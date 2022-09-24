ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

The Verge

NASA just crashed a spacecraft into an asteroid to see what would happen

A NASA spacecraft slammed into the surface of a distant asteroid at 7:14PM ET on Monday night, the climax of the agency’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART). An hour before impact, the target asteroid, Dimorphos, wasn’t even visible in the images from the spacecraft. In some of the early images sent back to Earth, even Dimorphos’ larger companion Didymos, looked like a single speck against a sea of black. The DART spacecraft was moving at 14,000 miles per hour, and details quickly came into view. Viewers on Earth saw the rough surface of Didymos zip by as the spacecraft cruised autonomously towards Dimorphos. Boulders filled the screen just before it went bright red, indicating a loss of signal — DART had reached its final destination.
CNET

NASA Rover Delivers Most Detailed View of Mars Surface Ever

This story is part of Welcome to Mars, our series exploring the red planet. NASA's new Perseverance rover Mars panorama is a beast. An absolute unit. Totally bonkers. It's 2.5 billion pixels of rocks, sand, sky and rover parts. On Wednesday, the space agency delivered the most detailed view of the Martian surface ever captured. It's epic.
Elon Musk
The Independent

Nasa DART mission - as it happened: Nasa successfully smashes spacecraft into asteroid in first major test

Nasa‘s asteroid-deflecting DART spacecraft successfully slammed into its target on Monday, 10 months after launch.The test of the world’s first planetary defense system will determine how prepared we are to prevent a doomsday collision with Earth.The cube-shaped “impactor” vehicle, roughly the size of a vending machine with two rectangular solar arrays, flew into the asteroid Dimorphos, about as large as a football stadium, and self-destructed around 7.14pm EDT (11pm GMT) some 6.8 million miles (11 million km) from Earth.The mission’s finale tested the ability of a spacecraft to alter an asteroid’s trajectory with sheer kinetic force, plowing into the object at high speed to nudge it astray just enough to keep our planet out of harm’s way.It will be the first time humanity has changed the motion of an asteroid, or any celestial body. Nasa has a live stream of the event, which you can find at the top of our live blog below.
americanmilitarynews.com

NASA’s Perseverance rover finds possible new evidence of life on Mars

NASA’s Perseverance rover has found “a potential biosignature” of past life on Mars in the dry lakebed called Jezero Crater right where a one-time Alabama scientist predicted it might be. The rover scraped some samples of a rock known as “Wildcat Ridge” and submitted them to its...
TheDailyBeast

NASA Successfully Smashes DART Spacecraft Into Football-Stadium Sized Asteroid Dimorphos

“History has been made,” NASA boasted after its vending machine-sized DART spacecraft successfully targeted and smashed into an asteroid in a “direct hit” during the first part of its “planetary defense test.” Nerves were high in the NASA control room as the spacecraft collided with the asteroid, known as Dimorphos, 6.8 million miles from Earth. Yet as confirmation arrived shortly after the 7:14 p.m. ET collision at 15,000 mph and the words “we have impact” rang out, scientists erupted into applause. NASA administrator Bill Nelson credited “years of hard work” after the successful impact, claiming, “I believe it’s going to...
The Independent

China will launch two spacecraft to Jupiter and Uranus to study the origins of the solar system

China will launch two craft towards Jupiter and Uranus as part of a single mission in 2030.The mission, dubbed Tianwen 4, will send the two probes on a Long March 5 rocket by a flyby around Venus and two flybys past Earth to build up enough momentum to send the craft on its course.The details, presented at the International Astronautical Congress 2022 by Wang Qiong of the China National Space Administration’s (CNSA) Lunar Exploration and Space Engineering Centre, will help humans understand the outer moons around Jupiter, although specific targets are still debated."The scientific goals are still under consideration," Mr...
The Associated Press

NASA Mars lander captures strikes by 4 incoming space rocks

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A NASA lander on Mars has captured the vibrations and sounds of four meteoroids striking the planet’s surface. Scientists reported Monday that Mars InSigh t detected seismic and acoustic waves from a series of impacts in 2020 and 2021. A satellite orbiting the red planet confirmed the impact locations, as far as 180 miles (290 kilometers) from the lander. Scientists are delighted by the detections — a first for another planet. The first confirmed meteoroid exploded into at least three pieces, each leaving its own crater. An 11-second audio snippet of this strike includes three “bloops,” as NASA calls them, one of sounding like metal flapping loudly in the wind here on Earth.
BBC

Dimorphos: Nasa flies spacecraft into asteroid in direct hit

The American space agency's Dart probe has smashed into an asteroid, destroying itself in the process. The collision was intentional and designed to test whether space rocks that might threaten Earth could be nudged safely out of the way. Dart's camera returned an image per second, right up to the...
Daily Mail

Orbiting the Earth in style! Hilton Hotels is designing luxurious astronaut suites inside an inflatable space habitat that could replace the ISS after it launches in 2027

Hilton Hotels has signed on to design the crew lodging and hospitality suites in the Starlab, one of three stations in the running to replace the International Space Station (ISS) that is set to retire no earlier than 2031. The partnership is with Voyager, which has set out to construct...
Fast Company

NASA is crashing a spacecraft into an asteroid. It could one day save Earth from catastrophe

On September 26, 2022, NASA plans to change an asteroid’s orbit. The large binary asteroid Didymos and its moonlet Dimorphos currently pose no threat to Earth. But by crashing a 1,340-pound (610-kilogram) probe into Didymos’ moon at a speed of approximately 14,000 mph (22,500 kph), NASA is going to complete the world’s first full-scale planetary defense mission as a proof of concept. This mission is called the Double Asteroid Redirection Test, or DART.
