NASA just crashed a spacecraft into an asteroid to see what would happen
A NASA spacecraft slammed into the surface of a distant asteroid at 7:14PM ET on Monday night, the climax of the agency’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART). An hour before impact, the target asteroid, Dimorphos, wasn’t even visible in the images from the spacecraft. In some of the early images sent back to Earth, even Dimorphos’ larger companion Didymos, looked like a single speck against a sea of black. The DART spacecraft was moving at 14,000 miles per hour, and details quickly came into view. Viewers on Earth saw the rough surface of Didymos zip by as the spacecraft cruised autonomously towards Dimorphos. Boulders filled the screen just before it went bright red, indicating a loss of signal — DART had reached its final destination.
Earth strikes back: NASA successfully crashes spacecraft into asteroid in planetary defense test
NASA will crash a $325 million spaceship into a distant asteroid on Monday to test a method that may one day be used to divert a planet-killing asteroid from Earth. The DART mission launched last November and, on Monday, NASA will provide a livestream of the event from approach right up to the moment of impact. Here’s how to watch.
NASA Rover Delivers Most Detailed View of Mars Surface Ever
This story is part of Welcome to Mars, our series exploring the red planet. NASA's new Perseverance rover Mars panorama is a beast. An absolute unit. Totally bonkers. It's 2.5 billion pixels of rocks, sand, sky and rover parts. On Wednesday, the space agency delivered the most detailed view of the Martian surface ever captured. It's epic.
NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 astronauts ready for historic mission
SpaceX's next astronaut launch for NASA will bring a Russian and the first Native American woman in space to the International Space Station no earlier than Oct. 3.
Nasa DART mission - as it happened: Nasa successfully smashes spacecraft into asteroid in first major test
Nasa‘s asteroid-deflecting DART spacecraft successfully slammed into its target on Monday, 10 months after launch.The test of the world’s first planetary defense system will determine how prepared we are to prevent a doomsday collision with Earth.The cube-shaped “impactor” vehicle, roughly the size of a vending machine with two rectangular solar arrays, flew into the asteroid Dimorphos, about as large as a football stadium, and self-destructed around 7.14pm EDT (11pm GMT) some 6.8 million miles (11 million km) from Earth.The mission’s finale tested the ability of a spacecraft to alter an asteroid’s trajectory with sheer kinetic force, plowing into the object at high speed to nudge it astray just enough to keep our planet out of harm’s way.It will be the first time humanity has changed the motion of an asteroid, or any celestial body. Nasa has a live stream of the event, which you can find at the top of our live blog below.
'Moon bloopers' from NASA is the space footage we didn't know we needed
Apparently, walking on the moon is harder than it looks.
NASA’s Perseverance rover finds possible new evidence of life on Mars
NASA’s Perseverance rover has found “a potential biosignature” of past life on Mars in the dry lakebed called Jezero Crater right where a one-time Alabama scientist predicted it might be. The rover scraped some samples of a rock known as “Wildcat Ridge” and submitted them to its...
SpaceX rocket launches the largest commercial satellite into orbit. It could also blind our view of the universe
The brightest star in the sky may not be a star for much longer. It could be a colossal internet satellite featuring a giant antenna array covering an area of 689 square feet (64 square meters) for regular cellphones to access the internet from space. No, we're not making this...
NASA Successfully Smashes DART Spacecraft Into Football-Stadium Sized Asteroid Dimorphos
“History has been made,” NASA boasted after its vending machine-sized DART spacecraft successfully targeted and smashed into an asteroid in a “direct hit” during the first part of its “planetary defense test.” Nerves were high in the NASA control room as the spacecraft collided with the asteroid, known as Dimorphos, 6.8 million miles from Earth. Yet as confirmation arrived shortly after the 7:14 p.m. ET collision at 15,000 mph and the words “we have impact” rang out, scientists erupted into applause. NASA administrator Bill Nelson credited “years of hard work” after the successful impact, claiming, “I believe it’s going to...
