maryland was just announced as?
purduesports.com
Toetz, Franco Homer in Exhibition Action at Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Home runs from Paul Toetz and Sam Franco plus a four-hit day for Cam Thompson highlighted Purdue baseball's 14-inning fall ball exhibition Sunday at Louisville. The Boilermakers and Cardinals played a pair of seven-inning games with the focus being on live-game reps instead of the score.
purduesports.com
Purdue Outlasts FAU with Late Stands
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Behind a balanced offensive attack, the Purdue football team capped the 100th Homecoming celebration with a 28-26 win over FAU on Saturday night at Ross-Ade Stadium. The Boilermakers used a trio of defensive stops in the fourth quarter along with a four-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Austin Burton to TJ Sheffield to hold on for the two-point win.
wbaa.org
Jury finds Purdue University guilty of retaliating against student who came forward with assault allegations
A jury found Friday that Purdue University violated due process and treated a student differently because she was a woman after she came forward with assault allegations against a fraternity member. Nancy Roe (not her real name) was one of two students who filed suit against the school in 2018,...
wfft.com
Indiana Teacher of the Year top three finalists announced
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WFFT) - The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) has announced the three finalists for Indiana Teacher of the Year. The finalists are Jason Beer, English teacher at Homestead High School in Fort Wayne, Tara Cocanower, World History and AP U.S. History teacher at Bluffton High School in Bluffton, and Joshua DeBard, Social Studies teacher at Lebanon High School in Lebanon.
Deceased taxpayers receiving Automatic Taxpayer Refund payments
The state of Indiana is sending Automatic Taxpayer Refund checks to deceased people, leaving some families unsure about what to do with them.
progressivegrocer.com
1st BJ’s Opens in Indiana
BJ’s Wholesale Club continues its march in the Midwest. The retailer is set to open its first store in Indiana on Sept. 30. The location at 13210 Tegler Drive in Noblesville will serve customers in the Indianapolis metro area. The opening comes a few weeks after BJ's welcomed members to its latest store in Michigan, in the town of Canton.
Current Publishing
Zionsville resident Kristi Lee to be inducted into Broadcast Hall of Fame
Kristi Lee, a Zionsville resident and longtime radio personality, has been working in the media industry in various capacities since the age of 15. Although she was interested in aviation when she attended Ben Davis High School, said she took a radio class because a friend said it was easy, and soon after she fell in love with the industry.
Shooting reported in Lafayette Monday morning
A single bullet flew through the front door of an apartment on the 1200 block of Cincinnati street early Monday morning. The shooting followed an argument between two residents of the apartment and a third unidentified person about 12:31 a.m. Lafayette Police Lt. Justin Hartman said. Neither of the residents...
wamwamfm.com
Rail Accidents During Safety Week
It was rail safety week in Indiana and ironically, the state has had it’s share of railroad related accidents this week. In Frankfort, Indiana, a train hit a pedestrian on Monday. An 18-year-old was said to have been wearing headphones while walking on the tracks when he was hit. He was last reported in critical but stable condition at an Indianapolis Hospital.
Woman shot by former boyfriend at Subaru in Lafayette
Police are responding to a report of a shooting at Subaru in Lafayette. According to Lafayette police, a shooting occurred at the facility Monday afternoon.
Police: Woman shot in head at Subaru Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A 36-year-old Lafayette woman was shot in the head at Subaru of Indiana Automotive on Monday afternoon by an armed suspect who ended up fleeing from the plant and committing suicide. A spokesman with Subaru of Indiana Automotive confirmed that officers responded to an active shooter situation at the Subaru plant in […]
WISH-TV
Kokomo GM plant becomes storage lot for new trucks waiting for parts
KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — General Motors has been staging their trucks at a Kokomo facility on the south side of the Howard County city for a year. I-Team 8 was told General Motors sends a crew to Kokomo with the parts needed to finish the trucks before they are taken to dealerships.
Delphi Murders latest: State police say ‘nothing imminent’
DELPHI, Ind. — Despite the circulation of rumors online, Indiana State Police have not confirmed any arrests in relation to the Delphi murders and say there is “nothing imminent”. It has been more than 5 years since 13-year-old Abby Williams and 14-year-old Libby German were killed on Feb. 13, 2017, after going for a walk […]
wyrz.org
Avon High School students excelled in College Board assessments and schoolwork to earn these awards, which colleges use to identify academically competitive underrepresented students
Avon, Ind. – Thirty-four Avon High School Students have earned academic honors from the College Board National Recognition Programs. These programs grant underrepresented students with academic honors that can be included on college and scholarship applications. This honor meaningfully connects students with universities across the country, helping them stand out during the admissions process. Colleges and scholarship programs identify students awarded National African American, Hispanic, Indigenous and/or Rural/Small Town Recognition through College Board’s Student Search Service.
WLFI.com
LPD: Victim shot at SIA in critical condition
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — One person has been hospitalized after a shooting at the Subaru of Indiana Automotive plant in Lafayette Monday. Police said the suspected shooter is dead and stress there is no active threat to the community. At 4:15 p.m., police were called to a report of...
WLFI.com
Latino Festival brings visibility, color to Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Saturday brought the Tippecanoe Latino Festival back to Lafayette. Against the backdrop of Columbian Park, families, friends and community members enjoyed local food, shopping and live performances. The festival is once again hosted by the Latino Center for Wellness and Education. Its president, Allison Maldonado-Ruiz,...
Indiana German Shepherd breeders face more than 2 dozen animal cruelty charges
PUTNAM COUNTY, Indiana — The owners of a dog breeding business in Putnam County are facing more than two dozen animal cruelty charges after investigators found two dead dogs and 33 others that were severely malnourished on the owners' property. James Gray, 55, and his sister Julia Gray, 60,...
