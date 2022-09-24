Read full article on original website
Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month in Richmond, VirginiaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Dachtoberfest is coming to Richmond for the first timeMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Couple to open jazz club in Richmond, VirginiaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Hustler Hollywood to open near children’s and science museums in RichmondMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
VCU enrollment drops for fourth consecutive yearMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Advocates say Central Virginia is seeing a rise in pedestrian crashes
As the days become shorter and it gets darker earlier, pedestrians in Central Virginia face increased dangers.
Mystery grocer is coming to Henrico shopping center
A to-be-named grocer is set to take over a former Food Lion space at Willow Place at 5420 W. Broad St., according to plans filed recently with Henrico County.
birchrestaurant.com
16 Best Restaurants in Richmond, VA
I’ve always had a passion for food, and I want others to be able to experience some of the top restaurants in Richmond, VA, that I feel offer the most to customers. Keep reading to learn more about these top picks and what to expect when you visit each one. There is something for just about anyone on this list.
Richmond restaurant owner claims she was evicted with no warning
The owner of Irie Vibes came back from a weekend off only to find the locks on her restaurant had been changed and noticed was placed on the door.
rvahub.com
PHOTOS: South Richmond church works to reforest 20,000-square-foot former parking lot
After removing more than 20,000 square feet of pavement, a Richmond church last Saturday joined the Chesapeake Bay Foundation (CBF) in reforesting areas once covered by asphalt and concrete. Earlier this year, CBF worked with Branch’s Baptist Church to remove pavement from an unused section of its parking lot and a deteriorating basketball court, a project detailed at this link.
Virginia Union University to pay $35K yearly ‘fine’ to keep logos on campus tower
Virginia Union University will pay $35,000 a year to keep its illuminated "VUU" logos on its campus tower, signs that were installed without approval from the state or city of Richmond.
Hurricane Ian is far away. Why this Richmond woman is getting prepared.
When hurricanes approach the United States, Richmond homeowner Diane Berg's memories flashback to Hurricane Isabel. That hurricane brought damage and power outages to Virginia in 2003.
Several roads closing in Richmond to make way for improvements
The Richmond Department of Public Utilities is closing several roads starting this week to make room for sewer, water and road repairs.
NBC12
Celebrate cider season with The Virginia Cider Trail
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia is home to more than 50 cideries ranking 5th in the nation, and cider season is in full effect throughout the state. The American Cider Association invites all Virginians or visitors aged 21 and over to sign up for The Virginia Cider Trail. The trail...
Washington Examiner
Woke Montpelier leaders envision massive land grab in Virginia
The left-wing cabal that engineered a hostile takeover of James Madison’s Montpelier estate is officially planning a massive “heritage area and trail” that encompasses an area 70% of the size of Rhode Island. The person hired to plan this unprecedented project also will be tasked with an...
Police advise the public to stay alert after third pedestrian death in a month across Central Virginia
At least three pedestrians have been hit and killed across Central Virginia over the last month.
Virginia Pridefest returns to Richmond on Saturday after 3 year hiatus
Pridefest is back in Richmond this Saturday after three years. The festival takes place from noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24 on Brown's Island, located at 500 Tredegar Street in Richmond. The event is totally free but donations are welcome.
Virginia senator calls NYT investigation into Bon Secours 'troubling'
The New York Times investigation alleges Bon Secours is failing to use the savings to help underserved populations, putting new scrutiny on the program.
How Constantine Giavos sets the vibe at some of Richmond's favorite restaurants
Constantine creates the aesthetic at Giavos-family restaurants such as Stella's, Continental, Little Nickel, Sidewalk Cafe, Kuba Kuba, Galley, and Perly's.
Why Virginia pizza shop is 'under old management'
In 2017, Brian Betts sold York County's beloved "The Pizza Shop" to venture into the world of toys and collectibles. After the joint closed last year, Betts decided to return to his first love.
Bon Secours patients concerned about medical bills after 'Profits Over Patients'
After the New York Times released a bombshell investigation into the Bon Secours Healthcare System, many patients flooded the CBS 6 Problem Solvers with concerns about their experiences,
Police ID motorcyclist killed in crash at Richmond intersection
Police have released the name of the 31-year-old man on a motorcycle killed in a crash at at intersection on Richmond's Southside Saturday evening.
She met the Crime Insider in jail. She wanted to talk about Keeshae Jacobs.
Dejanee Gee was serving time in Richmond jail when she agreed to speak with CBS 6 Crime Insider Jon Burkett about Keeshae Jacobs.
3 Henrico high school bands to compete in ‘Showcase of Bands” Oct. 1
Three Henrico County high school bands will be among the bands competing in the 15th Annual Showcase of Bands at Midlothian High School Saturday, Oct. 1, at 3 p.m. Bands from Glen Allen, Hermitage and Mills Godwin will compete along with a number of others from the region and state. Admission is $10 for those ages 13 and older, $5 for those 5 to 12 and free for those 4 and younger. Midlothian High School is located at 401 Charter Colony Parkway in Midlothian.
Virginia Business
Conways make $13M donation to VCU nursing school
Philanthropists made similar gift to U.Va. McLean philanthropists Joanne and William E. Conway Jr. have given $13 million to Virginia Commonwealth University’s School of Nursing, the university announced Monday. The gift is the largest in the school’s history and will provide more than 1,000 undergraduate and doctoral students with scholarships over the next five years.
