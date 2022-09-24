Ford Lightning owner finds two-day road trip beyond frustrating thanks to inoperable and slow Electrify America chargers

A brand new Ford factory is under construction in western Tennessee that will be unlike anything else in the company's 119-year history. Dubbed BlueOval City, when it goes online in 2025 it will be the largest and most advanced Ford manufacturing complex of them all. It will play a vital role in the automaker's electrified future, building batteries and an all-new electric truck that, according to Ford, will be "revolutionary."

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO