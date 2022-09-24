ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Portland Mercury

Downtown Portland Could Get a Comics Museum

For nearly a year, a sizable group of Pacific Northwest comics world professionals have been working towards a significant goal. They want to create a Northwest Museum of Cartoon Arts (NWMOCA) and place it in Portland's downtown. "Portland is the epicenter of the artistic comic community in the United States,"...
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Whose sidewalks?

Lisa Schroeder’s excellent opinion piece poses a multipronged dilemma. (“Opinion: Downtown Portland needs our love, not disdain, to flourish,” Sept. 18) The fifth of her very rational ideas says this: “City cleanliness depends on each one of us. Businesses, offices and landlords should “own” their part of the sidewalk and their buildings – meaning hose down dirty sidewalks and promptly remove graffiti when needed.”
KGW

Empty store at Portland's Lloyd Center transformed into roller skating rink

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Lloyd Center in Northeast Portland is known for ice skating, but a different kind of skate took over this past weekend. Portland's not-so-secret Secret Roller Disco filled the empty old Marshalls with fun on four wheels. There were events on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday. The event on Sunday offered lessons for kids and beginners.
Channel 6000

Tree-trimmer dies when limb falls in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A worker with a tree-trimming service died Tuesday when a large limb fell during a job, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said. The incident in the 3800 block of SW Scholls Ferry Road happened around 10:45 a.m., officials said. The worker died at the...
ibwhsmag.com

The Graveless Forgotten of the Lone Fir Cemetery

With the spooky holiday season rapidly approaching, you may find yourself wanting to embrace its eerie spirit. Some may find themselves going to haunted houses or corn mazes, but if you’re looking to take an alternative route, going to a place with a creepy history may be a unique way to celebrate the season. Although there are popular places in Portland with a sinister story attached, such as the Shanghai Tunnels, you may not have heard of the chilling history of Portland’s Lone Fir Cemetery.
pdxpipeline.com

2022 Portland Regional Gem & Mineral Show in Hillsboro | Featuring 70+ Dealers, Rocks, Minerals, Fossils, Jewelry, Beads & More!

Wingspan Event and Conference Center at the Westside Commons. (across from the Hillsboro airport) During this year’s show we will be hosting the annual meeting of the Northwest Federation of Mineralogical Societies. 70+ Dealers selling rocks, minerals, fossils, jewelry, beads, faceted gems, and lapidary supplies. Many exhibits of a...
Tom Mccall
Channel 6000

Additional $2.3 million needed for NE Portland bridge replacement

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland City Council will decide on Wednesday if it will give an engineering firm an additional $2.36 million to move forward with the construction process for replacing the NE 42nd Ave. Bridge. The Lombard Street overpass connects Northeast Portland to the Portland International Airport,...
Channel 6000

Easing into fall: Wednesday to bring first rain of the season

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We’re easing into the fall season this year, with our first attempt at bringing in some rain expected Wednesday. We have a mid-latitude cyclone to the west that will toss a cold front across the Willamette Valley. You can see the cyclonic flow spiraling around the area of low pressure in the image to the right. The front edge of this disturbance will impact the morning commute Wednesday.
Lake Oswego Review

Homeless programs reorganized for better results

Many neighbors remain frustrated despite signs of progress from increased spending on housing, services.Governments in the region are reorganizing their homeless-related programs amid claims of limited progress dealing with the crisis. Many residents might not be seeing much improvement, however, with no real-time homeless count available. Metro recently announced that its two voter-approved homeless programs are being moved into their own "stand-alone unit" to better meet community expectations. The programs distribute funds from the $652.8 million affordable housing bond and 10-year supportive services measure to the three counties within the boundaries of the elected regional government. They are...
#Waterfront Park
Channel 6000

Autumn? Ha! Oregon sees temps near 90 on Sunday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – You’re going to have to pull out your summer wardrobe for the next couple days. Warmer fall weather is coming our way as high pressure expands across the PNW. A warm air mass will keep our afternoons toasty. However, it’s also dry, which means we should see a cool night as well. You can call it a healthy compliment of warm and cool.
pdxmonthly.com

Property Watch: A Serene Rummer in a Neighborhood Full of Them

Editor’s Note: Portland Monthly’s “Property Watch” column takes a weekly look at an interesting home in Portland’s competitive real estate market (with periodic ventures to the burbs and points beyond, for good measure). This week: A coveted Rummer house in northwest Washington County. Got a home you think would work for this column? Get in touch at [email protected].
