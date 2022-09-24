First half highlights from Texas vs. Texas Tech

Texas and Texas Tech are currently locked into a dog fight through one half of football in Lubbock.

The Longhorns got on the board early with a quick three-play touchdown drive, capped off by a 35-yard touchdown reception by Keilan Robinson.

Texas Tech’s offense answered with a gritty 18-play scoring drive, converting two fourth downs on the way.

Hudson Card followed with a nice drive to set Texas up for a field goal.

The Red Raiders kept the foot on the gas on driver No. 2. Tech scored in 13 plays this time to take a 14-10 lead. A costly pass interference penalty on 3rd down and 26 by Texas extended the drive for Texas Tech.

Steve Sarkisian’s squad responded by ending the half on a 14-0 run. Hudson Card found Xavier Worthy on a 39-yard bomb.

A beautiful two-minute drill executed by Texas’ offense got Bijan Robinson into the endzone to take a 24-14 lead into halftime.

Here is a look at the first half highlights of this Big 12 matchup.

Keilan Robinson stumbles into the endzone

Donavan Smith converts the 4th and goal

Texas Tech scores on the wheel route

Hudson Card finds Xavier Worthy on the deep ball

Roschon Johnson doing Roschon Johnson things

Bijan Robinson caps off the first half with a touchdown