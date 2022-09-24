First half highlights from Texas vs. Texas Tech
Texas and Texas Tech are currently locked into a dog fight through one half of football in Lubbock.
The Longhorns got on the board early with a quick three-play touchdown drive, capped off by a 35-yard touchdown reception by Keilan Robinson.
Texas Tech’s offense answered with a gritty 18-play scoring drive, converting two fourth downs on the way.
Hudson Card followed with a nice drive to set Texas up for a field goal.
The Red Raiders kept the foot on the gas on driver No. 2. Tech scored in 13 plays this time to take a 14-10 lead. A costly pass interference penalty on 3rd down and 26 by Texas extended the drive for Texas Tech.
Steve Sarkisian’s squad responded by ending the half on a 14-0 run. Hudson Card found Xavier Worthy on a 39-yard bomb.
A beautiful two-minute drill executed by Texas’ offense got Bijan Robinson into the endzone to take a 24-14 lead into halftime.
Here is a look at the first half highlights of this Big 12 matchup.
