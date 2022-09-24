Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Monday in Portland: Co-founder of Dave's Killer Bread invests in Portland makerspace for ex-consEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Mother of teen who died of accidental fentanyl overdose suing alleged drug dealerEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Portland landlord raises rent almost 50 percent on low-income tenantsBeth TorresPortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Program that pays people experiencing homelessness to pick up trash sees successEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Local health officials sound alarm on fentanyl amid major drug bust and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
Schnitzer: ‘Enough is enough’ of downtown Portland vandalism
Once again the windows of several downtown Portland businesses were smashed in the early hours of Tuesday, but this time a man was arrested and will face a felony charge.
The Portland Mercury
Downtown Portland Could Get a Comics Museum
For nearly a year, a sizable group of Pacific Northwest comics world professionals have been working towards a significant goal. They want to create a Northwest Museum of Cartoon Arts (NWMOCA) and place it in Portland's downtown. "Portland is the epicenter of the artistic comic community in the United States,"...
Readers respond: Whose sidewalks?
Lisa Schroeder’s excellent opinion piece poses a multipronged dilemma. (“Opinion: Downtown Portland needs our love, not disdain, to flourish,” Sept. 18) The fifth of her very rational ideas says this: “City cleanliness depends on each one of us. Businesses, offices and landlords should “own” their part of the sidewalk and their buildings – meaning hose down dirty sidewalks and promptly remove graffiti when needed.”
Empty store at Portland's Lloyd Center transformed into roller skating rink
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Lloyd Center in Northeast Portland is known for ice skating, but a different kind of skate took over this past weekend. Portland's not-so-secret Secret Roller Disco filled the empty old Marshalls with fun on four wheels. There were events on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday. The event on Sunday offered lessons for kids and beginners.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Channel 6000
Tree-trimmer dies when limb falls in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A worker with a tree-trimming service died Tuesday when a large limb fell during a job, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said. The incident in the 3800 block of SW Scholls Ferry Road happened around 10:45 a.m., officials said. The worker died at the...
WWEEK
Each Summer, an Island in the Willamette River Draws a Fleet of Mini Off-Road Rigs
Every summer, Elk Rock Island becomes a local hot spot for swimming, sun tanning and picnics. Inaccessible for most of the year, the path to the Willamette River landmark is only revealed once dry conditions are consistent and the water has receded. For some, this route isn’t just a bridge...
ibwhsmag.com
The Graveless Forgotten of the Lone Fir Cemetery
With the spooky holiday season rapidly approaching, you may find yourself wanting to embrace its eerie spirit. Some may find themselves going to haunted houses or corn mazes, but if you’re looking to take an alternative route, going to a place with a creepy history may be a unique way to celebrate the season. Although there are popular places in Portland with a sinister story attached, such as the Shanghai Tunnels, you may not have heard of the chilling history of Portland’s Lone Fir Cemetery.
pdxpipeline.com
2022 Portland Regional Gem & Mineral Show in Hillsboro | Featuring 70+ Dealers, Rocks, Minerals, Fossils, Jewelry, Beads & More!
Wingspan Event and Conference Center at the Westside Commons. (across from the Hillsboro airport) During this year’s show we will be hosting the annual meeting of the Northwest Federation of Mineralogical Societies. 70+ Dealers selling rocks, minerals, fossils, jewelry, beads, faceted gems, and lapidary supplies. Many exhibits of a...
RELATED PEOPLE
Channel 6000
Additional $2.3 million needed for NE Portland bridge replacement
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland City Council will decide on Wednesday if it will give an engineering firm an additional $2.36 million to move forward with the construction process for replacing the NE 42nd Ave. Bridge. The Lombard Street overpass connects Northeast Portland to the Portland International Airport,...
Channel 6000
Easing into fall: Wednesday to bring first rain of the season
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We’re easing into the fall season this year, with our first attempt at bringing in some rain expected Wednesday. We have a mid-latitude cyclone to the west that will toss a cold front across the Willamette Valley. You can see the cyclonic flow spiraling around the area of low pressure in the image to the right. The front edge of this disturbance will impact the morning commute Wednesday.
Program that pays people experiencing homelessness to pick up trash in Portland proves successful
PORTLAND, Ore. — The city of Portland and local nonprofit Trash for Peace launched a pilot program in February of last year to assist people experiencing homelessness. The program is Ground Score Association and it pays people to pick up trash in Portland for $20 an hour and has prove to be successful.
Homeless programs reorganized for better results
Many neighbors remain frustrated despite signs of progress from increased spending on housing, services.Governments in the region are reorganizing their homeless-related programs amid claims of limited progress dealing with the crisis. Many residents might not be seeing much improvement, however, with no real-time homeless count available. Metro recently announced that its two voter-approved homeless programs are being moved into their own "stand-alone unit" to better meet community expectations. The programs distribute funds from the $652.8 million affordable housing bond and 10-year supportive services measure to the three counties within the boundaries of the elected regional government. They are...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Portland affordable housing tenants perform march after ‘stressful’ rent hike
Green Cities Company gets large property tax breaks from the city for offering some of the units in their building at affordable rates. But as the housing contract is almost up, they are starting to price low-income people out.
Channel 6000
Autumn? Ha! Oregon sees temps near 90 on Sunday
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – You’re going to have to pull out your summer wardrobe for the next couple days. Warmer fall weather is coming our way as high pressure expands across the PNW. A warm air mass will keep our afternoons toasty. However, it’s also dry, which means we should see a cool night as well. You can call it a healthy compliment of warm and cool.
Salt & Straw to release new Halloween ‘ice scream’ flavors
Portland-based ice cream chain Salt & Straw is releasing a new line of Halloween “ice scream” flavors this week.
pdxmonthly.com
Property Watch: A Serene Rummer in a Neighborhood Full of Them
Editor’s Note: Portland Monthly’s “Property Watch” column takes a weekly look at an interesting home in Portland’s competitive real estate market (with periodic ventures to the burbs and points beyond, for good measure). This week: A coveted Rummer house in northwest Washington County. Got a home you think would work for this column? Get in touch at [email protected].
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man smashes windows with street sign pole at multiple businesses in downtown Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man accused of smashing windows in downtown Portland with a street sign pole was arrested early Tuesday morning, the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) reported. The suspect, 28-year-old Tyler Jaramillo, faces a charge of first-degree criminal mischief. At around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, officers responding to a...
kptv.com
‘I’m ready to live’: Hundreds of people gather in Downtown Portland for Walk for Recovery
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Cathy McInnis’s daughter Katie died two years ago from an alcohol addiction. “She struggled with it for a number of years,” she said. “She loved helping the homeless and giving to others. She was just the kindest human being.”. Research from the National...
VIDEO: Smoke billows from vehicle fire on I-205 in NE Portland
A vehicle fire near Interstate 205 in Portland Tuesday morning was caught on camera.
Columbus Day 1962 storm set bar for PNW storms
Nearly 60 years ago, October 12, 1962, the Columbus Day Storm hit the West Coast from Oregon to British Columbia. Winds topped 90 mph in many places and more than 100 mph in others.
Comments / 0