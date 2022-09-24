Read full article on original website
Kingsport Times-News
Quarles ready for first crack at ‘Rail Rivalry’
JOHNSON CITY — East Tennessee State football coach George Quarles didn’t have to be around his new team for long to figure out what playing Chattanooga means to the Bucs faithful. The Rail Rivalry, as it has been called since 2018, is Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Greene...
Johnson City Press
Blocked punt turns the tide for ETSU
An accidental play changed the fortunes of the East Tennessee State football team on Saturday. When Erek Campbell blocked a punt that teammate Harold O’Neal returned for a touchdown in the first quarter, it set the tone for the Bucs’ 45-3 victory over Robert Morris.
Kingsport Times-News
Oliver's Bucs enjoy first official day of basketball practice
JOHNSON CITY — The calendar says Monday was the first official day of practice for the East Tennessee State men’s basketball team. In reality, though, the Bucs have been going strong since the early part of the summer. “They’re probably dying to play against a different uniform or...
wcyb.com
Poore named Tennessee 4A Coach of the Year
(WCYB) — Dobyns-Bennett boys basketball coach Chris Poore has been named the Class 4A Coach of the Year in Tennessee. Poore led Dobyns-Bennett to a state championship this past season, the school's first since 1945. "Coach Poore has accomplished everything we hired him to do and so much more,"...
Kingsport Times-News
Gate City rolls to interstate sweep of D-B
GATE CITY — Continuing its late season march, the Gate City volleyball team rolled over interstate foe Dobyns-Bennett on Monday, earning a 25-18, 25-23, 25-19 sweep. The Lady Blue Devils dominated in almost every facet of the match, especially at the net. The shorthanded Lady Indians are lacking size because of an injury to Inari Phillips.
Dobyns-Bennett slips in AP prep poll after loss to Greeneville
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Dobyns-Bennett moved down a few spots in the latest AP prep football poll after Greeneville dealt the Indians their first loss, albeit a narrow one, of the season. Dobyns-Bennett dropped from No. 5 to No. 9 in Class 6A. Four other local teams virtually held on to their rankings. In […]
Kingsport Times-News
D-B's Poore wins state coach of the year award
KINGSPORT — The awards keep piling up for Dobyns-Bennett boys basketball coach Chris Poore. Poore was named the Basketball Coaches Association of Tennessee Class 4A Boys Coach of the Year for the 2021-22 season.
Kingsport Times-News
Boone sweeps Bristol Cross titles; D-B's Mussard breezes to win
BRISTOL, Tenn. — One week after breaking a school record in Alabama, Dobyns-Bennett junior star distance runner Luke Mussard had a little bit easier of a time during Saturday’s 31st annual Bristol Cross. Like a well-oiled machine, Mussard zoomed around the greensward of Steele Creek Park’s undulating 5-kilometer...
Kingsport Times-News
Watch now: Castlewood overcomes struggles to win third straight regional golf crown
POUNDING MILL — The third time was not quite as charming for Castlewood, but it was good enough. The Blue Devils repeated as the Region 1D golf champions Monday, but it did not come as easy as most had anticipated.
Kingsport Times-News
Cyclones gain confidence despite loss to Mavericks
After three seasons of pretty much dominating the state, Elizabethton’s football team stands at 1-4 this year. But what the Cyclones accomplished Friday night in a 35-34 loss to Anderson County likely erased some disappointment and replaced it with promise.
Kingsport Times-News
Two D-B students earn perfect scores on Advanced Placement exam
KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett High School senior Ria Kothari and recent graduate Noah Lee earned perfect scores on a college-level Advanced Placement exam in spring 2022. Kothari and Lee are among an elite group of students in the world to earn every point possible on an AP exam, receiving the maximum score on each portion of the exam.
Kingsport Times-News
Tickets on sale now for 'The Ties that Bond Us'
JOHNSON CITY — The Johnson City Symphony Orchestra begins its 2022-2023 season with “The Ties that Bond Us” featuring world renowned violinist Melissa White performing alongside JCSO musicians. The concert will be held Saturday, Oct. 8, at 7:30 p.m. at ETSU’s Martin Center for the Arts.
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU hosting symposium on bioeconomy
The East Tennessee State University Research Corporation is hosting “Growing the Future: Symposium on Innovation and Education for the Bioeconomy” on Wednesday, Oct. 27, beginning at 9 a.m. in ETSU’s Mary B. Martin Center for the Arts. This event will bring together leaders in education, government and industry to highlight global bioeconomy opportunities and initiatives in the Appalachian Highlands.
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU Veterans Upward Bound serving those who served
For Air Force veteran Sarah Royse, the prospect of going to college after serving her country was exciting – and challenging. Royse’s mom knew a veteran who had received assistance from East Tennessee State University’s Veterans Upward Bound. Royse decided to reach out to the program herself.
Kingsport Times-News
Local colleges rank high in annual report
Local colleges and universities continue to be recognized for quality and value, ranking high in U.S. News & World Report’s latest “Best Colleges” issue. Of the colleges and universities in Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee, Milligan University likely had the best rating, according to the issue.
3 Great Seafood Places in Tennessee
If you love eating seafood whenever you go out with your friends and family members and you also happen to live in Tennessee then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing seafood places in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. And if you have already been to any of these restaurants, as always, feel free to share your honest impressions with us in the comment section. Until then, here are the three amazing seafood places that made it on the list.
‘Highly intoxicated’ Johnson City man faces charges after UT football game
A 30-year-old Johnson City man is facing charges stemming from an encounter with first responders during the Tennessee-Florida game at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville on Saturday.
Kingsport Times-News
Out & About
The Reece Museum at East Tennessee State University presents “Local Art in the Age of the 2020 Global Pandemic,” an exhibition featuring the work of 40 artists living or working in Tennessee’s 1st Congressional District during the early days of the pandemic. The exhibition is on display now through Sept. 30. The Reece Museum is located on the campus of ETSU and is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information visit etsu.edu/reece or call 423-439-4392.
Kingsport Times-News
New York Times writer coming to ETSU
New York Times writer and well-known author Margaret Renkl is coming to East Tennessee State University for two free public events on Tuesday October 4. Margaret Renkl is an Alabama native whose weekly essays appear weekly in the New York Times. Renkl currently lives in Nashville, and according to her website, her columns “have offered readers of The New York Times a weekly dose of natural beauty, human decency, and persistent hope.”
