Read full article on original website
Related
thecoastlandtimes.com
Alice M. Griffith
Alice May Pritchard Griffith, 76, of Elizabeth City, died September 21, 2022 at her son’s home. Born in Pasquotank County on March 11, 1946 to the late Horace Pritchard and Gladys Burgess Pritchard, she was the widow of Virgil Griffith Jr. Survivors include daughter Peggy Matthews (Stacey), son George...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Marcella E. Faulhaber
Marcella Elspeth McLoughlin Faulhaber, 89, of Moyock, died September 17, 2022 at home. Born in Brooklyn, NY on February 27, 1933 to the late James Bernard McLoughlin and Jane Caddeus Young McLoughlin, she was the widow of Joseph David Faulhaber Jr. Survivors include daughters Jane Elspeth Wilson and Lynn Ellen...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Spreading the joy of surfing
Lee’s Lil Shorebreakers Surf Camp recently held its annual surf camp in Nags Head, with four youths from the Dare County Friends of Youth program participating. Local surfers and volunteers Corinne Saunders, Anthony Leone, Jamie LaVier, Brent Nultemeier and Steve Wise, who guided the eager groms as they enjoyed three mornings of fun both in and out of the water, are shown along with the program participants.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Manteo Middle School commemorates 9/11
Manteo Middle School has announced its participation in September 11, 2001: The Day That Changed the World, a downloadable educational exhibit that presents the history of 9/11, its origins and its ongoing implications through the personal stories of those who witnessed and survived the attacks. Told across 14 posters, this...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thecoastlandtimes.com
Veterans to be honored at Cape Hatteras Secondary School
For the first time since November 2019, the staff and students of Cape Hatteras Secondary School will be honoring local veterans with a special ceremony Wednesday, November 9, 2022 in the campus gymnasium. The program had become an annual tradition at Cape Hatteras Secondary School until the COVID pandemic and ensuing protocols forced the cancellation of the event in 2020 and 2021.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Columbia Missionary Baptist to celebrate 153 years at homecoming service
Columbia Missionary Baptist Church, located at 710 Bridge Street in Columbia, will be celebrating 153 years of ministry during a homecoming service on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at 11 a.m. Rev. Royce Williams of Rocky Mount will be bringing the message. After the morning service, lunch will follow in the...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Letter to the Editor: Colington United Methodist offers heartfelt thanks to community
Colington United Methodist would like to express how grateful they are for everyone who was a part of their spring semi-annual yard sale held on May 7th this year. It was thanks to the kind and caring local community that we were able to send all the profits from the spring yard sale to assist the Ocracoke United Methodist Church with its rebuilding efforts. Our neighbors to the south are still in the process of recovering from the losses sustained during Hurricane Dorian. The Ocracoke community is strong and resilient, but their recovery has been hindered by the economic forces that have been affecting the country. The funds generated this past spring will aid in Ocracoke’s rebuilding efforts as we continue to pray for their full restoration.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Letter to the Editor: Additional information sought from school board
It would be a very unusual person who would be displeased by the performance of Dare County schools reported to the School Board by acting Superintendent Blackstock on September 13th. Such good performance on the part of students made me wonder what might be the other reason(s) the School Board used to buy out Dr. Farrelly’s contract; seems only fair that the Board would share such information with prospective Superintendent candidates (and the public?). (I am humorously (?) reminded of the first report Dr. Farrelly made to the public in September, 2017 at which he reported the performance of students under Dr. Burgess’ tenure.)
RELATED PEOPLE
thecoastlandtimes.com
Dare Planning Board sends two items forward to commissioners
Dare County’s Planning Board has recommended to the county’s Board of Commissioners a text amendment for a pet crematorium in the R-2B zone, which is mapped in portions of Colington. The Planning Board also deemed the conditions reasonable and appropriate in a special use permit for a child...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Latin Ballet of Virginia comes to First Flight High School stage
Bringing the sounds, rhythms and dances of Latin America to the stage, “the Latin Ballet of Virginia celebrates the essence of Hispanic culture in America,” states a press release from the Bryan Cultural Series. The performance at the First Flight High School auditorium in Kill Devil Hills at 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 29 promises to be more than a dance recital, for Alma Latina – Latin Soul in English – explores the culture and history of the Americas.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Nags Head addresses safety concern with creative solution
Nags Head code enforcement officer Chris Trembly had a creative, low-cost idea for decreasing the response time for Ocean Rescue, EMS and firefighters, and Nags Head commissioners couldn’t be more excited. Trembly proposed, at the September 7 commissioners meeting, to repurpose street signs the town has in its possession...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Kill Devil Hills awards bid for road and drainage project
At their September 12 meeting, Kill Devil Hills commissioners awarded a $2.3 million project to Fred Smith Company that includes drainage, pavement and/or sidewalks on N. Croatan from Third Street to Durham, W. Durham Street, and W. Fifth Street, totaling about 0.58 miles. On N. Croatan from Third Street to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thecoastlandtimes.com
Shooting death of Elizabeth City woman being investigated, police seek information from public
The Elizabeth City Police Department is investigating the shooting death of an Elizabeth City woman and is seeking information from the public. According to an ECPD press release, on September 23, 2022 at around 7:20 p.m., officers were dispatched to a gunshot victim near the 500 block of West Grice Street. Officers arrived on scene and found Erin Gibbs, 38, of Elizabeth City.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Nags Head a winner in PETA’s national ‘Top 10 Vegan-Friendly Beach Towns’
The results are in for PETA’s 2022 list of the Top 10 Vegan-Friendly Beach Towns in the U.S. and Nags Head’s plethora of vegan-friendly eateries and innovative animal-free fare has landed it on the list. PETA has sent an award certificate to Mayor Ben Cahoon. “From the veggie-packed...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Shawboro man arrested following pursuit in Moyock area
The Currituck County Sheriff’s Office has reported that a Shawboro man was arrested following a pursuit. According to information from CCSO, on September 13, 2022 at around 6:30 p.m., a CCSO deputy clocked a motorcycle “well over the exceeded posted speed and attempted to initiate a traffic stop in the Moyock area. A pursuit ensued and ended at the Tulls Creek Rd and Hwy 168 intersection with deputies boxing in driver off the intersection and making the arrest.”
thecoastlandtimes.com
Dare County municipalities to refund portion of occupancy tax payment
Dare County and the towns within are figuring out the process to refund a portion of occupancy tax received. The Dare County tax office found an error recently in the payments from campgrounds. While RV and cabin dwellers do pay occupancy tax, tent campers do not. It has been determined that for the last several years, campgrounds have been mistakenly charging tent campers the occupancy fee.
Comments / 0