Closure Systems International (CSI) has announced that it will be exhibiting at the PACK EXPO International from October 23 to 26. The event will occur in the McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago, IL. CSI will be exhibiting in booth S-3430, located in the middle of the South Hall in McCormick Place. Company representatives will be available throughout the conference to demonstrate products and meet with current and potential packaging equipment customers.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 6 HOURS AGO