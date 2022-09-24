ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
msn.com

Megan Fox Slays in Leather Lace-Up Pants and a Fuzzy Bucket Hat

It's a fact that Megan Fox ruled spring and summer '22 with her showstopping street styles, unmatched swimwear, and red carpet-ready gowns. Now, the Jennifer's Body hottie is ready to show us how you can be a Hot Girl even when it's cold out. Her first entry into the fall fashion archives for this year is a quirky and fun mixed textured leather pants and flannel top moment that comes straight out of the '90s.
Boston 25 News WFXT

M&M’S introduces new purple character

Get ready for purple! For the first time in a decade, M&M’S is introducing a new character to the cartoons that represent the brand. Mars introduced Purple, a new character and “spokescandy”, with her own music video on YouTube. The video, titled “I’m just gonna be me,” features the purple peanut-shaped confection singing and dancing.
msn.com

The rumored ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ runtime already has fans angrily planning their pee breaks

It was recently reported that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will have a near 3-hour runtime, which would make it the longest solo-MCU film in the franchise. The staggering reported 2-hour-41-minute length has split fans right down the middle. Does this mean the sequel will be a flop or is it the perfect opportunity to flesh out some of the characters as T’Challa’s was not recast following Chadwick Boseman’s death?
