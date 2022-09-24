Many neighbors remain frustrated despite signs of progress from increased spending on housing, services.Governments in the region are reorganizing their homeless-related programs amid claims of limited progress dealing with the crisis. Many residents might not be seeing much improvement, however, with no real-time homeless count available. Metro recently announced that its two voter-approved homeless programs are being moved into their own "stand-alone unit" to better meet community expectations. The programs distribute funds from the $652.8 million affordable housing bond and 10-year supportive services measure to the three counties within the boundaries of the elected regional government. They are...