Nasa’s Dart probe to smash into asteroid in first Earth defence test
Aim is to see whether space rocks can be deflected should one threaten humans with same fate as dinosaurs
China will launch two spacecraft to Jupiter and Uranus to study the origins of the solar system
China will launch two craft towards Jupiter and Uranus as part of a single mission in 2030.The mission, dubbed Tianwen 4, will send the two probes on a Long March 5 rocket by a flyby around Venus and two flybys past Earth to build up enough momentum to send the craft on its course.The details, presented at the International Astronautical Congress 2022 by Wang Qiong of the China National Space Administration’s (CNSA) Lunar Exploration and Space Engineering Centre, will help humans understand the outer moons around Jupiter, although specific targets are still debated."The scientific goals are still under consideration," Mr...
Why did NASA pick Didymos for its asteroid-crash mission?
DART's asteroid target is actually a space rock pair, which makes it ideal for planetary defense practice — but that's not all that attracted NASA and its partners.
NASA planning to slam spacecraft into asteroid for a save-the-planet experiment
NASA is performing a first-of-its-kind experiment, slamming a spacecraft into a small harmless asteroid millions of miles away. The mission is to determine if NASA can deflect and reroute an asteroid if one were actually on track to impact Earth. NASA insists no asteroids are currently heading this way, but they aim to be prepared just in case one does.Sept. 25, 2022.
NASA Mars lander captures strikes by 4 incoming space rocks
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A NASA lander on Mars has captured the vibrations and sounds of four meteoroids striking the planet’s surface. Scientists reported Monday that Mars InSigh t detected seismic and acoustic waves from a series of impacts in 2020 and 2021. A satellite orbiting the red planet confirmed the impact locations, as far as 180 miles (290 kilometers) from the lander. Scientists are delighted by the detections — a first for another planet. The first confirmed meteoroid exploded into at least three pieces, each leaving its own crater. An 11-second audio snippet of this strike includes three “bloops,” as NASA calls them, one of sounding like metal flapping loudly in the wind here on Earth.
Dimorphos: Nasa flies spacecraft into asteroid in direct hit
The American space agency's Dart probe has smashed into an asteroid, destroying itself in the process. The collision was intentional and designed to test whether space rocks that might threaten Earth could be nudged safely out of the way. Dart's camera returned an image per second, right up to the...
China's Tianwen-1 Mars mission wins international space award
The mission carried out a historic first-ever combined orbiting, landing and roving in a single launch. China's Tianwen 1 Mars mission has been awarded one of the spaceflight world's most prestigious awards. The Tianwen 1 spacecraft lifted off from Wenchang spaceport on July 23, 2020 and entered Mars orbit in...
Five things to know about NASA’s mission to hit an asteroid
On Monday, NASA plans to strike an asteroid about 7 million miles from Earth with a 1,000-pound spacecraft in an unprecedented planetary defense test. If successful, the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) will be the first-ever spacecraft to deflect an asteroid with a kinetic strike and adjust its speed and flight path.
Orbiting the Earth in style! Hilton Hotels is designing luxurious astronaut suites inside an inflatable space habitat that could replace the ISS after it launches in 2027
Hilton Hotels has signed on to design the crew lodging and hospitality suites in the Starlab, one of three stations in the running to replace the International Space Station (ISS) that is set to retire no earlier than 2031. The partnership is with Voyager, which has set out to construct...
A rare diamond is offering a glimpse into a possibly watery world inside the Earth
A 1.5 carat diamond unlocking the mysteries of Earth's mantle. Tingting GuAnalysis of the incredibly rare gem suggests a soggy environment in the Earth's lower mantle.
NASA is crashing a spacecraft into an asteroid. It could one day save Earth from catastrophe
On September 26, 2022, NASA plans to change an asteroid’s orbit. The large binary asteroid Didymos and its moonlet Dimorphos currently pose no threat to Earth. But by crashing a 1,340-pound (610-kilogram) probe into Didymos’ moon at a speed of approximately 14,000 mph (22,500 kph), NASA is going to complete the world’s first full-scale planetary defense mission as a proof of concept. This mission is called the Double Asteroid Redirection Test, or DART.
