Pleasant weather expected through evening, cloudy skies for Sunday morning

PITTSBURGH — Pleasant evening with more clouds, temperatures will stay in the 60s through sunset. Overcast tonight with a few spotty showers possible, temperatures will fall to the mid to lower 50s.

Cloudy conditions kick off Sunday morning with showers developing in spots. Scattered showers and a few storms are expected on Sunday. It will be windy with gusts up to 25 mph with higher gusts possible within a thunderstorm. A few storms could turn strong to severe. These storms could produce damaging winds and small hail. An isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.

Check in with Severe Weather Team 11 for the very latest on the forecast. Make sure to download our WPXI Weather App for weather alerts on the go this weekend.

©2022 Cox Media Group