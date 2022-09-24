Ford Lightning owner finds two-day road trip beyond frustrating thanks to inoperable and slow Electrify America chargers

Read full article on original website
The Replacement Battery Costs for These Six Normal EVs Is Staggeringly High
Chris Rosales, BMW, VW, GM, HyundaiThe battery pack is almost the entire cost of the car in some cases. Some are more costly than the car itself.
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Man gets shocking $30,000 quote to replace electric vehicle’s battery
A Florida man learned his electric vehicle needs a new battery — at the price of nearly $30,000. The replacement estimate from Roger Dean Chevrolet in Cape Coral, Florida, began to circulate on social media last week, with many questioning its legitimacy. The dealership confirmed the quote, however, noting that the estimate was for a Chevrolet Volt, which carries heftier costs due to its older technology.
Electrify America Just Made Electric-Vehicle Charging a Lot More Confusing
Moveable explores the future of transportation, infrastructure, energy, and cities. In an effort to make electric vehicle (EV) charging less confusing, leading EV charging company Electrify America has introduced a new charger labeling system that makes it even more confusing. It requires drivers to intuit whether “hyper” or “ultra” chargers are faster. This is, apparently, better than the previous system, which was to determine whether 350 or 150 is a bigger number.
torquenews.com
Ford Breaks Ground On BlueOval City Battery Plant
Ford is taking a bold step into its future by breaking ground for its BlueOval City battery plant in Tennessee. As recently as five years ago, many skeptics listened to the plans from automakers across-the-board and expressed their doubts. The doubts were that the industry would switch quickly from traditional powerplants – internal combustion engines (ICE) – to electrics.
Cheaper electric vehicles coming despite high battery costs
Even though battery costs are rising, auto companies are rolling out more affordable electric vehicles that should widen their appeal to a larger group of buyers.
California Looks to Ban Diesel Trucks Weeks After Facing Electric Blackouts
The California Air Resources Board said if passed, the proposal could save 5,000 lives between 2024 and 2050.
Biden tells companies running gas stations to bring down prices at the pump and tears into 'junk fees' including overdrafts and cell phone termination that are 'hurting families'
President Joe Biden on Monday slammed companies for keeping prices high, and demanded that gas stations, banks and cell phone services reduce costs for families who are struggling with record levels of inflation. The economic crisis has dogged Biden's administration as Democrats look to hang on to the House and...
A Look Underneath the Base Ford Maverick Shows How Ford Can Sell It for Just $22.5K
Munro Live via YouTubeFord's smart use of modular parts helps it keep the tiny truck affordable.
Dealers Defy Ford, Overcharge for Cars
As car buyers are facing gouging by dealers, where is Ford’s management?
Ram Just Killed the 3.0-Liter EcoDiesel Engine
Ram just killed its 3.0-liter EcoDiesel. Can you still get one before they're all gone? The post Ram Just Killed the 3.0-Liter EcoDiesel Engine appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
mansionglobal.com
For U.S. Home Sellers, the Days of ‘Putting a Sign in the Yard and Getting 10 Offers’ Is Over
The period of the nonstop record-breaking growth of home prices is over—and it’s time for sellers to accept that reality. Around 15% of sellers dropped their listing price in every major U.S. metro in July, as buyer demand dried up and the number of homes on the market increased, according to the most recent discount data from Redfin.
tiremeetsroad.com
Ferrari F8 Tributo S-Duct vent makes perfect nook for orange tabby cat to chill
Who knew that Formula 1 tech would inadvertently make the perfect resting place for cats?. A pair of orange tabby kittens, one in particular, stole the hearts of car enthusiasts around the world after one of them jumped onto the hood of a Ferrari F8 Tributo and nestled comfortably into the S-Duct vent molded into the one-piece carbon fiber hood.
Dozens of cities outlaw gas stoves due to climate impacts
While dozens of cities around the U.S. are outlawing gas stoves due to the greenhouse gasses they add to the atmosphere, 20 states are prohibiting similar municipal bans. CBS News correspondent Ben Tracy has more.
Say Goodbye to the 2023 Ford Maverick
The 2023 Ford Maverick is finally open for ordering. Can you still buy one? The post Say Goodbye to the 2023 Ford Maverick appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
RideApart
LiveWire S2 Del Mar Production Bike Officially Opens Reservations In U.S.
September 27, 2022 marks a big date in LiveWire history. As of this date, it’s now the first publicly-traded electric motorcycle company in the U.S. and is now listed on the New York Stock Exchange. To celebrate, LiveWire also chose this as the date to open reservations for the production version of the S2 Del Mar.
Ford Begins Construction On Its Largest Manufacturing Facility Ever
A brand new Ford factory is under construction in western Tennessee that will be unlike anything else in the company's 119-year history. Dubbed BlueOval City, when it goes online in 2025 it will be the largest and most advanced Ford manufacturing complex of them all. It will play a vital role in the automaker's electrified future, building batteries and an all-new electric truck that, according to Ford, will be "revolutionary."
Watch a huge Delta IV Heavy rocket launch a US spy satellite on its final West Coast flight live today
A United Launch Alliance Delta IV Heavy rocket will launch a U.S. spy satellite on Saturday (Sept. 24), and you can watch it live. Liftoff is scheduled for 5:53 p.m. EDT (2153 GMT).
Ford CEO Farley Faces New Humiliation
Ford is short on the supply of the blue oval badges that are put on its vehicles to show that they are Fords.
