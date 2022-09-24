Read full article on original website
This Massive Flea Market in South Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe Mertens
Best Fall Activities in Greenville, SCMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
Barrier-Free Vaccine Clinic Coming to WalhallaPJ@SCDDSNWalhalla, SC
3 Great Taco Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
blufftontoday.com
How Clemson football's critical 2-point play vs. Wake Forest almost got sacked
CLEMSON – Perhaps somewhat lost among the 86 offensive plays Clemson football ran last week in a 51-45 double-overtime victory was a 3-yard gain in the third quarter. Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei had just thrown a touchdown to tight end Davis Allen and the Tigers needed a 2-point conversion to tie the score against Wake Forest. Uiagalelei dropped back to pass, and the pocket collapsed. A defensive player wrapped himself around Uiagalelei's left leg and raised it in an effort to flip him to the ground.
blufftontoday.com
Clemson football cornerback Nate Wiggins on struggles: 'It won't be like that again'
CLEMSON – Nate Wiggins was in press coverage. Wiggins, the Clemson football cornerback, this time was not in a defensive formation on the field, but in front of media microphones and cameras Monday at the team's indoor facility. He could have turned down the request for his presence. Instead,...
blufftontoday.com
Dabo Swinney: Clemson football needs cornerbacks to learn from 'awful' game
Pride is what will make Clemson football cornerbacks get better quickly, coach Dabo Swinney said Sunday night after re-watching the Tigers' 51-45 double-overtime victory at Wake Forest. And he wasn't talking about Toriano Pride Jr., although the freshman was one of those who shared in blame after Wake Forest quarterback...
blufftontoday.com
Answering Clemson football questions about defense, breakouts on offense
When the season began, it seemed Clemson football would have to lean heavily on the defense while the offense tried to figure things out. At least that's the way last season ended, when the Tigers had one of the best defenses in the country and the offense often sputtered behind a sophomore slump for quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei but somehow won 10 games.
blufftontoday.com
Picked on and penalized all day, Nate Wiggins saves Clemson football on last play of double OT
Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney was talking in general about his program, but he might as well have been speaking specifically about cornerback Nate Wiggins. Wiggins was an unexpected hero Saturday as he knocked away a fourth-down pass in the end zone and allowed Clemson to hold on for a 51-45 double-overtime victory against Wake Forest at Truist Stadium in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. He became an instant feel-good story. Picked-on and frustrated and penalized all day, Wiggins ultimately made the game-saving play.
blufftontoday.com
How DJ Uiagalelei showed significant progression for Clemson football at the perfect time
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Maybe DJ Uiagalelei thrives on being counted out. Perhaps he has to be challenged to bring out his best. Maybe he likes being doubted. Clemson’s junior quarterback struggled early on in the No. 5 Tigers’ season-opening game against Georgia Tech, prompting some harsh critiques of his game, questions about his future and the ultimate fate of the team.
blufftontoday.com
Clemson football report card: Who got an A and who got a D in double-OT win vs Wake Forest?
At the end of the day, Clemson football had to do some extra work. The No. 5 Tigers (4-0, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) had to stay after class for two more periods, but came out with mostly good grades on our report card after a 51-45 double-overtime victory against No. 16 Wake Forest (3-1, 0-1) in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
blufftontoday.com
Clemson football to host ESPN's College GameDay for matchup vs NC State
Clemson will be in the national spotlight Saturday for a top-10 football matchup against NC State and site for ESPN's "College GameDay" show. The No. 5 Tigers (4-0, 2-0 ACC) and No. 10 Wolfpack (4-0, 0-0) will kick off at 7:30 p.m. at Memorial Stadium. ABC will televise the game.
blufftontoday.com
Why your SC DMV license decal, registration may be delayed and when you should receive it
South Carolina residents who recently paid their vehicle tax may face delays in getting a new registration card and license plate decal. A vendor for the S.C. Department of Motor Vehicles recently ran out of the type of paper used for vehicle registrations, "due to a supply chain issue," DMV Executive Director Kevin Shwedo said in a Sept. 9 news statement.
