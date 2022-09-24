ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
blufftontoday.com

How Clemson football's critical 2-point play vs. Wake Forest almost got sacked

CLEMSON – Perhaps somewhat lost among the 86 offensive plays Clemson football ran last week in a 51-45 double-overtime victory was a 3-yard gain in the third quarter. Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei had just thrown a touchdown to tight end Davis Allen and the Tigers needed a 2-point conversion to tie the score against Wake Forest. Uiagalelei dropped back to pass, and the pocket collapsed. A defensive player wrapped himself around Uiagalelei's left leg and raised it in an effort to flip him to the ground.
CLEMSON, SC
blufftontoday.com

Dabo Swinney: Clemson football needs cornerbacks to learn from 'awful' game

Pride is what will make Clemson football cornerbacks get better quickly, coach Dabo Swinney said Sunday night after re-watching the Tigers' 51-45 double-overtime victory at Wake Forest. And he wasn't talking about Toriano Pride Jr., although the freshman was one of those who shared in blame after Wake Forest quarterback...
CLEMSON, SC
blufftontoday.com

Answering Clemson football questions about defense, breakouts on offense

When the season began, it seemed Clemson football would have to lean heavily on the defense while the offense tried to figure things out. At least that's the way last season ended, when the Tigers had one of the best defenses in the country and the offense often sputtered behind a sophomore slump for quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei but somehow won 10 games.
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Winston-salem, NC
College Sports
City
Wake Forest, NC
City
Winston-salem, NC
Winston-salem, NC
Sports
Winston-salem, NC
Football
State
North Carolina State
Clemson, SC
Sports
Clemson, SC
College Sports
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
blufftontoday.com

Picked on and penalized all day, Nate Wiggins saves Clemson football on last play of double OT

Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney was talking in general about his program, but he might as well have been speaking specifically about cornerback Nate Wiggins. Wiggins was an unexpected hero Saturday as he knocked away a fourth-down pass in the end zone and allowed Clemson to hold on for a 51-45 double-overtime victory against Wake Forest at Truist Stadium in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. He became an instant feel-good story. Picked-on and frustrated and penalized all day, Wiggins ultimately made the game-saving play.
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Lawrence
blufftontoday.com

Why your SC DMV license decal, registration may be delayed and when you should receive it

South Carolina residents who recently paid their vehicle tax may face delays in getting a new registration card and license plate decal. A vendor for the S.C. Department of Motor Vehicles recently ran out of the type of paper used for vehicle registrations, "due to a supply chain issue," DMV Executive Director Kevin Shwedo said in a Sept. 9 news statement.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy