SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Barclays PLC with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

US regulators are poised to announce a settlement of about $2 billion with firms across Wall Street for failing to monitor employees using unauthorized messaging apps. The Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission are preparing to disclose the results of the investigation as soon as Wednesday, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The penalties are poised to be the largest of their kind, with the total fines described by a person with knowledge of the matter and disclosures made by the world’s largest banks.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 HOURS AGO